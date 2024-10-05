Should pubs ditch pints? Elgin and Aberdeenshire barmen have their say

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Should pubs ditch pints? Elgin and Aberdeenshire barmen have their say

A study from Cambridge University suggested we should ditch pints for something smaller - is it "nonsense" or the "right move"? We've asked some local pubs.

Calum McWilliam, manager of Against the Grain in Elgin. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
By Joanna Bremner

We have all come to know and love our pints, but experts suggest they may be doing more harm than good.

A study from Cambridge University, which looked at bars, pubs and restaurants in England, showed that smaller serving sizes could decrease alcohol consumption.

And in turn, it could decrease the risk of various types of cancer and other diseases.

But would local pubs consider removing pints from their menu?

We’ve asked pub managers in Aberdeenshire and Elgin, and our readers, for their thoughts on the future of the pint…

A move away from pints is ‘right move’ says Elgin barman

Against the Grain is popular Elgin craft beer shop and taproom.

Manager Calum McWilliam, 26, says: “I think it’s going to take a good long time for Britain to go along with it.

“As a nation that’s been drinking pints for 300 odd years, they are going to be around for a good while longer.

“But a gradual move [away from pints] is probably the right move.”

Manager Calum McWilliam raises a schooner. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

In the Cambridge study, 13 licensed premises in England were asked to remove pints from their menu for four weeks.

The result? The daily average amount of alcohol sold reduced by almost 10%.

Against the Grain primarily serves schooners of beer, but will serve pints if asked.

A schooner glass (425 ml) typically holds a third less than a pint (570 ml).

“It’s already a thing that craft beer bars have adopted,” says Calum.

“People aren’t there to get drunk.

“They’re there to drink to enjoy the beer, because all these new beers are different and crazy and unique.”

Smaller beer measures may ‘stay fresher for longer’, but what about ‘shrinkflation’?

“Pints are seen as the norm,” adds Calum.

Against the Grain in Elgin. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

“We’ve been serving schooners ever since we opened. But we still get customers coming in saying ‘a pint of this’, ‘a pint of that’. It just rolls off the tongue.

“Sometimes people do have a pint, but that’s more the traditionalists.”

There can be other benefits to choosing a schooner over a pint, says Calum.

“There is argument for it being just that bit fresher for a little longer,” he says.

Ditching the pints would work for smaller, independent pubs, he says, but not necessarily for bigger ones.

“What I worry about is the bigger pubs adopting a smaller size at the same cost,” he says.

“And then it’s that kind of shrinkflation.

“A lot of regulars at these pubs might be lower income, and then they’re getting charged the same amount for less.

“For a lot of people, it might actually cause a bit of aggravation, especially in the starting up period.”

Ditching pints a ‘Draconian measure’? Let’s speak to an Aberdeenshire barman…

The study, published in September, hasn’t had such a positive reaction from everyone.

Press and Journal readers shared their opinions on social media.

Daniel Morrison-Diack commented: “Get this in the bin! World has gone mad!”

While reader Neil Forrester left the comment: “It’s October the 1st, nae April the 1st, aye?”

Iain Brown also commented: “Pubs would die.”

Andy Christie, co-founder of Devenick Drinks in Chapelton, Aberdeenshire, runs “Scotland’s smallest licensed taproom” from a set of shipping containers in the middle of the community.

He isn’t keen for getting rid of the pint either.

Andy Christie, left, is the co-founder of Devenick Drinks. Pictured here alongside Bryan Gray. Image: Darrell Benns / DC Thomson

“I think it’s just nonsense,” he says.

“It is almost Draconian measures to change something so institutionalised.

“The pint is rooted in pub culture and tradition, isn’t it? Everyone associates the pub and the pint.

“I remember having my first pint with my dad, who sadly passed away several years ago.

“But it feels like a rite of passage for you.

“You’re in a pub, having your first pint with your old man. It’s a coming of age thing.

“And I think a lot of people would have memories like that.”

Andy at 18, drinking his first pint of beer in a pub with his dad, Irvine. Image: Andy Christie.

Andy also argues that customers wouldn’t be keen for the change.

“As a bar owner, customers know what they’re getting when they order a pint,” he says.

“We deal with craft beers, which can be quite confusing for some customers.

“For an older generations, if you start offering two thirds, three quarters, for a beer, they’ll say they just want a pint.

“They are a bit suspect of lower measures.

“But I don’t think it’s anything to do with the volume of alcohol.

“It’s just the association of it, what people are used to and what they’re comfortable with. And I don’t see the issue with that.”

‘Our best selling product by a country mile is a pint’

Andy argues that drinking a pint encourages a “slower, relaxed drinking pace” for customers.

“If you drink bottles or 330ml cans, you’re going to be knocking them back at twice the pace,” he argues.

“If you down a pint, it is not an easy thing.

“Nobody likes doing that unless they’re away to catch a train, or late for the bus or whatever.

“But if you down a pint, you’re not away to start sipping another one.”

Would you be happy to see pints of beer disappear from the menus? Image: Kris Miller/DCT Media.

“We offer a wide selection of drinks and measures,” continues Andy.

“330s, 430s, half pints, pints.

“But our best selling product by a country mile is a pint.

“So if you reduce that, you need to add that loss of revenue to something else.

“It will either get tacked on to poor wine drinkers and you’ll end up paying more.

“Or you’ll be paying more for less [beer].

“When you deal with the public who are spending their hard-earned money, giving them less and charging them the same or more is never going to go down well.”

What do you think? Should pubs ditch the pint for smaller measures? Leave your thoughts in the comments below.

