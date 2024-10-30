Chef who cooked for Kylie Minogue opens new Cove Restaurant on the Black Isle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Food and Drink

Chef who cooked for Kylie Minogue opens new Cove Restaurant on the Black Isle

Owner and head chef Craig Douglas has cooked for celebrities like Kylie Minogue and Simon Cowell.

Chef Craig Douglas has opened his own restaurant at the Fortrose and Rosemarkie Golf Course. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Chef Craig Douglas has opened his own restaurant at the Fortrose and Rosemarkie Golf Course. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
By Joanna Bremner

Chef Craig Douglas began his career making sandwiches at a golf course at 17, and now he’s opening his own place, Cove Restaurant on the Black Isle.

The new restaurant, at Fortrose and Rosemarkie Golf Club, will see 34-year-old Craig come full circle.

Except the menu will feature more than those simple sandwiches Craig was responsible for in his first job.

There will be pan-seared scallops, lobster and much more on offer.

The mouth-watering lobster  mac n’ cheese dish served at Cove Restaurant. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

“Since I was in college, I always knew I wanted to have my own restaurant,” Craig says.

“I’m really looking forward to it.

“We are hoping to become one of the most popular places [in Fortrose] for food.

“We want it to be a relaxed and welcoming, homely environment, where people know that they don’t have to dress or act a certain way to dine with us.

“It’s not a pretentious kind of place.”

‘Nerve-wracking’ previous role serving celebs like Kylie

After Craig moved on from that first golf course job, he ended up working in what was previously chef Gordon Ramsay’s restaurant, One Devonshire Gardens, Glasgow.

This led to some high profile customers, including the judges of the X Factor at the time.

He cooked for Simon Cowell, Cheryl Cole and Louis Walsh back in 2008, as well as singer Kylie Minogue.

Kylie Minogue is among the big names chef Craig Douglas has cooked for. Image: Henry Featureflash/Shutterstock.

“It was pretty nerve-wracking,” says Craig.

“But you learn to adapt to it.

“You’re in that sort of kitchen where there’s a pressure to retain accolades, so there’s a lot of pressure – and long hours.

“Every day I was just looking for a way to impress the senior chefs.”

Since then, Craig has worked as executive chef at Ness Walk hotel.

What can customers expect at Cove Restaurant in the Black Isle?

The menu at his new venture, Cove Restaurant, will include modern takes on classic dishes like fish and chips.

There will also be a light bite menu with sandwiches and soup.

On Fridays and Saturdays, the Black Isle restaurant will be offering a more “intricate” à la carte offering.

Steak is on the menu at chef Craig Douglas’ new restaurant. Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

This will include dishes like cauliflower velouté with Madras oil and coriander seeds, duck liver parfait with toasted brioche and carrot and orange chutney, as well as beetroot-cured salmon gravlax.

“I’m trying to keep the plate simple, and using three to four ingredients in every plate,” says Craig.

“And I’ll use the whole ingredient.”

Craig Douglas, chef and director of the new Cove Restaurant which opened for the first time on Tuesday. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Craig will also be running a development kitchen where young chefs and students can improve their skills.

“We are trying to work closely with UHI and Fortrose Academy, to get young students in the door to hospitality,” he says.

“We will be giving them lots of training, one-to-one; seeing what they can do, and helping them improve.”

Cove Restaurant opened on October 29.

