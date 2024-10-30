Chef who cooked for Kylie Minogue opens new Cove Restaurant on the Black Isle

Chef Craig Douglas began his career making sandwiches at a golf course at 17, and now he’s opening his own place, Cove Restaurant on the Black Isle.

The new restaurant, at Fortrose and Rosemarkie Golf Club, will see 34-year-old Craig come full circle.

Except the menu will feature more than those simple sandwiches Craig was responsible for in his first job.

There will be pan-seared scallops, lobster and much more on offer.

“Since I was in college, I always knew I wanted to have my own restaurant,” Craig says.

“I’m really looking forward to it.

“We are hoping to become one of the most popular places [in Fortrose] for food.

“We want it to be a relaxed and welcoming, homely environment, where people know that they don’t have to dress or act a certain way to dine with us.

“It’s not a pretentious kind of place.”

‘Nerve-wracking’ previous role serving celebs like Kylie

After Craig moved on from that first golf course job, he ended up working in what was previously chef Gordon Ramsay’s restaurant, One Devonshire Gardens, Glasgow.

This led to some high profile customers, including the judges of the X Factor at the time.

He cooked for Simon Cowell, Cheryl Cole and Louis Walsh back in 2008, as well as singer Kylie Minogue.

“It was pretty nerve-wracking,” says Craig.

“But you learn to adapt to it.

“You’re in that sort of kitchen where there’s a pressure to retain accolades, so there’s a lot of pressure – and long hours.

“Every day I was just looking for a way to impress the senior chefs.”

Since then, Craig has worked as executive chef at Ness Walk hotel.

What can customers expect at Cove Restaurant in the Black Isle?

The menu at his new venture, Cove Restaurant, will include modern takes on classic dishes like fish and chips.

There will also be a light bite menu with sandwiches and soup.

On Fridays and Saturdays, the Black Isle restaurant will be offering a more “intricate” à la carte offering.

This will include dishes like cauliflower velouté with Madras oil and coriander seeds, duck liver parfait with toasted brioche and carrot and orange chutney, as well as beetroot-cured salmon gravlax.

“I’m trying to keep the plate simple, and using three to four ingredients in every plate,” says Craig.

“And I’ll use the whole ingredient.”

Craig will also be running a development kitchen where young chefs and students can improve their skills.

“We are trying to work closely with UHI and Fortrose Academy, to get young students in the door to hospitality,” he says.

“We will be giving them lots of training, one-to-one; seeing what they can do, and helping them improve.”

Cove Restaurant opened on October 29.