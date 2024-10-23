Is Aberdeen pub Ma Cameron’s really haunted? Staff have their say…

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Food and Drink

Is Aberdeen pub Ma Cameron’s really haunted? Staff have their say…

The Little Belmont Street pub is thought to be more than 300 years old. Do ghouls and spectres roam its halls?

Craig Mitchell is the manager of supposedly haunted Aberdeen pub, Ma Cameron's. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Craig Mitchell is the manager of supposedly haunted Aberdeen pub, Ma Cameron's. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
By Joanna Bremner

As a huge fan of horror movies, I am used to the idea of haunted places. But I’ve never had a drink in a haunted pub before – at least not knowingly.

Ma Cameron’s on Aberdeen’s Little Belmont Street has a reputation for haunted happenings, with all sorts of rumours circling the pub.

I wanted to find out what the staff, who work in the “haunted” building day in, day out, think of the rumours.

And if they have experienced any hauntings themselves.

Meet Craig, manager of ‘haunted’ Aberdeen pub, Ma Cameron’s

I headed to the pub on a Friday lunchtime to meet the manager, Craig Mitchell.

I’m expecting to hear some more of these rumours from him.

What I hadn’t expected is for him to have experienced some ghostly encounters himself.

Manager Craig says the rumours didn’t put him off when he started working there 13 years ago

“I always knew, because Ma’s is such an old building,” he says.

“I’d heard all the rumours.

Craig Mitchell in the Snug Bar, Ma Cameron’s. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

“There is a tap that was found still running in the Snug Bar, after nobody had been working on it.

“Quite peculiar and strange.”

The 33-year-old has heard “knocks and bangs” at the pub, which he knows can be explained away by Ma Cameron’s busy city centre location.

But other eerie experiences have altered the non-believer’s opinion on the supernatural.

Craig says: “I never used to believe [in ghosts], but then working here… well, it makes you suspicious about it all.

“You do kind of feel it, around you.”

Spooky things happen ‘at least once a month’

One particular event sticks in Craig’s mind more than the others.

“My friends and I were sat around that table there,” he recalls.

“And one of our drinks just knocked off the table.”

He tells me this wasn’t their doing, and glasses often knock themselves over at the pub – or, are pushed by some invisible entity.

It was seated at this table that Craig Mitchell and his friend experienced something he says is unexplained. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

If there is a presence in Ma Cameron’s, it is fond of causing mayhem, it seems.

“A few weeks ago, we were locking up on a Saturday night,” he continues.

“Everyone was out of the building.

“And a dog bowl, round the far side of the pub, fell over onto the floor on its own.

“We all said ‘let’s just get out of here, quickly’.”

These sort of things happen at least once a month, Craig tells me.

‘It feels like you’re being watched’ in Ma Cameron’s, Aberdeen

And Craig isn’t the only one.

His colleague at Ma Cameron’s, 23-year-old Connor Moir, has parts of the pub he dreads visiting on his own.

“Sometimes when I’m in the cellar getting stock first thing in the morning, or at night, and nobody’s around, I feel watched,” he tells me.

“I don’t want to say in danger, but it’s that feeling where it feels like there’s someone right behind you.”

Connor Moir, 23, works at Ma Cameron’s in Aberdeen. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

Connor adds: “I’m not a believer in this stuff, but it is weird.

“I do find myself turning around to look behind me more often than not.

“If there’s a ghost, there’s a ghost…”

And pubgoer Mike Gooner has been visiting Ma Cameron’s since the 1970s.

He says he’s experienced some strange sensations too.

Mike, 70, tells me: “It’s usually when you’re by yourself.

“And you can feel like someone is behind you. You look round, and nobody’s there.”

He also heard of a staff member coming into the pub first thing in the morning, and all of the windows were open, with no explanation.

Even the windows which had been painted shut

I ask Mike if these creepy encounters make him want to stop coming to the pub.

He says: “It makes me want to come all the mare!”

Was I spooked at Ma Cameron’s?

I did feel something at Ma Cameron’s.

Whether it was a ghostly presence, I can’t say – you’d need to ask some experts.

But the eerie tales definitely made the hairs on the back of my neck stand up, and I was looking over my shoulder a bit more often than normal in the pub too.

I didn’t hear any unexplained knocks, bangs or ghostly moans, or witness any flickering lights.

And, disappointingly, my glass of water didn’t knock itself off the table either.

My water glass at Ma Cameron’s made no sign of movement.

Conversation