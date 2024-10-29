Ellon mum and daughter on running Annie’s Tearoom together with ‘family feel’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ellon mum and daughter on running Annie’s Tearoom together with ‘family feel’

Annie's Tearoom is named after Sarah Anne Christie and her mum, Elaine, known as Nannie.

Sarah Christie and and her mum Elaine run Annie's Tearoom in Ellon together. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Sarah Christie and and her mum Elaine run Annie's Tearoom in Ellon together. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
By Joanna Bremner

Two years ago Ellon mum and daughter Sarah and Elaine Christie decided to “have a bash” at running their own cafe, Annie’s Tearoom.

Since then, their tearoom has become a bustling spot in the centre of Ellon, hosting events for the community – including a yearly Santa’s grotto.

“It’s been an amazing journey,” says Sarah, 41.

“Two years ago, we just thought ‘let’s have a bash’.

“And that was how our Annie’s adventure started.”

Annie’s Tearoom on Market Street, Ellon, decked out for Halloween. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Two years on, the cafe is frequently packed, with a queue out the door.

Sarah says it is the “family feel” that keeps customers coming back.

“A lot of our customers, for one reason or another, may be alone, and don’t have family around them,” she says.

“We hosted monthly chatty cafes, and now people that met there come into the cafe to see each other every week.

“And we’ve been known to sit down and chat to people if they’re on their own.

“So I think they always know that there’s somebody there for them in Annie’s.”

Loyal community around Annie’s Tearoom in Ellon

Since the mother and daughter duo opened Annie’s Tearoom, they have been blown away by the support from locals.

“We have tried to create a community feel,” Sarah says.

“We have a lot of regulars.

“Our customers have kind of become part our extended family.”

Elaine Christie came out of retirement to help Sarah with Annie’s Tearoom. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Elaine adds: “I would like to think that anybody could just walk in by themselves and somebody would offer them a seat.

“Normally, if there isn’t any seats, someone will say: oh, just come and join us.

“It’s really, really nice to see.”

The quaint Ellon cafe. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

The cafe serves a range of homebaking, as well as paninis, a club sandwich, baked potatoes and more.

They also have a plentiful gluten-free, dairy-free and vegan offering.

“What we hear from our customers it usually cafes will have one or two options that are suitable for them,” says Sarah.

“Whereas we’ve got a cabinet of six cakes to choose from, and ten varieties of gluten-free scones.

“They just can’t believe the variety that we can offer.”

‘We thought it would be just a wee tearoom’

Elaine and Sarah didn’t expect the level of success Annie’s Tearoom has had in Ellon.

“We thought it would be just a wee tearoom, and it wouldn’t get very busy,” says Sarah.

“Some days we are just like: how did that happen?

“At the beginning, it was busy, but you expect that when something’s just opened up.

“But two years on, some days we are still out the door all day.”

Sarah Christie and and her mum Elaine, with Sarah’s twin daughters, Lucy and Lily. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Sarah and Elaine of Annie’s Tearoom donate to two different charities every month as a way to give back to their loyal cafe community.

And every Thursday, OAPs can get a 15% discount on both food and drink.

“Our pensioners Thursdays are pretty crazy,” adds Sarah, “whether it’s raining or snowing.”

Bill and Elaine Christie (Sarah’s parents) at a Santa’s grotto in Annie’s Tearoom, alongside Sarah’s daughters. Image: Sarah Christie.

Elaine adds: “Being at the front and seeing that everyone’s happy is my favourite thing about Annie’s.

“I just love it.

“But we’re always happy.

“It doesn’t matter if it’s busy.

“I want to make each individual person feel welcome when they come into the cafe.

“That just makes my day.”

