Ellon mum and daughter on running Annie’s Tearoom together with ‘family feel’

Two years ago Ellon mum and daughter Sarah and Elaine Christie decided to “have a bash” at running their own cafe, Annie’s Tearoom.

Since then, their tearoom has become a bustling spot in the centre of Ellon, hosting events for the community – including a yearly Santa’s grotto.

“It’s been an amazing journey,” says Sarah, 41.

“Two years ago, we just thought ‘let’s have a bash’.

“And that was how our Annie’s adventure started.”

Two years on, the cafe is frequently packed, with a queue out the door.

Sarah says it is the “family feel” that keeps customers coming back.

“A lot of our customers, for one reason or another, may be alone, and don’t have family around them,” she says.

“We hosted monthly chatty cafes, and now people that met there come into the cafe to see each other every week.

“And we’ve been known to sit down and chat to people if they’re on their own.

“So I think they always know that there’s somebody there for them in Annie’s.”

Loyal community around Annie’s Tearoom in Ellon

Since the mother and daughter duo opened Annie’s Tearoom, they have been blown away by the support from locals.

“We have tried to create a community feel,” Sarah says.

“We have a lot of regulars.

“Our customers have kind of become part our extended family.”

Elaine adds: “I would like to think that anybody could just walk in by themselves and somebody would offer them a seat.

“Normally, if there isn’t any seats, someone will say: oh, just come and join us.

“It’s really, really nice to see.”

The cafe serves a range of homebaking, as well as paninis, a club sandwich, baked potatoes and more.

They also have a plentiful gluten-free, dairy-free and vegan offering.

“What we hear from our customers it usually cafes will have one or two options that are suitable for them,” says Sarah.

“Whereas we’ve got a cabinet of six cakes to choose from, and ten varieties of gluten-free scones.

“They just can’t believe the variety that we can offer.”

‘We thought it would be just a wee tearoom’

Elaine and Sarah didn’t expect the level of success Annie’s Tearoom has had in Ellon.

“We thought it would be just a wee tearoom, and it wouldn’t get very busy,” says Sarah.

“Some days we are just like: how did that happen?

“At the beginning, it was busy, but you expect that when something’s just opened up.

“But two years on, some days we are still out the door all day.”

Sarah and Elaine of Annie’s Tearoom donate to two different charities every month as a way to give back to their loyal cafe community.

And every Thursday, OAPs can get a 15% discount on both food and drink.

“Our pensioners Thursdays are pretty crazy,” adds Sarah, “whether it’s raining or snowing.”

Elaine adds: “Being at the front and seeing that everyone’s happy is my favourite thing about Annie’s.

“I just love it.

“But we’re always happy.

“It doesn’t matter if it’s busy.

“I want to make each individual person feel welcome when they come into the cafe.

“That just makes my day.”