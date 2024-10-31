Hou Hou Mei Inverness owners on restaurant’s new ‘little sister’ food truck Mei Mei

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Hou Hou Mei Inverness owners on restaurant’s new ‘little sister’ food truck Mei Mei

Mei Mei is a new pop-up food truck in Inverness, serving bao buns, cauliflower wings and more.

Karen and JP Saint in their new food truck
Karen and JP Saint at their new food truck Mei Mei. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
By Joanna Bremner

The Inverness restaurant Hou Hou Mei now has a “little sister” in the form of a new food truck Mei Mei.

Karen and Jon-Paul (JP) Saint opened Hou Hou Mei back in July 2022, and since then the restaurant has been packed with customers.

Why? It’s thanks to their unique offering, says Karen.

“The cuisine in Inverness is a lot of Scottish food,” she says, “or burgers and things like that.

Karen and JP Saint holding trays of food at the Mei Mei food truck in Inverness
Karen and JP Saint at their new food truck in Inverness. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

“There was no modern Chinese food, like bao buns.

“I think people enjoy the fusion that we offer.”

But Karen and JP didn’t expect the restaurant to be as popular as it is.

“It’s unreal sometimes when you think about it,” she laughs.

“We didn’t expect the restaurant to be this busy all the time. We’re always full!”

‘Little sister’ Mei Mei has arrived

The next challenge for the Inverness foodie power couple was to start their own food truck.

“It’s Hou Hou Mei’s little sister,” says Karen, 34. Mei Mei translates to “little sister” in Cantonese.

The idea came about as a way to start a lunch offering, as they are too busy in Hou Hou Mei to serve lunch in the restaurant.

“We get a lot of people asking when we will open for lunch,” says Karen.

“But with two young children, we wouldn’t want to open somewhere else as well.

“The food truck isn’t something we have to do every day, it’s a pop-up whenever we’re free.”

Some of the food for sale from the food truck
Some of the light bites available at Mei Mei. Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

“We had a soft opening in September,” she adds.

“We didn’t release it to the public, we just invited our neighbours.

“It didn’t turn out to be a soft opening though,” she laughs, “it was absolutely mental.”

The menu at Mei Mei food truck in Inverness has a variety of small plates.

“It’s all little small bites that you can snack on for lunchtime,” says Karen.

This includes plenty of bao buns – even more than the restaurant offers.

There are also the very popular cauliflower “wings”, chicken poppers and handmade dumplings.

The cauliflower wings come in different sauces, including salt and chilli or sticky sesame.

‘It’s nice to be able to have our own thing’

Karen was inspired to start off a career in hospitality thanks to her mum’s involvement in the industry.

“For myself, it was my mum that started off my passion,” she says.

“She’s ran takeaways since she moved to the UK from Hong Kong in the 70s.

“From her background, I naturally went into that trade as well.”

Karen Saint inside the Mei Mei food truck in Inverness
Karen Saint inside the Mei Mei food truck. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

The restaurant, and now the food truck, are an opportunity for the couple to be their own bosses.

“In the first few months, it was stressful,” Karen says.

“But at the end of the day, we’re doing this for us and this is our dream.

“We’ve both been in hospitality all our lives, and we’ve always worked for other people.

“It’s nice to be able to have our own thing.”

