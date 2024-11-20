Three sisters behind Marshall’s Farm Shop, butchery and restaurant

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Three sisters behind Marshall’s Farm Shop, butchery and restaurant

The family-run restaurant opened off the A96 in 2021, and has become a staple lunch spot.

Julie Stuart is one of the three sisters who work at Marshall's Farm Shop and Kitchen. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
By Joanna Bremner

Three sisters are at the helm of the family-run Marshall’s Farm Shop and Kitchen, just outside Aberdeen.

Sisters Christine Mackintosh, Julie Stuart and Shona Marshall each have their own speciality in the business.

Christine looks after the shop, Julie the restaurant and Shona the butchery.

Kenny and Moira Marshall, alongside their three daughters, set up the restaurant just off the A96 in 2021.

Since then, the family have opened their own drive-thru, started slow-cooking brisket, and gotten to know plenty of regulars.

The restaurant at Marshall’s Farm Shop. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

“We have a really good team of waitresses who make customers feel welcome,” says Julie.

“There are some places you go now where you don’t get much chat with the staff.

“So we try to make sure we take our time with customers and speak to them.

“It’s great to see when it’s so buzzing at the weekend.

“It’s nice that customers are coming here and enjoying the experience that we’ve created, all of us together.”

Care and attention for customers pays off

The response from customers speaks for itself at Marshall’s near Kintore.

“Our team get to know our regular customers really well,” Julie adds, “they know some of their orders.

“Some of them come in every day, other regulars are there every two to three days.

The sticky toffee cake is popular with customers. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

“I really like when I get to seat customers myself. Then I’m the first port of call when a customer comes in.

“They will say: ‘Oh, I was just here yesterday.’

“And it does feel really nice that they’ve chosen to come back.

“And that’s when you realise you must be doing a reasonable job.”

What food is on offer at Marshall’s Farm Shop and Kitchen?

The lunch menu at Marshall’s Farm Shop and Kitchen includes a range of burgers, and hearty dishes like macaroni and cheese, mince and tatties, and North Sea haddock.

The restaurant is quite unique in that the majority of the food on the menu comes from their own farm.

That means the beef burgers, sirloin steak, sausages, pulled pork and more, are made using meat from their butchery, with the animals born and reared within five miles of the farm shop.

The huge buttermilk chicken burger and double Aberdeen Angus smash rodeo burger at Marshall’s. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

“I think the most enjoyment we get is looking at what we get from the butchery, and trying to be imaginative with it,” says Julie.

“We make specials out of the meat every week.

“We get our heads together and try to come up with different ideas, depending on what’s available and seasonality.”

‘That’s where we’re different’

“Pretty much everything on our roast dinner is from our own farm,” she adds.

“Our meat is, the tatties and the vegetables are.

“We make our own skirlie and the Yorkshire puddings are made using our own eggs.

“That’s where we’re different.

“But it does take a lot of time and effort.”

Christine Mackintosh looks after the farm shop and drive-thru at Marshall’s Farm Shop. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Their drive-thru, which opened in February 2023, also serves burgers made with their own beef.

“It creates so many efficiencies as well,” adds Julie.

“So if we’re having a massive burger day, we can just go out to the butchery and say can we get forty more burgers – as in, in the next 15 minutes.

Shona works in the butchery. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

“We keep anything that’s frozen to an absolute minimum.”

In terms of sweet treats, their seasonal strawberry tarts are especially popular, as are their empire biscuits and cakes from their counter. The team at Marshall’s Farm Shop freshly bake these.

