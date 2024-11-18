IN PICTURES: Fun and fizz at The Craft Spirit Show at P&J Live

Attendees of The Craft Spirit Show at P&J Live, Aberdeen, were treated to unlimited tasting samples, workshops with drinks producers and more.

The event returned to P&J Live in Aberdeen this weekend, where guests could try out rum, vodka, gin and more.

The room was packed with various brands, including Dumbarton-based Angels Dare, Pomology from Perth, and many more.

Our photographer, Kami Thomson, captured some moments from the show.