IN PICTURES: Fun and fizz at The Craft Spirit Show at P&J Live

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Lifestyle Food and Drink

IN PICTURES: Fun and fizz at The Craft Spirit Show at P&J Live

The Craft Spirit Show returned to P&J Live on Friday and Saturday.

Attendees of The Craft Spirit Show at P&J Live. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Attendees of The Craft Spirit Show at P&J Live. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
By Joanna Bremner

Attendees of The Craft Spirit Show at P&J Live, Aberdeen, were treated to unlimited tasting samples, workshops with drinks producers and more.

The event returned to P&J Live in Aberdeen this weekend, where guests could try out rum, vodka, gin and more.

The room was packed with various brands, including Dumbarton-based Angels Dare, Pomology from Perth, and many more.

Our photographer, Kami Thomson, captured some moments from the show.

Happy faces were plentiful at The Craft Spirit Show at P&J Live. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
The event at P&J Live involved “unlimited tasting samples”. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
More smiles at The Craft Spirit Show in Aberdeen. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Hrafn Gin hosted a talk at The Craft Spirit Show. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Attendees queued up to try DedBest gingerbread liqueur at the spirit show in Aberdeen. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Iona Brownhill of Pomology, Perth, who runs the business with her husband, Craig. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Some smartly-dressed attendees of the show. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Phil, part of the team from Pentland Hills Gin, talks through their product. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
A happy customer makes a purchase at The Craft Spirit Show in Aberdeen. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Attendees of the show in Aberdeen’s P&J Live. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Tabatha and Phil of Pentland Hills Gin. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
The oversized chair made for a fun photo opportunity at the show in Aberdeen this weekend. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Friends pose for a photo at the P&J Live event. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Attendees try out samples from Leith Spirits, an Edinburgh-based producer of rum, vodka, gin and whisky. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
There were lots of products to learn about at The Craft Spirit Show at P&J Live. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Conversation