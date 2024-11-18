IN PICTURES: Fun and fizz at The Craft Spirit Show at P&J Live The Craft Spirit Show returned to P&J Live on Friday and Saturday. Attendees of The Craft Spirit Show at P&J Live. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson By Joanna Bremner November 18 2024, 12:00 pm November 18 2024, 12:00 pm Share IN PICTURES: Fun and fizz at The Craft Spirit Show at P&J Live Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/lifestyle/food-and-drink/6630705/photo-gallery-craft-spirit-show-aberdeen/ Copy Link 0 comment Attendees of The Craft Spirit Show at P&J Live, Aberdeen, were treated to unlimited tasting samples, workshops with drinks producers and more. The event returned to P&J Live in Aberdeen this weekend, where guests could try out rum, vodka, gin and more. The room was packed with various brands, including Dumbarton-based Angels Dare, Pomology from Perth, and many more. Our photographer, Kami Thomson, captured some moments from the show. Happy faces were plentiful at The Craft Spirit Show at P&J Live. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson The event at P&J Live involved “unlimited tasting samples”. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson More smiles at The Craft Spirit Show in Aberdeen. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson Hrafn Gin hosted a talk at The Craft Spirit Show. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson Attendees queued up to try DedBest gingerbread liqueur at the spirit show in Aberdeen. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson Iona Brownhill of Pomology, Perth, who runs the business with her husband, Craig. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson Some smartly-dressed attendees of the show. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson Phil, part of the team from Pentland Hills Gin, talks through their product. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson A happy customer makes a purchase at The Craft Spirit Show in Aberdeen. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson Attendees of the show in Aberdeen’s P&J Live. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson Tabatha and Phil of Pentland Hills Gin. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson The oversized chair made for a fun photo opportunity at the show in Aberdeen this weekend. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson Friends pose for a photo at the P&J Live event. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson Attendees try out samples from Leith Spirits, an Edinburgh-based producer of rum, vodka, gin and whisky. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson There were lots of products to learn about at The Craft Spirit Show at P&J Live. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Conversation