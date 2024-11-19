The Roost owners to open new Aberdeen cafe Fable

Eve Morrison, who is opening new cafe Fable in Aberdeen with her husband Ewan, is “scared and excited” about their next step.

“It’s just such a big leap,” Eve says.

“But it’ll all be worth it once it’s open.”

Fable will be on Huntly Street, in the premises which until now has been The Roastery.

“It’s one of those things where I can’t actually believe it’s happening to me,” she adds.

“Surely I’ll wake up this time tomorrow and it’ll all just be one big dream, and none of this will be true.

“But, no – it’s really happening. It’s crazy!”

What will Fable cafe in Aberdeen be like?

Eve and Ewan will split their time between the new cafe and their popular converted horsebox coffee truck The Roost on Riverside Drive.

The 24-year-olds will serve up coffee from Aberdeen coffee roasters, Long Walk.

There will be cakes from Just One More, a local baker, which already provides bakes for The Roost.

Eve will also be baking some items herself for Fable, including gingerbread. She will also bake nutmeg ginger apple snaps inspired by the film Fantastic Mr Fox.

Fable will have a small hot menu, featuring toasties and soup, as well as pies from Wark Farm.

“We’re wanting to do very basic food but of a very high quality,” adds Eve.

“It’ll just be your average options like cheese and ham toastie, but a really good cheese and ham toastie,” she laughs.

‘Cosy’ cafe coming soon

Though Eve couldn’t confirm a precise opening date, the couple are hoping to open Fable in a few short weeks.

At the moment, they are renovating the cafe to make it their own.

“We want it to be cosier,” she says.

“We’re painting the light green a darker green. And the light bulbs will be the same exposed bulbs that we have in the The Roost.

“I want it to be a safe space where customers can spend time with a friend, or on their own.

“It will be a space where everyone will feel comfortable.

“I want it on be like a little nook in Aberdeen where you can go to escape the cold weather.”

The couple won’t have to worry so much about weather conditions when running Fable.

Eve adds: “I’m looking forward to spending more time with my customers.

“A lot of the time we want to chat to them at The Roost, but it’s not very practical to talk to them there, especially if it starts raining.

“But at the cafe, it will be nice and warm and you can actually spend time with them.”

Fable will be open in a few weeks on Tuesday-Saturday from 9am-4pm on Huntly Street, Aberdeen.