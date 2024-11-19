The Roost owners to open new Aberdeen cafe Fable

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
The Roost owners to open new Aberdeen cafe Fable

Eve and Ewan Morrison, who run The Roost coffee truck beside River Dee, are opening their own cafe.

By Joanna Bremner
Eve and Ewan Morrison, a couple who run The Roost coffee truck in Aberdeen are planning to open their own cafe, Fable. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Eve Morrison, who is opening new cafe Fable in Aberdeen with her husband Ewan, is “scared and excited” about their next step.

“It’s just such a big leap,” Eve says.

“But it’ll all be worth it once it’s open.”

Fable will be on Huntly Street, in the premises which until now has been The Roastery.

“It’s one of those things where I can’t actually believe it’s happening to me,” she adds.

“Surely I’ll wake up this time tomorrow and it’ll all just be one big dream, and none of this will be true.

“But, no – it’s really happening. It’s crazy!”

What will Fable cafe in Aberdeen be like?

Eve and Ewan will split their time between the new cafe and their popular converted horsebox coffee truck The Roost on Riverside Drive.

The 24-year-olds will serve up coffee from Aberdeen coffee roasters, Long Walk.

There will be cakes from Just One More, a local baker, which already provides bakes for The Roost.

The Fable team will be taking over The Roastery. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Eve will also be baking some items herself for Fable, including gingerbread. She will also bake nutmeg ginger apple snaps inspired by the film Fantastic Mr Fox.

Fable will have a small hot menu, featuring toasties and soup, as well as pies from Wark Farm.

“We’re wanting to do very basic food but of a very high quality,” adds Eve.

“It’ll just be your average options like cheese and ham toastie, but a really good cheese and ham toastie,” she laughs.

‘Cosy’ cafe coming soon

Though Eve couldn’t confirm a precise opening date, the couple are hoping to open Fable in a few short weeks.

At the moment, they are renovating the cafe to make it their own.

“We want it to be cosier,” she says.

“We’re painting the light green a darker green. And the light bulbs will be the same exposed bulbs that we have in the The Roost.

“I want it to be a safe space where customers can spend time with a friend, or on their own.

“It will be a space where everyone will feel comfortable.

“I want it on be like a little nook in Aberdeen where you can go to escape the cold weather.”

Eve Morrison, who runs The Roost coffee truck with her partner Ewan in Aberdeen. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

The couple won’t have to worry so much about weather conditions when running Fable.

Eve adds: “I’m looking forward to spending more time with my customers.

“A lot of the time we want to chat to them at The Roost, but it’s not very practical to talk to them there, especially if it starts raining.

“But at the cafe, it will be nice and warm and you can actually spend time with them.”

Fable will be open in a few weeks on Tuesday-Saturday from 9am-4pm on Huntly Street, Aberdeen.

