The Orkney couple making marshmallows in their home kitchen and selling them across Scotland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Lifestyle Food and Drink

The Orkney couple making marshmallows in their home kitchen and selling them across Scotland

The marshmallows come in a range of flavours, including toffee swirl and cinnamon churro.

Gary and Charlene Nicolson run Orkney Marshmallows together. Image: Orkney Marshmallows.
Gary and Charlene Nicolson run Orkney Marshmallows together. Image: Orkney Marshmallows.
By Joanna Bremner

Gary and Charlene Nicolson of Orkney Marshmallows are sometimes working until one in the morning making the sweet treats in time for Christmas.

“It started off as a little bit of a hobby during lockdown,” Gary, 33, explains.

“We never ever thought it would get to the stage that we are now – selling marshmallows around Scotland and posting them to England.

“We’re really happy with how everything has gone.”

The response from customers who have tried their marshmallows has been encouraging.

The most popular flavour of Orkney Marshmallows. Image: Orkney Marshmallows.

“We always have samples at the shows so people can see what they think of them,” adds Gary.

“At all the shows we’ve been to, we’ve sold out at most of them.

“That’s really rewarding seeing that; we go there with loads of stock and then come back with nothing.”

‘There are a lot of late nights’ perfecting Orkney Marshmallows

The duo both work other jobs at the moment. Gary works as a chef on the Flotta oil terminal, and Charlene is a GYW school instructor.

The couple behind Orkney Marshmallows enjoy the lead up to Christmas the most, but it isn’t without its challenges.

“It’s nice at Christmastime, going along to local shows and having a bit of fun.

Some of the festive marshmallow flavours available. Image: Orkney Marshmallows.

“We’ve made up some quirky flavours like Irn-Bru, pistachio and white chocolate.

“Being able to play about with that and seeing people’s reactions is really fun.”

In order to prepare enough marshmallows, though, while working two jobs and looking after their four children, is a bit of a juggle.

Toasting the Orkney Marshmallows on the fire. Image: Orkney Marshmallows.

“Especially at the moment, in the lead-up to Christmas, there are a lot of late nights,” says Charlene.

“Gary will come home from work and I’ll be getting the kids ready for bed, and he will start making marshmallows.

“I can hear the mixer going sometimes until one in the morning!” 

How do Gary and Charlene make the marshmallows?

Gary talked me through how he makes their toffee swirl marshmallows.

“You make a hot sugar syrup, and you take it up to 118 degrees.

“Then you add that to bloomed powder gelatine.

“You whisk that up for about 10-15 minutes, and it grows in volume until it fills the 20 litre mixing bowl.

Gary pours the hot sugar syrup. Image: Orkney Marshmallows.

“You add your flavours to that, and hand whisk in the caramel through it.

“We put it into our trays lined with parchment paper, and let it set for 24 hours.

“Then we hand cut it to size the next day. And then we dust it with a mix of cornflour and icing sugar.

“We let that cure for another 12-24 hours, and then package it up.”

The process from start to finish takes around three days.

And has making so many marshmallows made the couple lose their love for eating the sweet, fluffy treat themselves?

“No, we still eat them,” laughs Gary.

“We probably wouldn’t have as many as we would’ve when we started, but we still enjoy them.”

Conversation