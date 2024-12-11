5 places to get lunch for £10 or less in Inverness

If you’re visiting the city, or simply looking for a bite to eat on your lunch break, you’ll be looking for somewhere affordable to eat in Inverness.

When you’re forking out for Christmas presents, you are likely trying to save money elsewhere.

So have a read of my guide to affordable spots in Inverness serving lunch for under £10.

Perk Coffee + Doughnuts

This Church Street cafe sells more than coffee and doughnuts.

The lunch menu at Perk Coffee + Doughnuts includes a range of affordable toasties, including the bacon and chilli jam toastie, with smoked cheese and caramelised onions (£7.20).

Or you can try the chicken and chorizo toastie, complete with some spicy mayonnaise, peppers, smoked cheddar and rocket (£7.95).

There is also some festive focaccia on the menu. The fillings include a slow-cooked beef brisket in red wine and festive spices.

This is topped with caramelised red onion, cranberry sauce, garlic and rosemary butter, brie and rocket, and is on the menu for just £8.50.

The other filling is a vegan chilli and maple smoked tofu, topped with cranberry sauce, sage and onion stuffing and rocket.

You can enjoy this for just £7.20.

Address: 36 Church St, Inverness IV1 1EH

XOKO

This Inverness coffee bar also serves some lunch options for under £10.

Lunch is available from 12pm, and for under £10, you can try the three-cheese grilled sourdough sandwich, served with either bacon jam, peri-peri sauce or tomato chutney (£9.80).

The soup of the day, with sourdough, is another option, at £6.90.

Or from the “grab and go” menu, available all day, there are a few sausage rolls and pies, including the Christmas stuffing sausage roll (£6.90 to takeaway).

Alternatively, if you’re a brunch fan, you could try out the bacon and cheese sandwich, served on either grilled sourdough or croissant (£8.10).

Address: XOKO LTD, 13 Bridge St, Inverness IV1 1HG

Scotch and Rye

This dog-friendly Inverness bar promises to transport you to all things 1920s Chicago, with their prohibition-themed venue.

They have a range of fun festive cocktails on offer, including a gingerbread white Russian and a winter spiced negroni.

The American-inspired food menu has a range of offers which make dining at Scotch and Rye affordable.

There’s 2 for 1 on wings every Wednesday, and at lunch time every day, you can get a burger and fries for just £10.

That includes their Scotch and Rye burger, a Louisiana-style buttermilk chicken burger and the signature veggie burger. Yum!

Address: 21 Queensgate, Inverness IV1 1DF

Sùgh Ùr Cafè

This Inverness cafe also has a range of affordable lunch options for under £10.

The menu includes a range of tasty brunch options, including a brioche roll (£4-7), with bacon, egg, chipotle baked beans or other tasty fillings.

There are also some affordable toasties on their menu.

There’s the chicken, cranberry, brie and rocket (£6) toastie, or veggie sausage, chilli jam, cheddar cheese and spinach toastie (£6), among other options.

You could add salad, crisps and coleslaw to the toastie for £2.50 and it would still be under the £10 mark.

Or you could try the parsnip and pear soup (£5.50 to sit in, just £4 for takeaway).

Address: 4 Southside Rd, Inverness IV2 3AU

The Bakery Inverness

Last but not least, if you’re looking for tasty bakes or sandwiches at an affordable price, this is the place for you.

You can enjoy a hot sausage roll from The Bakery Inverness for £2.40, or a macaroni pie for £2.50.

They offer a range of sandwich fillings, the majority of which cost just £3.2o.

However, if you’d like to switch up the type of bread and add salad, it’ll cost a bit extra.

But your lunch at this spot is definitely under the £10 mark.

Address: 72 Tomnahurich St, Inverness IV3 5DT