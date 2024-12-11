5 places to get lunch for £10 or less in Inverness

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
5 places to get lunch for £10 or less in Inverness

Sticking to your budget at this time of year can be tricky, so where in Inverness can you get affordable grub?

The burgers available at Scotch and Rye in Inverness. Image: Scotch and Rye.
By Joanna Bremner

If you’re visiting the city, or simply looking for a bite to eat on your lunch break, you’ll be looking for somewhere affordable to eat in Inverness.

When you’re forking out for Christmas presents, you are likely trying to save money elsewhere.

So have a read of my guide to affordable spots in Inverness serving lunch for under £10.

Perk Coffee + Doughnuts

This Church Street cafe sells more than coffee and doughnuts.

The lunch menu at Perk Coffee + Doughnuts includes a range of affordable toasties, including the bacon and chilli jam toastie, with smoked cheese and caramelised onions (£7.20).

Or you can try the chicken and chorizo toastie, complete with some spicy mayonnaise, peppers, smoked cheddar and rocket (£7.95).

The chicken and chorizo toastie. Image: Perk Coffee + Doughnuts.

There is also some festive focaccia on the menu. The fillings include a slow-cooked beef brisket in red wine and festive spices.

This is topped with caramelised red onion, cranberry sauce, garlic and rosemary butter, brie and rocket, and is on the menu for just £8.50.

The other filling is a vegan chilli and maple smoked tofu, topped with cranberry sauce, sage and onion stuffing and rocket.

You can enjoy this for just £7.20.

Address: 36 Church St, Inverness IV1 1EH

XOKO

This Inverness coffee bar also serves some lunch options for under £10.

Lunch is available from 12pm, and for under £10, you can try the three-cheese grilled sourdough sandwich, served with either bacon jam, peri-peri sauce or tomato chutney (£9.80).

The soup of the day, with sourdough, is another option, at £6.90.

The grilled three cheese sourdough toastie with tomato chutney from XOKO, Inverness. Image: XOKO.

Or from the “grab and go” menu, available all day, there are a few sausage rolls and pies, including the Christmas stuffing sausage roll (£6.90 to takeaway).

Alternatively, if you’re a brunch fan, you could try out the bacon and cheese sandwich, served on either grilled sourdough or croissant (£8.10).

Address: XOKO LTD, 13 Bridge St, Inverness IV1 1HG

Scotch and Rye

This dog-friendly Inverness bar promises to transport you to all things 1920s Chicago, with their prohibition-themed venue.

They have a range of fun festive cocktails on offer, including a gingerbread white Russian and a winter spiced negroni.

The American-inspired food menu has a range of offers which make dining at Scotch and Rye affordable.

The burgers available at Scotch and Rye in Inverness. Image: Scotch and Rye.

There’s 2 for 1 on wings every Wednesday, and at lunch time every day, you can get a burger and fries for just £10.

That includes their Scotch and Rye burger, a Louisiana-style buttermilk chicken burger and the signature veggie burger. Yum!

Address: 21 Queensgate, Inverness IV1 1DF

Sùgh Ùr Cafè

This Inverness cafe also has a range of affordable lunch options for under £10.

The menu includes a range of tasty brunch options, including a brioche roll (£4-7), with bacon, egg, chipotle baked beans or other tasty fillings.

There are also some affordable toasties on their menu.

Some of the lunch options at Sùgh Ùr Cafè. Image: Sùgh Ùr Cafè

There’s the chicken, cranberry, brie and rocket (£6) toastie, or veggie sausage, chilli jam, cheddar cheese and spinach toastie (£6), among other options.

You could add salad, crisps and coleslaw to the toastie for £2.50 and it would still be under the £10 mark.

Or you could try the parsnip and pear soup (£5.50 to sit in, just £4 for takeaway).

Address: 4 Southside Rd, Inverness IV2 3AU

The Bakery Inverness

Last but not least, if you’re looking for tasty bakes or sandwiches at an affordable price, this is the place for you.

You can enjoy a hot sausage roll from The Bakery Inverness for £2.40, or a macaroni pie for £2.50.

The ham salad sandwich and sausage roll at The Bakery Inverness. Image: The Bakery Inverness.

They offer a range of sandwich fillings, the majority of which cost just £3.2o.

However, if you’d like to switch up the type of bread and add salad, it’ll cost a bit extra.

But your lunch at this spot is definitely under the £10 mark.

Address: 72 Tomnahurich St, Inverness IV3 5DT

