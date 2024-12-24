I visited 4 fish and chip shops in Stonehaven on my hunt for the perfect supper

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
I visited 4 fish and chip shops in Stonehaven on my hunt for the perfect supper

Food and drink journalist Joanna Bremner reviews the battered haddock supper at four Stonehaven chippers.

I visited 4 fish and chip shops in Stonehaven - which was my favourite? Images: Joanna Bremner/DC Thomson
By Joanna Bremner

Stonehaven, known as birthplace of the deep fried Mars bar, is home to several fish and chip shops. I wanted to find out which is the best. 

So I decided to put each of the Stonehaven chippers to the test.

To keep things fair, I tried out the battered haddock supper on offer at every spot, comparing the taste and the price.

1. Redcloak Fish Bar

This Stonehaven fish and chip shop isn’t near the harbour in Stonehaven, but is located in a more residential spot.

There were two other customers eagerly waiting for their orders when I arrived.

The battered haddock supper from Redcloak Fish Bar cost £10.20.

It took around nine minutes from when I ordered our supper to when I got it.

But how did it taste?

The battered haddock supper from Redcloak Fish Bar, Stonehaven.

This Stonehaven chipper served the best supper.

While several of the chips tasted undercooked for my taste, the fish really blew me away.

The batter was the crispiest, and the haddock was flavourful, flaky and fresh.

Address: 3 Redcloak Dr, Stonehaven AB39 2XW

2. The Bay Fish and Chips

On my review of these Stonehaven chippers, I had to try out the supper from well-loved spot The Bay Fish and Chips.

Although it was a wet and windy December night when I visited, there were at least four other customers in there at the same time as us.

The coastal location of this chipper would make it perfect for a supper in the sunny summer months.

At The Bay Fish and Chips the haddock supper cost £10.60.

They got it to me in eight minutes.

The battered haddock supper from The Bay Fish & Chips in Stonehaven.

These chips were significantly better than at Redcloak Fish Bar. They had crispy edges, and were lovely and soft inside.

The fish wasn’t as crispy though sadly.

I do think it was a slightly smaller portion than in Redcloak Fish Bar, but you still get a decent amount of chips and haddock.

Address: Beach Rd, Stonehaven AB39 2RD

3. The Carron

This Stonehaven fish and chip spot is of course very well-known for the invention of the deep fried Mars bar. 

Again, there are three or four other customers waiting for their weeknight treat when I visit.

I waited for our food for eight minutes, and the battered haddock supper cost £10.30.

The battered haddock supper from The Carron in Stonehaven.

This spot gets a special commendation for the best chips.

They were squishy and soft on the inside, which is exactly how I like them. There are also a few of those very thin, crunchy ones that are incredibly tasty too.

The batter on the haddock from Stonehaven chipper The Carron though was rather soggy, which was a bit disappointing.

Address: 1 Allardice St, Stonehaven AB39 2BN

4. Meydan

The cheapest battered haddock supper in Stonehaven can be found at Meydan.

This cost £9.90, 30p less than Redcloak Fish Bar.

And they got this to me in nine minutes.

The battered haddock supper from Meydan chipper in Stonehaven.

The chips were nice and crispy, but I wasn’t a fan of the flavour of them unfortunately.

The haddock was a wee bit on the dry side, but the batter had a good crunch to it.

Address: 28 Market Sq, Stonehaven AB39 2BA

After testing out the old faithful haddock supper from these Stonehaven chippers, here is how I would rank them in order of preference:

  1. Redcloak Fish Bar
  2. The Bay Fish & Chips
  3. The Carron
  4. Meydan

What’s your favourite Stonehaven fish and chip shop? Let us know in the comments below.

