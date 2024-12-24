I visited 4 fish and chip shops in Stonehaven on my hunt for the perfect supper

Stonehaven, known as birthplace of the deep fried Mars bar, is home to several fish and chip shops. I wanted to find out which is the best.

So I decided to put each of the Stonehaven chippers to the test.

To keep things fair, I tried out the battered haddock supper on offer at every spot, comparing the taste and the price.

1. Redcloak Fish Bar

This Stonehaven fish and chip shop isn’t near the harbour in Stonehaven, but is located in a more residential spot.

There were two other customers eagerly waiting for their orders when I arrived.

The battered haddock supper from Redcloak Fish Bar cost £10.20.

It took around nine minutes from when I ordered our supper to when I got it.

But how did it taste?

This Stonehaven chipper served the best supper.

While several of the chips tasted undercooked for my taste, the fish really blew me away.

The batter was the crispiest, and the haddock was flavourful, flaky and fresh.

Address: 3 Redcloak Dr, Stonehaven AB39 2XW

2. The Bay Fish and Chips

On my review of these Stonehaven chippers, I had to try out the supper from well-loved spot The Bay Fish and Chips.

Although it was a wet and windy December night when I visited, there were at least four other customers in there at the same time as us.

The coastal location of this chipper would make it perfect for a supper in the sunny summer months.

At The Bay Fish and Chips the haddock supper cost £10.60.

They got it to me in eight minutes.

These chips were significantly better than at Redcloak Fish Bar. They had crispy edges, and were lovely and soft inside.

The fish wasn’t as crispy though sadly.

I do think it was a slightly smaller portion than in Redcloak Fish Bar, but you still get a decent amount of chips and haddock.

Address: Beach Rd, Stonehaven AB39 2RD

3. The Carron

This Stonehaven fish and chip spot is of course very well-known for the invention of the deep fried Mars bar.

Again, there are three or four other customers waiting for their weeknight treat when I visit.

I waited for our food for eight minutes, and the battered haddock supper cost £10.30.

This spot gets a special commendation for the best chips.

They were squishy and soft on the inside, which is exactly how I like them. There are also a few of those very thin, crunchy ones that are incredibly tasty too.

The batter on the haddock from Stonehaven chipper The Carron though was rather soggy, which was a bit disappointing.

Address: 1 Allardice St, Stonehaven AB39 2BN

4. Meydan

The cheapest battered haddock supper in Stonehaven can be found at Meydan.

This cost £9.90, 30p less than Redcloak Fish Bar.

And they got this to me in nine minutes.

The chips were nice and crispy, but I wasn’t a fan of the flavour of them unfortunately.

The haddock was a wee bit on the dry side, but the batter had a good crunch to it.

Address: 28 Market Sq, Stonehaven AB39 2BA

After testing out the old faithful haddock supper from these Stonehaven chippers, here is how I would rank them in order of preference:

Redcloak Fish Bar The Bay Fish & Chips The Carron Meydan