Food and Drink IN PICTURES: Mad Friday – Here's how Aberdeen partygoers celebrated the last Friday before Christmas Aberdeen city centre was filled with festive fun on Friday December 20th - can you spot anyone you know? Friends, families and colleagues headed out on Mad Friday in Aberdeen. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson By Joanna Bremner December 21 2024, 3:02 pm December 21 2024, 3:02 pm There were plenty of folk out and about in Aberdeen on Mad Friday, making the most of what the city's nightlife has to offer. Press and Journal photographer Darrell Benns was there to capture the action. Can you spot anyone you know in our Mad Friday photo gallery? The bar area at the recently redecorated Slains was packed on Mad Friday in Aberdeen. Image: All photos taken by Darrell Benns/DC Thomson A bartender at Paramount pours some shots on Mad Friday in Aberdeen. The Triplekirks was busy with groups enjoying a drink. Shots were on offer in The Triplekirks on Belmont Street. This group of friends enjoyed a drink in the colourful Paramount bar. These ladies enjoyed a drink at Slains. Slains, with its festive décor, was popular for Christmas catch-ups, work parties and more. Festive fun took place in Aberdeen on Mad Friday This stylish duo were on Aberdeen's Belmont Street on Mad Friday. These sisters were visiting out a few different pubs in Aberdeen. Customers in Slains in Aberdeen. Staff at Paramount in Aberdeen posed for a photo on Mad Friday. Staff at Slains were busy pulling pints for thirsty customers. These well-dressed colleagues headed to Paramount bar in Aberdeen for some drinks. This group enjoyed a drink in a booth at Slains. Paramount bar, well-known for its famous Charlie Sheen shot, was packed with partygoers last Friday. Many people visited Slains for drinks on Friday, to celebrate the start of the festive season. This woman told me she was in her "bow era" last Friday night when she stopped for a drink in The Triplekirks pub on Aberdeen's Belmont Street. The recently revamped Paramount was busy with customers on Mad Friday, where loud music and neon lights created a party atmosphere. Where did you visit for Mad Friday? Let us know in the comments below. Click here to check out our review of five Aberdeen pubs this Mad Friday and see which had the most festive cheer!
