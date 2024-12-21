IN PICTURES: Mad Friday – Here’s how Aberdeen partygoers celebrated the last Friday before Christmas

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
IN PICTURES: Mad Friday – Here’s how Aberdeen partygoers celebrated the last Friday before Christmas

Aberdeen city centre was filled with festive fun on Friday December 20th - can you spot anyone you know?

Friends, families and colleagues headed out on Mad Friday in Aberdeen. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
By Joanna Bremner

There were plenty of folk out and about in Aberdeen on Mad Friday, making the most of what the city’s nightlife has to offer.

Press and Journal photographer Darrell Benns was there to capture the action.

Can you spot anyone you know in our Mad Friday photo gallery?

The bar area at the recently redecorated Slains was packed on Mad Friday in Aberdeen. Image: All photos taken by Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
A bartender at Paramount pours some shots on Mad Friday in Aberdeen.
The Triplekirks was busy with groups enjoying a drink.
Shots were on offer in The Triplekirks on Belmont Street.
This group of friends enjoyed a drink in the colourful Paramount bar.
These ladies enjoyed a drink at Slains.
Slains, with its festive décor, was popular for Christmas catch-ups, work parties and more.

Festive fun took place in Aberdeen on Mad Friday

This stylish duo were on Aberdeen’s Belmont Street on Mad Friday.
These sisters were visiting out a few different pubs in Aberdeen.
Customers in Slains in Aberdeen.
Staff at Paramount in Aberdeen posed for a photo on Mad Friday.
Staff at Slains were busy pulling pints for thirsty customers.
These well-dressed colleagues headed to Paramount bar in Aberdeen for some drinks.
This group enjoyed a drink in a booth at Slains.
Paramount bar, well-known for its famous Charlie Sheen shot, was packed with partygoers last Friday.
Many people visited Slains for drinks on Friday, to celebrate the start of the festive season.
This woman told me she was in her “bow era” last Friday night when she stopped for a drink in The Triplekirks pub on Aberdeen’s Belmont Street.
The recently revamped Paramount was busy with customers on Mad Friday, where loud music and neon lights created a party atmosphere.

Where did you visit for Mad Friday? Let us know in the comments below.

