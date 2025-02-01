Owner Fiona on 10 years running The Market Cafe in Huntly

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Owner Fiona on 10 years running The Market Cafe in Huntly

Fiona Forrest runs the popular cafe in Huntly, serving up "homemade and wholesome food".

Cafe owner Fiona Forrest at The Market Cafe in Huntly. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
By Joanna Bremner

Home of fine cooked breakfasts, Sunday roasts and plenty of good chat, The Market Cafe in Huntly has solidified itself as part of the community over the last decade.

Cafe owner Fiona Forrest took over the cafe at Huntly Auction Mart ten years ago, in what she tells me was a “massive gamble”.

“I thought, it’s either going to work or it’s nae,” she says.

“But it’s been a great success for me.”

Fiona, who describes herself as “chief bottle washer” at the cafe, leads a small team of six at The Market Cafe – all “local ladies”, she tells me, who know their community well.

It’s a family affair at The Market Cafe, with Fiona’s daughters, Abbie and Lucy, helping out at the cafe too.

What is the offering like at The Market Cafe in Huntly?

53-year-old Fiona has worked in the food and drink industry for nearly 40 years, since she began working as a waitress in the Union Hotel in Turriff at just 14.

Now, she runs the Huntly cafe, with a focus on “traditional, good food” on the menu.

Cafe owner Fiona Forrest at The Market Cafe, Huntly, with her daughters Abbie and Lucy. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

“It’s homemade, wholesome food: macaroni cheese, soup, fish and chips, stovies, mince and tatties, all those sort of things,” she says.

“You can’t go wrong with that.”

Sweet treats in the form of cheesecakes, trifles, scones and other desserts are also on the menu at the Huntly cafe.

Fiona and her team also host popular roast dinners on Sundays, and offer outside catering for weddings, events and parties.

Fiona Forrest serves up a customer’s hearty breakfast. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Fiona tells me about a recent interaction with a new customer that brightened up her day.

“A gentleman says to me: ‘Who’s the owner here?’

“I was just picking up dishes, and I said: ‘That’s me.’

“We don’t have fancy seats or fancy tables here, we’ve just got a normal, basic run of the mill café.

“And he says: ‘You might not have fancy seats, but by god, you’ve got bloody good food!’

“That made my day that.”

‘I think we’re a big part of Huntly’s community now’

The Market Cafe is popular with workmen for breakfasts, says Fiona, and many other customers come from further afield to enjoy the casual, friendly environment and, of course, the great grub.

“We’ve got a huge returning customer base here,” she tells me.

“Lots and lots of people come twice a week, three times a week, sometimes maybe four times a week,” she laughs.

Some scones available at the Huntly cafe. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

“A lot of people from Huntly come out here to have lunch or catch up with friends.

“It’s quite a good base for people coming from Elgin or Inverurie, people use it as a meeting point in the middle to catch up with friends and family.”

The familiar faces that come back to the cafe time and time again make the hard work worth it, says Fiona.

“It’s hard work, this industry, but to see the returning customers, you think: we can’t be that bad, can we?

“Folk come in every other day some of them, and they’re looking forward to coming to see you. And it’s great to see them.

Cafe owner Fiona Forrest with her team at The Market Cafe, Huntly. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

“You build up a really good relationship with those people as well.

“We’ve made lots of new friends.

“I think we’re a big part of Huntly’s community now.”

I ask Fiona if she has a message to these loyal customers.

She says: “A great big thank you to them all, for keeping us in our jobs!”

