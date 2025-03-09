Review: Why ‘I’ll be back soon’ to Westhill’s family-run Garlogie Inn

I’ve lost count of the times we’ve driven past The Garlogie Inn at Westhill in Aberdeenshire and had the same brief conversation.

It starts like this.

“Oh, what a charming old place. We must stop for lunch there soon,” my wife or I will say.

It’s a fast stretch outside the restaurant, so by the time our little discussion ends we are usually already a mile down the road.

So we just press on and say with a sigh, “Next time.”

But this time we’d actually set off with this as our destination and slowed down to make sure we didn’t whizz past.

So we finally pulled into the car park after years of talking about it.

The Garlogie Inn is ‘the quintessential cosy little country restaurant’

There was only one problem: I wrongly jumped to the conclusion that The Garlogie Inn was hosting a private function.

The car park looked unusually busy for a Wednesday lunchtime – surely not a wedding reception, but maybe a funeral booking?

A smiling female member of staff in a blue t-shirt glanced at me as I stood on the threshold.

She looked slightly quizzical as I hesitated.

Perfectly understandable in the circumstances as I bore the uncertain look on my face of a man who thought he’d blundered into a funeral.

Nothing of the sort, she assured me, and welcomed us warmly inside.

It was simply busy with mid-week lunch diners (which says a lot about its popularity), but not uncomfortably so, and there were free tables for late lunchers like us without a booking.

This was the quintessential cosy little country restaurant nestled in beautiful Aberdeenshire countryside, with striking views across rolling fields nearby.

Outside was a play area, so younger families could enjoy the experience, too.

It’s a family affair inside as well: two sons from a well-known family in north-east hospitality – the Quinns – run the kitchen and restaurant.

And this family business approach comes through strongly with almost 40 years of care and attention which is clearly lavished on quality of service, food and surroundings.

There’s a big menu – but that didn’t put me off

There’s also a natural warmth and friendliness running through the smiling, attentive waiting staff – and you can’t put a price on the value of that.

We were guided through an attractive bar and dining room with low ceilings, which seemed somehow to enhance a feeling of luxuriating in a nice dining experience.

Our table was just off the dining room in another relaxing area for diners – a warm bright conservatory which captured all the sun and views.

Every now and then, waiting staff adjusted the blinds as the sun blazed against the windows and threatened to make guests feel as though they were percolating slightly with the heat: a nice touch I thought.

I’m a bit suspicious about big menus because for some reason the more there is the less likely I am to find anything I like.

Paradoxically, when I’m torn between several dishes on a menu that’s always a good sign.

And so it was here.

The Garlogie Inn’s menus (breakfast, all-day and light lunches) were shaded with many hues which matched the rich colours of the farming scenes outside.

So I found myself spoiled for choice between four frontrunners.

Homemade steak and ale pie, sea bass, double-lamb chops and fish pie were all calling my name.

But first to the starters; I thought we were just popping in for one main each, but I could see that plan was going out of the window already.

My wife took a shine to a prawn and hot-smoked salmon cocktail (£8.95), but without the salmon if they didn’t mind.

That was fine with them; it was nicely presented and tasty. But my wife would have preferred a good splodge (I can’t think of the correct culinary term) to the drizzle of Marie Rose sauce.

With Burns Night in the back of my mind, it had to be “Blaggis” bon-bons (£6.95) for me.

This fusion of black pudding and haggis in breaded nuggets with Dijon mustard was a treat.

‘One of the best steak pies I’ve tasted’ at The Garlogie Inn’

For mains my wife went for their stupendous steak and ale pie (£15.75). A towering portion of puff pastry straddling a deliciously generous combination of large tender meat chunks and rich well-seasoned gravy.

You might see a picture of it posted by my wife with only four chips on her plate, but I can assure you we were sharing a bigger pot of chips.

My wife couldn’t manage it all, so I offered my assistance as usual.

It had to be one of the best steak pies I’ve tasted – I’ll definitely order it for myself next time.

For mains I picked one of my all time favourites – fish pie (£14.95).

It came in a deep pot adorned with a lovely browned cheese topping and mash, and good helpings of haddock, salmon and prawns.

It was an excellent dish and I cleaned the bowl. My my only issue was with lack of seasoning (to my taste), so I grabbed the salt and pepper pots – fish must have salt (they go together like a horse and carriage).

Despite our best intentions, we fell into the pudding trap.

Who could blame us with these tempting options? Toffee apple crumble and custard, and banoffee tart with salted caramel ice cream, toffee sauce and whipped cream.

I was so well-fed, I jokingly asked a waitress if there was anywhere to lie down.

Verdict

To sum up, it was well worth stopping at The Garlogie Inn: great family service and food in a friendly and beautiful traditional setting.

We’ll be back soon.

Scores:

Food: 4/5

Service: 5/5

Surroundings: 4/5

Information:

Address: Westhill AB32 6RX

Tel: 01224 743212

Website: https://www.garlogieinn.com/

Disabled access: Yes, plus two disabled parking spaces.

Dog-friendly: No.

Price: £68.55 for two starters, two mains, two desserts, and two hot drinks.

