Review: Did Cafe Biagiotti in Beauly offer a perfect taste of Italy on my visit?

I lived on the Mediterranean coast for seven years.

Most days involved strolling in the sun and then diving into a bustling cafe for coffee and snack – a simple pleasure which somehow seemed to enhance the quality of life disproportionately.

Returning home, I missed that.

But then I moved to Beauly and discovered a taste of Tuscany on my doorstep.

Life is good again, knowing that I can step out and, even if the sun is missing, find a buzzing cafe with home-made Italian delights close to home.

Cafe Biagiotti is on Beauly’s High Street, complete with outside tables which are patronised by the hardy even in winter, because often it can be jam-packed inside.

The offering revolves around fresh, homemade food with an Italian foundation.

The cafe is run by sisters Flora Valentine and Rosie Calder who have Tuscan heritage on their mum’s side.

Although I live close by, I hadn’t really given the menu a good going over, usually just popping in for a coffee.

I decided to invite my friend Michelle to help me explore the whole Biagiotti offering one lunchtime.

What is Cafe Biagiotti like?

The decor is a simple, plain backdrop for the knots of people who congregate there for a bite to eat.

I’ve seen multi-generational families, NC500 bikers, cyclists and tourists, hipster friends and pensioner couples in Biagiotti, all comfortable in its unassuming, friendly vibe.

We both ordered the day’s Winter Vegetable Soup (£4.50); I had it with superfood salad, and Michelle chose a hot chicken and pesto mayo focaccia sandwich (£6.50).

I also ordered my absolute downfall, a meat and cheese board (£7.80).

I’ve made winter vegetable soup myself often enough, and quite honestly it can be wishy-washy unless you pile in the stock cubes and salt.

Biagiotti’s soup was thick and smooth, and we both agreed it had the most delicious, undefinable zing to it —possibly ginger?—and a depth of flavour I’ve never achieved.

My healthy Superfood Salad (£4.50) burst with chopped broccoli and kale, lightly dressed and topped with goat’s cheese.

It was on the chewy side naturally, but I felt virtuous.

I knew in that simple repast I was getting about 11 of my 5 a day.

Michelle loved her hot focaccia sandwich.

She found it substantial and filling, with the springy focaccia bread and pesto mayo elevating it way beyond a basic chicken sandwich.

‘I was in heaven’ eating the meat and cheese platter at the Beauly cafe

I offered to share my meat and cheese platter with Michelle, but fortunately she was filling up rapidly so I had it all to myself.

Slices of parma ham, salami and mortadella, with brie, cheddar and blue cheese accompanied by olives, sundried tomatoes and tiny, tangy peppadews; I was in heaven.

It comes with small squares of focaccia.

I had the platter for one, and it’s generous, but you can get it sized up for two.

After this we were both pleasantly full, but it didn’t stop us ordering coffee and cake.

Well, it had to be done in the interests of research.

I had Cafe Biagiotti’s Tuscan speciality, a bigne, a little cream puff a bit like a profiterole (£2.10).

They are topped with chocolate, white or dark, and come filled with an unctuously delicious crema.

Irresistible.

Michelle had Millionaire’s slice (£3.25), one of the jewels in our Scottish bakery crown and clearly worthy of inclusion in an Italian-inspired cafe.

It was perfect from top to bottom, with the make-or-break caramel layer a study in soft toffee perfection.

How were our coffees at the Italian cafe?

The Tuscan-roasted coffee was rounded and tangy and definitely to my taste; Michelle found her iced latte (£3.20) a little stronger than she’s used to.

Which sparked me off into telling her how nervous and jittery I would get from the strong coffee I took when living abroad.

It took me a while to understand that the powerful continental coffee I loved so much was causing it. I’m more careful now, and limited myself to only one of Biagiotti’s smooth, rich cappucinos (£3.10).

Cafe Biagiotti is closed on Sundays and Mondays, otherwise open from 10 until 4.

If you crave an authentic taste of Italy, you can order online from Biagiotti at Home, a selection of delicious Italian dishes prepared in the cafe for collection.

You can choose from antipasti, pizzette, pasta dishes and desserts. I tried the fettucine with ragu sauce once when my kitchen was out of order, and it was absolutely delicious, but this service is really only an option for people living in the area.

Verdict

Cafe Biagiotti in Beauly is about more than grabbing a quick snack.

It’s about savouring the bustling yet relaxed atmosphere and enjoying home-cooked food prepared with flair and love.

The cafe layout can mean a slight traffic jam at the entrance, but at least it gives you time to peruse the delicious offerings in the cabinet.

It’s not the biggest menu, but it’s consistently good, made in house, and based around what the cafe does well.

The staff are unfailingly friendly and patient and will always try to get you seated, but it’s best to come early for lunch.

I should mention there are also a couple of comfy seats around the log-burner for a cosy session on cold day.

Food: 4/5

Service: 5/5

Surroundings: 4/5

Information

Address: 11 High St, Beauly IV4 7BY

T: 01463 782036

W: https://cafebiagiotti.com/

Price: £41.05 for two starters, two mains, a salad, two cakes, a soft drink and two coffees.

Disabled access: There are ramps at the entrance and exit. Legacy toilets not disabled friendly but the public toilets across the road are.

Dog-friendly: Dogs welcome, but outside only.

