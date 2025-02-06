Meet well-loved Culter Primary School dinner lady who knows the name of every pupil she feeds

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Meet well-loved Culter Primary School dinner lady who knows the name of every pupil she feeds

Culter Primary School dinner lady Brenda Zietsman loves her job cooking 300 meals a day. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
By Joanna Bremner

Brenda Zietsman has fallen in love with working as a dinner lady at Culter Primary School, after taking the job eight years ago.

The head dinner lady – or cook in charge – has worked at the primary school in Peterculter since 2017.

She moved here from South Africa, where she had her own catering company.

“I love it,” she says, “I love working with the kids.

“Especially because you get to see the kids every day.

“And you see them from when they’re really teeny tiny little ones in P1.

“Then eventually you see them in P7 and I’m like: ‘Aw, they’re leaving soon!’

“You get to see how their personalities develop and change.”

Culter Primary School kitchen team cook around 300 meals a day

Brenda worked as a secretary when she moved to Scotland, but says “it wasn’t fast-paced enough”.

“I like to be on the go,” she adds. “Sometimes you don’t even have time for a coffee. But every day is a new day, it’s never stagnant or boring.”

The team have around 35 nursery kids to feed in the morning, and 20 in the afternoon.

Plus, there are 250 pupils in the primary school to feed at lunchtime.

This means their small team of five are responsible for nearly 300 meals.

“Some of them, this might be their only hot, nutritious meal for the day,” Brenda says, a look of determination on her face.

Dinner lady Brenda Zietsman serves Culter Primary School pupils lunch with a smile. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

“And I want to give them something good.

“Even if we’re short staffed, I don’t want to cut the menu. Even if I run myself ragged, and I need to collapse at the end of the day.

“Getting them fed is what keeps me going.”

Dinner lady Brenda in the kitchen at Culter Primary School. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

The team work off five menus in total: a normal menu, one for nursery and one for primary pupils, a gluten-free menu, a dairy-free menu, a vegan menu. Plus, there are other allergens that they need to consider on top of this.

“All our food is made from scratch,” she adds.

A dinner lady means more than just cooking

While a key part of Brenda’s role involves cooking a nutritious meal for the children, her job, as she sees it, is about much more.

“I know all their names,” says Brenda.

“And I’ll greet them by name when they come in, and they’ll go along the row asking ‘Do you know my name too?'”

Brenda says knowing the names of the pupils “helps them and makes them more comfortable”.

Dinner lady Brenda alongside some Culter Primary School pupils. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

“Primary Ones are obviously the new ones, so you’ve got to learn their names as you go on,” she explains.

“But if you say their name, they look at you. They make eye contact. And they start to come out of their shell.

“I will joke with them sometimes, if we’re dishing something up. I’ll give them a tiny little bit on the plate, and ask, is that enough for you today? And then I give them some more.

“So we joke, and we form a bond with them. And they will come in and tell you they’ve lost their tooth, or they fell and they’ve got a plaster, and they ask me to sign their cast.

“Because they’re so used to you being part of their life, and you’re giving them the nutritious meal that they need.”

‘It’s about bringing them out of their shell too’

Cooking for these pupils, and making their day with her charm and banter, isn’t enough for Brenda.

She also takes it upon herself to encourage the children to develop a healthy relationship with food.

“I try to get them to try new things when they’re eating,” she says.

“If there’s something new, they pick up on it straight away. They’re like: what’s that, why is that there?

“But you’ve just got to convince them.

“I encourage them to try a little spoonful. I say: taste it, if you don’t like it, you can just leave it there, but you might like it.

“And I’ve actually got a roll of stickers up on my shelf, and it says ‘I tried something new today’.”

As well as knowing a lengthy list of dietary requirements off by heart, Brenda also knows many pupils’ likes and dislikes – even how many slices of cucumber one of her pupils prefers to eat.

Brenda Zietsman, Peterculter dinner lady. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Brenda says the lack of “filter” of primary school children makes her role pretty amusing at times.

“It’s about bringing them out of their shell too,” she says.

“You get some wild characters, oh my gosh. Some of these kids are hilarious.

“They just say whatever’s on their mind, there’s no filter.

“When you get older you learn to bite your tongue.

“But if they want to say something, they say it.

“They’ll say: You cut your hair, why?”

The Peterculter dinner lady is such a key part of these pupils’ lives that they worry when she has a day off.

“It’s so cute, they’ll notice straight away if you’re not here,” she tells me.

“If I have a day off, the cook says they ask: ‘Where’s Brenda? Are you trying to take her job?’

“I come back and they say ‘Are you back now? You’re not going away again?'”

Did you have a great dinner lady like Culter Primary School’s Brenda Zietsman? Share your fond memories n the comments below.

Conversation