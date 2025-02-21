Former engineer on career ‘180’: now running Highlands pizza truck with his wife

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Former engineer on career ‘180’: now running Highlands pizza truck with his wife

Alistair and Julie Adams' Blazin Pizza food truck offers Neapolitan-style pizzas for around £10.

Alistair and Julie Adams who run food truck Blazin Pizza together. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
By Joanna Bremner

Former engineer Alistair Adams turned a “complete pile of scrap” into the Blazin Pizza food truck he now runs with his wife, Julie.

The Highland-based pizza truck all started from “a conversation with a mate back in 2020”, Alistair tells me.

Alistair previously worked as a manufacturing engineer in the automotive industry, before moving to Inverness and taking up various handyman jobs.

Looking for a change, the idea for a pizza truck came about.

“We decided to go out, buy a trailer off Facebook,” says the 54-year-old.

“It was basically a complete pile of scrap – rust held together with paint.

“I began to strip it down completely, every rivet and bolt, and I rebuilt it from scratch.

“That was basically how I spent lockdown. It took about five months, give or take.”

How is Blazin Pizza going?

The pizza truck has been up and running since then, with the husband-and-wife team serving up pizzas around areas like Kirkhill, Muir of Ord, Dingwall and Kiltarlity.

Alistair and Julie also attend weddings and other events like the Braemar Gathering.

“I was a bit nervous to start with, but you just pick it up and learn as you go,” says Alistair, who had no experience with the food and drink industry before opening Blazin Pizza.

Alistair puts a pizza in the oven. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

“That’s where my engineering background comes in,” he adds, “because it’s all about productivity and being efficient.

“The most nerve-wracking thing was when we went to do our first major event, and were selling to the general public.

“We ended up with this massive queue – and it’s just a case of ‘oh god, do we have enough dough?’

One of the pizzas from Blazin Pizza. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

“You just can’t stop. We’ve done the Braemar Gathering, and we ended up making around 200 pizzas.

“We were constantly making pizzas for five or six hours.

“You get into a groove, and then at the end of it, you just collapse,” he laughs.

Highland food truck tries hard to offer ‘a proper pizza’

The menu at the Blazin Pizza truck includes some of the usual suspects, like pepperoni and margherita pizza.

But their barbecue chicken pizza is also popular with their regulars, says Alistair.

“We do try to make a proper pizza,” he says.

“The dough is all hand stretched, handmade to my recipe. We try to give people a good quality pizza that is restaurant quality.

“We make a Neapolitan-style pizza. They’re cooked in a wood-fired oven for about 90 seconds.

Julie Adams slices up a pizza ready to serve. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

“We try to, where we can, use Italian cheese, tomatoes and other ingredients, to make the pizzas as authentic as possible.

“We mix and match the menu a bit. But people tend to go for what they enjoy rather than trying the new ones.

“Our barbecue chicken pizza, for instance: I took that off the menu once, and I was almost lynched,” he laughs.

Alistair and Julie Adams at Blazin Pizza. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

The work-life balance for Alistair and Julie is a great change of pace.

“It’s a really nice lifestyle,” adds Alistair, “it’s full-on for four days a week, let’s say, but you get good downtime in between.

“It gives you a real satisfaction all the time.”

