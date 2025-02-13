I miss Carmines: the best place in Aberdeen for a pre-theatre meal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Lifestyle Food and Drink

I miss Carmines: the best place in Aberdeen for a pre-theatre meal

The Italian eatery was a favourite throughout my childhood and I wish that I could visit again.

Carmines back in 2019, one of food and drink writer Joanna Bremner's most-missed restaurants. Image: DC Thomson.
Carmines back in 2019, one of food and drink writer Joanna Bremner's most-missed restaurants. Image: DC Thomson.
By Joanna Bremner

There is nowhere in Aberdeen quite like Carmines.

The wholesome Italian eatery was the spot of many a birthday meal of my childhood, or a quick pre-theatre bite to eat.

There was something special about the place.

With a – tiny – kitchen through the back, you were in no doubt that your food was being made fresh.

Owners Jessica and Carmine Scarpellino were passionate about what they did.

Carmine himself was always there, working away on his perfectly imperfect pizzas.

Charming service made every visit to Carmines memorable

As the food and drink journalist at the P&J, service is something I always look for when I go out to eat, even when I’m not on a review.

The service at Carmines was really something else.

It was charming.

They could plonk the bottle of Pepsi on your table, rather than pouring it for you.

And it wouldn’t be a small amount of parmesan gently sprinkled over your minestrone.

They would heap a huge teaspoon of it unceremoniously onto your soup.

The service, combined with the friendly, casual atmosphere, made you feel like you were in their living room, in the best way possible.

Jessica and Carmine Scarpellino reopened Carmines in 2019 following a van crashing into the restaurant in 2018. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

My mouth is watering thinking back to the food itself.

While not at all glamorous, Carmines was exactly what it says on the tin: well-made pizza and pasta.

No faff, no frills, just great food.

They prioritised taste over presentation, and I never had a meal there which I didn’t enjoy.

I remember their pizzas being outrageously huge, always too much for me to finish as a kid before a trip to the theatre.

They were those big, floppy pizzas, packed with flavour and there was no scrimping on cheese either.

The cosy, rustic charm of Carmines, Aberdeen

The walls at Carmines were covered in many mismatched picture frames with photographs of food and places.

The chairs and tables were basic, but again, that was part of the place’s cosy, rustic charm.

The wee curtains blocked out the chilly north-east night, and made the place seem both cosy and intimate. A genuine hidden gem.

The interior of Carmines pictured back in 2019. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

I remember one visit, when my grandad took unwell during the meal. The staff were concerned, courteous and kind, helping to reassure us and him.

I have a real soft spot for family-run restaurants where you are made to feel part of the family.

Some restaurants make you feel like a bother, like you’re lucky to have stepped inside their doors.

But at Carmines, they were always happy to see us regulars, and the fussy child that I was, I didn’t feel like a pest nor a burden.

Carmine was 80 when he retired, and the Union Terrace restaurant closed back in January of 2020.

The restaurant is among the well-loved greats in the city’s food and drink scene of old, and it is still sorely missed.

Conversation