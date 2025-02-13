I miss Carmines: the best place in Aberdeen for a pre-theatre meal

There is nowhere in Aberdeen quite like Carmines.

The wholesome Italian eatery was the spot of many a birthday meal of my childhood, or a quick pre-theatre bite to eat.

There was something special about the place.

With a – tiny – kitchen through the back, you were in no doubt that your food was being made fresh.

Owners Jessica and Carmine Scarpellino were passionate about what they did.

Carmine himself was always there, working away on his perfectly imperfect pizzas.

Charming service made every visit to Carmines memorable

As the food and drink journalist at the P&J, service is something I always look for when I go out to eat, even when I’m not on a review.

The service at Carmines was really something else.

It was charming.

They could plonk the bottle of Pepsi on your table, rather than pouring it for you.

And it wouldn’t be a small amount of parmesan gently sprinkled over your minestrone.

They would heap a huge teaspoon of it unceremoniously onto your soup.

The service, combined with the friendly, casual atmosphere, made you feel like you were in their living room, in the best way possible.

My mouth is watering thinking back to the food itself.

While not at all glamorous, Carmines was exactly what it says on the tin: well-made pizza and pasta.

No faff, no frills, just great food.

They prioritised taste over presentation, and I never had a meal there which I didn’t enjoy.

I remember their pizzas being outrageously huge, always too much for me to finish as a kid before a trip to the theatre.

They were those big, floppy pizzas, packed with flavour and there was no scrimping on cheese either.

The cosy, rustic charm of Carmines, Aberdeen

The walls at Carmines were covered in many mismatched picture frames with photographs of food and places.

The chairs and tables were basic, but again, that was part of the place’s cosy, rustic charm.

The wee curtains blocked out the chilly north-east night, and made the place seem both cosy and intimate. A genuine hidden gem.

I remember one visit, when my grandad took unwell during the meal. The staff were concerned, courteous and kind, helping to reassure us and him.

I have a real soft spot for family-run restaurants where you are made to feel part of the family.

Some restaurants make you feel like a bother, like you’re lucky to have stepped inside their doors.

But at Carmines, they were always happy to see us regulars, and the fussy child that I was, I didn’t feel like a pest nor a burden.

Carmine was 80 when he retired, and the Union Terrace restaurant closed back in January of 2020.

The restaurant is among the well-loved greats in the city’s food and drink scene of old, and it is still sorely missed.