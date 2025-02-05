‘Mr Rizza’: Father and son on four generations of Huntly family-run ice cream firm

For the fourth generation now leading family business Rizza’s in Huntly, ice cream has been “his life”.

Donald Morrison works as a director at the 111-year-old Huntly firm, though he started helping out his dad in the factory at just 12.

“I grew up in the business,” explains the 39-year-old.

“At 12, I’d be putting together the tubs with spoons in the lid. And I was told I’d get £2 a box.

“Yeah, that sounded great – but there were 3,200 lids to do per box,” he laughs,

“Then I gradually grew through the business and learned every side of it.

“I worked as a driver, and in sales, and now I’m a director with the business.”

Donald works closely alongside his father, Philip, Rizza’s managing director.

So what is it like for Philip to work alongside his son?

“Oh it’s great. I just tell him to do something and he doesn’t do it,” he jokes.

“No, we get on great. I had a good relationship with my father, and so do Donald and I.”

The Rizza’s family legacy: 1914 to 2025

The Rizza’s family business began back in 1914, when the first generation – James and his brother Dominic – opened their business in Keith.

It was in the 1930s that James Rizza & Sons first began manufacturing ice cream in Huntly.

Philip was 15 when he got involved with the business in the sixties.

“I have great memories from working in the shop,” says Philip, 73.

“I used to be there on a Saturday morning, and my rugby pals would come in before the game.

“They’d dip their finger in the ice cream and lick it.”

“It’s wrong nowadays,” he admits, “but back in the day when you could get away with it, a wee help yourself to ice cream in the factory was great.”

The legacy from 111 years ago has been carried on by the fourth generation, Donald.

His dad, Philip, adds: “Because we’re over a hundred years old, it’s up to Donald now.

“I’m kind of past my sell by date,” he laughs.

“It would be fantastic if we could carry it on.”

But the current director, Donald, wasn’t always sure if he was going to take on the business.

“My dream when I was a kid to be a sports coach or a teacher,” he says.

“My first placement was in Huntly, which in hindsight was a great thing, because it put me off completely.

“I wasn’t taken seriously because everyone knew who I was. I was more a pal than a teacher.

“My brother and sister weren’t interested in the business, and after all the work that my father had put in, and my grandfathers before him, I didn’t want to see that washed away.

“I won’t be pushing my kids into it, but it would be super if there was a fifth generation doing it in years to come.”

Donald says his nine-year-old daughter Emelia has the role of “chief taster” at Rizza’s.

He adds: “I’m ‘Mr Rizza’ to my pals, but that’s just tongue-in-cheek.”

‘So you’re wandering down the corridor with your boxes of ice cream, and there’s Jason Donovan…’

For many, Rizza’s award-winning ice cream is synonymous with a trip to the theatre.

The magical experience of watching the pantomime was always paired with the delicious sweet goodness of a tub of ice cream.

The Rizza’s factory in Huntly has two iconic chairs that used to sit in His Majesty’s Theatre in Aberdeen.

Donald says: “For me, there’s nothing better than getting a photo from a pal. And it’s a picture of one of our tubs with the message ‘Guess where I am?’

“And they’re at the Tivoli or the Aberdeen Arts Centre.

“It means a lot to be in these places, and be part of people’s memories.”

Rizza’s ice cream is also enjoyed on the wards at Raigmore Hospital in Inverness, a source of great pride to Donald and Philip.

Though they no longer supply ice cream to His Majesty’s Theatre, they provide for other Aberdeen theatres, the Tivoli and Aberdeen Arts Centre.

Donald recalls: “When we used to supply ice cream for His Majesty’s, I remember dad asking me to go in with the delivery. And you’d go in the back door, and get to see the cast.

“So you’re wandering down the corridor with your boxes of ice cream, and there’s Jason Donovan, or someone else who’s the guest star.

“So that is a fond memory. We were always getting to see a celeb of some description.”

Rizza’s have expanded their offering to provide not only ice cream, but a range of popular ice cream cakes – and even wedding cakes.

They also have ice cream carts available for hire for weddings, where you can serve your own ice cream.

What is it like working with your dad?

Donald’s favourite thing about his role at Rizza’s is simple.

“For me, it’s being able to share it with my dad,” he says.

“When you do get that achievement, accolades and awards, he’s the first person I’ll tell.

“From my point of view, it makes it worth it.

“He’s had 70-plus years in the business.”

An affronted Philip interrupts his son.

“I have not been in the business for 70 years,” laughs the 73-year-old.

“More than 55, maybe.”

Donald jokes: “Don’t get me wrong, there’s times I’m thinking: when will he retire?”

“He’s passionate.

“It’s nice be able to turn around and get advice from him and tap into his expertise and knowledge over the years.

“But what is also nice is that he lets me run the business how I want to run it.

“He’s very much said: you run it, but I’m here to help when you need me.

“There’ll be times I’ll make a decision and he’ll be like: ‘Why did you do that?’

“Or if I’ve done something wrong, he’s quick to tell me.”

But all in all, things run smoothly for the father and son duo – who even share the same office.

I ask because I’m keen to know. Are this father and son business duo able to talk to each other about anything other than ice cream?

They’re going to watch the rugby at the weekend, and Donald says: “If Scotland win, or are doing well, we’ll be talking about the game.

“But if they don’t… then we’ll start talking about ice cream again.

“We’ll drive down together, and we will count how many milk tanks we see on the way.

“Every second sentence will be ice cream-related, or we might switch off for two minutes and discuss the rugby.

“We’re both passionate about it. But I think those that are in the car with us are probably thinking ‘give it a rest’,” he laughs.