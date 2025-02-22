Taste Test: What was my favourite ice cream from legendary Rizza’s of Huntly?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Taste Test: What was my favourite ice cream from legendary Rizza’s of Huntly?

Rizza's of Huntly is over 100 years old, and they serve quirky flavours like Jaffa Cake, Vimto and Iron Brew.

Food and drink journalist Joanna Bremner tried some popular ice cream from family business Rizza's. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
By Joanna Bremner

There is nothing quite as nostalgic as ice cream, and Rizza’s of Huntly is up there as one of the best well-known ice cream brands in the North-East.

The family-run business – which began back in 1914 – is now run by father and son Donald and Philip Morrison.

I headed up to Huntly on a frosty morning to try some of their most popular flavours.

Some of the ice cream flavours I tried from Rizza’s. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

It might be a little crazy to eat ice cream at this time of year, but who can resist Rizza’s?

I tried out some flavours from the ice cream carts they use for weddings.

The apron is definitely a useful inclusion – to save overenthusiastic brides from getting sorbet all over their white dresses.

What ice cream did I try from Rizza’s of Huntly?

There are a huge range of flavours available from household name Rizza’s.

The ice cream is all made right there at the factory in Huntly.

They serve several quirky flavours, including Jaffa Cake, Vimto, Jammie Dodger, Parma Violet and Iron Brew ice cream.

The ice cream I tried at Rizza’s of Huntly. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

But of course they have plenty of well-loved old favourites like raspberry ripple, rum and raisin and strawberry.

The first ice cream I tried had to be their award-winning vanilla bean ice cream.

The award-winning Rizza’s vanilla bean ice cream. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

This was thick, luxurious and perfectly creamy.

Far more tasty than the bog standard – and often flavourless – vanilla ice cream you get in many restaurants and cafes.

I would even go so far as to say that this vanilla ice cream helps to combat the usual assumption that vanilla = boring.

I would definitely order this again.

Joanna: 4/5

Family business Rizza’s also offer Scottish tablet ice cream.

This is a flavour I have tried elsewhere, and I thought that I knew what to expect.

Oh, how wrong I was.

Rizza’s Scottish tablet ice cream. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

The Scottish tablet ice cream from Rizza’s was unlike any tablet ice cream I’ve had the pleasure to eat before.

This wasn’t an ice cream containing a handful of tiny, Tic Tac-sized crumbs of Scottish tablet through it.

Instead, there were huge, an inch by an inch, chunks of tablet in Rizza’s ice cream.

I was shocked, frankly. This made it a very, very filling ice cream to eat, but it was exceptionally tasty too.

Joanna: 5/5

How does Rizza’s sorbet measure up?

Sorbet is a great option if you’re looking for a lighter dessert, and at Rizza’s many of their sorbets are vegan friendly too.

I tried the mango sorbet, which was sweet, smooth and lovely.

The fruit flavouring didn’t taste artificial which I appreciated.

Joanna: 4/5

Raspberry and strawberry sorbet and mango sorbet from Rizza’s. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Lastly, I tried the raspberry and strawberry sorbet.

Although I was a fan of the consistency of this sorbet, the flavour was a bit too sharp – almost sour – for my taste.

Joanna: 3/5

Rizza’s of Huntly is so well-loved for a reason, and their ice cream tastes just as good as I remember from my childhood.

As we all do our best to support local when we can, I’d definitely recommend Rizza’s ice cream.

