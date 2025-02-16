Rajah Inverness review: Is the oldest Indian restaurant in the Highlands also the best?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Rajah Inverness review: Is the oldest Indian restaurant in the Highlands also the best?

The service at Rajah Indian Restaurant in Inverness was the most welcoming I’ve ever had – but was the food as good?

food at Rajah
I was very impressed by the quality of the food at Rajah in Inverness. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
By Alberto Lejarraga

My visit to Rajah Indian restaurant in Inverness was magical in every sense.

The fact that it is the longest established Indian restaurant in the Highlands – it opened in 1982 – inspired me to select it for my first P&J review.

I visited the restaurant with the best company possible, my girlfriend, on a dark and freezing Sunday night.

As we were chilled to the bones, we were craving something warm, and the staff at Rajah gave us the warmest welcome possible.

Rajah is a beautifully decorated restaurant. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

After descending an elegant staircase, a waiter offered to hang up our coats for us, which was a lovely touch.

Enchanted by the atmosphere and decoration, we were accompanied to our table.

The restaurant was fairly busy for a Sunday night, but our table was in a nice, quiet corner.

It was time to decide what to eat but it took me longer than usual due to the huge variety on the menu.

We decided to go for a wide range of dishes to try a bit of everything, three starters and two mains.

We were not disappointed.

Out-of-this-world onion bhaji and delicious prawn puri at Rajah Inverness

We kicked off with a plate of onion bhaji (£6.95) and prawn on puri (£7.95) – spicy prawns in fried Indian bread.

We also ordered some mixed pakora (£7.95) (as we could not decide between chicken and vegetable).

The onion bhaji were delicious. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

I really liked the taste and crunchiness of the onion bhaji.

My girlfriend had tried it many times, and she said it was the best she had ever had.

The mixed pakoras came with a nice tomato salad. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

The prawn puri was delicious, very moist and with a slight spicy punch.

I thought the prawns were a bit hard, but my girlfriend disagreed: to her, they were on point.

The prawn on puri was a very nice starter.

Meanwhile, the pakoras were my least favourite appetizer, not because there was anything wrong with them, but I didn’t think they were anything out of the ordinary either.

All starters came with with a wee lettuce and tomato salad on the side.

‘Best curry ever’ but ‘disappointing’ naan bread

Although our starters were satisfying, we definitely still had room for the mains.

My girlfriend ordered a Lamb Tikka Mahonwala (£14.95) while I went for the Chicken Rogan (£12.95).

We were not shy and asked for pilau rice (£3.50), plain naan (£3.50) and garlic naan (£3.95) too.

I found the Rogan incredibly tasty with a refreshing herbal aroma.

I really enjoyed my Chicken Rogon. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

I particularly enjoyed the big chunks of tomato, which went very well with the chicken, supplying the dish with a juicy kick.

The sauce was light and creamy, but there was still a slight heat to it.

Meanwhile, the lamb on the Mahonwala was extremely tender.

The sauce, containing coconut milk and cheese, was heavier than mine, but delicious, nonetheless.

Mahonwala
My girlfriend said that the Lamb Tika Mahonwala the best curry she has ever had. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

My girlfriend and I have had many curries in the many years we’ve been together, and she said this was the best one she has ever eaten.

Not much I can add to that. High praise indeed!

The fantastic mains were accompanied with pilau rice, which great too, however, not everything was up to those standards.

The pilau rice was on point. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

As a bread lover, we found both the garlic and plain naan a bit disappointing.

We both thought these were quite hard, as opposed to the soft, fluffy consistency we’ve come to expect at Indian restaurants.

We found the naans a bit hard. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

But that did not spoil the overall experience, which was one to remember.

Finally, we were so full after the generous portions that we had no space left for dessert.

Hopefully we’ll try them on our next visit, as we definitely want to come back!

Verdict:

After hearing so many good things about Rajah, it was time for me to try it out, and it did not disappoint.

The food is of a really high standard, with good quality, fresh ingredients.

Rajah is the longest established restaurant in the Highlands. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Maybe the continued success of the restaurant is down to their award-winning chef, Kabir Hussein, who has been preparing great dishes for 42 years, ever since the restaurant opened in the Highland Capital.

It is not possible to have nicer staff than they do.

Special mention to our waiter, Sadiq, who made the evening even more unforgettable.

Scores:

Food: 4/5

Service: 5/5

Surroundings: 5/5

Information: 

Address: 2 Post Office Ave, Inverness IV1 1DN

Tel: 01463 237190

W: https://www.rajahinverness.com/

Price: £70.55 for three starters, two mains and sides.

Disabled access: No.

Dog friendly: No, except for guide dogs.

