‘I’m very grateful to Inverurie’: Siesta Tapas restaurant to close this month

Siesta Tapas opened in December 2023, and will be closing in a few weeks.

Siesta Tapas owners Oscar Ortega Tajuelo and Natalia Serrano Lopez. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
By Joanna Bremner

Siesta Tapas in Inverurie, run by Spanish husband and wife Oscar Ortega Tajuelo and Natalia Serrano Lopez, is closing.

The restaurant, with a friendly team of staff, offered a range of delicious tapas dishes in the centre of Inverurie.

It will be closing on February 23.

Oscar told The Press and Journal: “It’s sad, it’s very sad.

“I would lie if I told you I’m happy.”

Why is Siesta Tapas in Inverurie closing?

Oscar moved from Madrid to Scotland back in 2016, and worked in different hospitality roles before opening Siesta Tapas with his wife in December 2023.

“We started very, very busy,” says Oscar.

He now says there are “many reasons” behind the restaurant’s closure.

The exterior of Siesta Tapas in Inverurie. Image: Siesta Tapas/Facebook.

“The first one is the unsustainable running costs,” he says, “it is very expensive.

“And some people have told me that Inverurie is too traditional for our kind of food.

“When I bumped into people at Tesco, or out on the streets, or whatever, people would say: ‘Oscar, you must be very happy, you have a very good reputation.’

Some of the popular tapas dishes at Siesta Tapas. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

“If I’m okay, I’d say: ‘Thank you very much.’

“But on some of the days where I’m looking at the bills, I’d say: ‘Reputation doesn’t pay the bills. Please come visit us.’

“Maybe we weren’t good enough – maybe Inverurie deserves something better.”

Oscar also mentioned that some customers took issue with his four-year-old daughter spending time at the restaurant.

‘Every person I met here was very kind’

After the restaurant closes, he is hoping to take on a front of house role at Fife Arms Hotel in Turriff.

“Just now, I’m quite scared of having a business of my own,” he says.

“I’m happy because I’ll be able to forget about paying staff, and the government, and I’ll just go to my job and I’ll go back home without any worries – apart from being on time for the next day.”

Oscar and Natalia welcomed their second child, a baby boy, Zeus, on January 9.

The silver lining for Oscar in this sad news of the closure of Siesta Tapas is that he will be able to spend “more quality time” with his children.

Oscar Ortega Tajuelo and Natalia Serrano Lopez photographed at the beginning of January. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

He adds: “I’m very grateful to Inverurie, I couldn’t say anything bad about it.

“Every person I met here was very kind.

“Something I found in Inverurie is something I have never seen before.

“There are a lot of wealthy people here, but they are down to earth and kind.

“Businessmen I have known before were mean and selfish.

“But not here. I love Inverurie.”

Conversation