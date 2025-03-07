How Ollie’s Pops food truck went from couple’s dream to thriving Inverness business

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
How Ollie’s Pops food truck went from couple’s dream to thriving Inverness business

Victoria McPherson and her fiancé Bruce Warrington run bright blue food truck Ollie's Pops in Inverness and the surrounding area.

Victoria McPherson and Bruce Warrington run Ollie's Pops food truck. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
By Joanna Bremner

Ollie’s Pops has come far from where things started off: “a wee pitch in Dingwall” serving coffee and toasties.

Armed with their coffee machine and a grill for toasties, Victoria McPherson and Bruce Warrington dipped their toes into the Highland street food scene back in 2021.

“It was fine,” laughs Victoria.

“I remember days when we would make a £10 profit – and we were always buzzing.”

But then, when a nearby business asked if they could provide food for an event, the pair decided to ditch the basics.

“We said: let’s see if we could get into hot food,” says Victoria.

“Bruce was so nervous to do the cooking at that time.

“But then we took the leap, changed all our equipment, and started making pulled burgers, loaded fries and more.

“From there on, Ollie’s Pops has really grown and developed.

“I never expected it to become something like this – and it’s only the beginning.”

How did Ollie’s Pops start?

Before the coffee and toasties, now engaged couple Victoria and Bruce came up with the idea to start a food truck as a way to spend more time with their daughter.

“We had our daughter in 2020, and that was the turning point,” explains Victoria.

“I was a wedding coordinator, and Bruce was a restaurant manager. So we both had pretty hectic schedules.

Victoria of Ollie’s Pops. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

“Bruce would sometimes not be home until one in the morning.

“We longed for more of a flexible lifestyle that would allow us to spend more time with our daughter.”

Now, Ollie’s Pops have their own food truck, as well as a unit in Inverness’ Victorian Market food hall.

The name Ollie’s Pops refers to their daughter, Olivia, nicknamed Ollie by her grandad, and the name she has for her dad, Bruce.

Bruce alongside his daughter, Olivia, and his mum, Philippa. Image: Ollie’s Pops.

“Since it all began because of her,” says Victoria, “it’s nice to give a wee nod to her.

“It’s funny, because everyone assumed Bruce is Ollie – and he’s like yeah, sure, and goes along with it.”

What food is on offer at Ollie’s Pops?

The food at Ollie’s Pops includes a range of loaded fries, burgers and other meat dishes.

“We started off with pulled pork, and that is always a firm favourite,” says Victoria.

Loaded fries available at Ollie’s Pops. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

“We’ve done loaded fries and a burger too.

“Then there’s the honey shredded chicken that everyone goes mad for.

“We also do Korean beef loaded fries.

Customers at Ollie’s Pops near Inverness. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

“And we both love exploring new things.

“Having our own flexibility to test out something different is great.”

Another favourite part of running Ollie’s Pops for Victoria is getting to know their customers.

“One of my favourite things is meeting so many new faces,” she says.

“We have built up relationships with lots of our customers over the years.

Victoria McPherson and Bruce Warrington who run Ollie’s Pops food truck. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

“I’d like to thank everyone who has visited us and supported us.

“We wouldn’t be able to do this without the support from our customers.”

