Meet the team running the reopened Simpsons Tea Room in Peterhead

Homemade bakes, soups and sandwiches make Simpsons Tea Room in Peterhead a popular spot.

The new café owner and chef Nijole Skersiene, took over the business in November last year.

Nijole, originally from Lithuania, works solo in the kitchen at the Peterhead tearoom. This is the first time she has owned her own café.

“I’ve worked in food and drink all my life,” says Nijole.

“It was the same in Lithuania.

“I really like to work in a kitchen.”

The response from customers since she reopened the café has been great, she adds.

“Everybody looks happy when they come in here.

“We have a lot of regulars come back – I really hope everybody enjoys it.

“It’s an amazing feeling when people come back and say nice words.

“I think it’s one of the main things for working in hospitality: you want to make your customers happy.”

What’s on the menu at Simpsons Tea Room in Peterhead?

The food at the Peterhead tearoom involves the usual cafe fare, though it is all homemade.

“We make soups, sandwiches, traybakes – I do everything myself,” she says.

On the menu, you can find a range of paninis, toasties, wraps and baked potatoes.

Some of the fillings include cheese and haggis, Caribbean chicken and bacon plus brie and cranberry.

They also offer sandwich platters for takeaway.

Nijole moved to Scotland from Lithuania in 2012, and she now lives in Mintlaw.

“The food here is a little bit different, but I actually prefer Scottish food,” she tells me.

“I really don’t like black pudding and haggis, but everything else I really like.

“I actually tried butteries for the first time a few days ago and I really enjoyed them.”

‘The quality is what brings people back’ to Blue Toon tearoom

Shannon Urquhart, 29, works as a waitress at Simpsons Tea Room on Broad Street.

She’s been delighted to see the success of the cafe.

“It’s been really, really good so far,” she says.

“We had a really good reaction when Nijole reopened.

“We were quite overwhelmed and nervous – in a good way – to open.

“But when we made the Facebook page and we got hundreds of reactions… it really felt like it was real.

“It was a nice feeling to know that people were excited for it to open.”

“It’s been so busy sometimes it’s like we can’t keep up with it,” adds Shannon.

“I would say the quality is what brings people back. Nijole is baking everything from scratch, the fillings are all really homemade.

“And there’s a great atmosphere in the place, it’s quite jovial and everyone’s having a nice time catching up with friends.”

Address: 14-16 Broad St, Peterhead AB42 1BY