The Waterton Restaurant: New owner reopens Dunecht restaurant formerly known as Jaffs

The new owner has appealed to the community to "support your local or lose it".

Ian Gauld outside his new restaurant, formerly known as Jaffs Bar and Restaurant in Dunecht. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
By Joanna Bremner

A new restaurant and bar has opened in Dunecht at the site formerly known as Jaffs Bar and Restaurant.

The Waterton Restaurant and Dunecht Sports Bar are both owned by local Ian Gauld.

Ian, who works in the family business Dunecht 4×4, opened the restaurant in December, and the bar in November.

Members of the team at The Waterton Restaurant and Dunecht Sports Bar, Murray Johnston, Lucy Robertson, Jack Morrison, Sharon Johnston. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

The new restaurant serves familiar favourites like fish and chips, steak, macaroni cheese and chilli.

And they offer “bar bites” in the sports bar.

“I grew up in Dunecht, and I run the garage with my mum and dad here,” says Ian, 41.

“We couldn’t have it [Jaffs] closing basically. It felt like the final chance for a country pub.”

The Waterton Restaurant Dunecht: ‘We need people to support us’

The restaurant seats around 40 people, and there is a main bar and a sports room, plus a private dining area.

Some of the most popular items on the menu include the homemade steak pie and the Waterton burger, which is packed with bacon, barbecue sauce, cheese and is served with fries.

The bruschetta from The Waterton Restaurant in Dunecht. Image: Ian Gauld.

Family-run business Jaffs, which closed in May last year, was a stalwart in Dunecht for more than 50 years.

Ian’s parents, Morag and Bill Gauld, frequented Jaffs Bar and Restaurant.

Bill says: “The food was always good, but it was run down previously.

“We wanted to take it over to keep the village vibrant.”

The Waterton Restaurant, Dunecht. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Ian hopes that his new venture will be around for just as long, but he has called upon the community to support the new restaurant and pub.

“We’ve been pleased at the weekends, but we’re struggling a bit during the week and at lunchtimes I would say,” he adds.

“Support your local or lose it.

“We need people to support us, so we can last 50 years.”

The restaurant and bar can also provide a transfer, for those reluctant to play designated driver and miss out on a few pints.

The interior of the sports bar. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

This isn’t free, but is cheaper than a regular taxi fare, says Ian.

Ian is also planning to launch a ‘Dunecht Group App’ at the end of March, which would provide app users with 5% off all food and drink at the bar and restaurant.

Dunecht Sports Bar is open on Wednesday and Thursday between 4pm-12am, Friday and Saturday 12pm-12am and Sunday 12pm-11pm.

The Waterton Restaurant is open on Wednesday and Thursday between 4-8.30pm, Friday and Saturday 12pm-8.30pm and Sunday 12-8pm.

