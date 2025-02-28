First look: Aberdeen’s Ferryhill House Hotel restaurant opens after ‘six-figure’ revamp

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
First look: Aberdeen’s Ferryhill House Hotel restaurant opens after ‘six-figure’ revamp

The new Coterie restaurant is open to guests from 5pm today.

The new Coterie restaurant at the Ferryhill House Hotel. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
By Joanna Bremner

The Ferryhill House Hotel is opening a new “modern and vibrant” restaurant, Coterie, this evening.

The restaurant has been closed for eight weeks for the ‘six-figure’ refurbishment.

The extensive renovation works include stripping the walls back to the bare stone in some areas, adding fixed seating booths in the conservatory, removing the bar area in the restaurant and more.

The restaurant is owned by the McGinty’s Group, who also run Silver Darling and No.10 Bar and Restaurant.

The seating area at Coterie, Aberdeen. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Several members of the team at The Esslemont – which closed in January – have now moved to roles at Coterie.

Jillian Miller, sales and marketing director for McGinty’s Group told The Press and Journal diners can expect a “vibrant atmosphere”.

She says: “We’re hoping that on a Friday and Saturday night, it will be a fully booked restaurant.

“It will be vibrant, casual but mid-market.

“It’s not fine dining, but it’s good quality food with drinks and service to match.”

More than ‘pub grub’ at new Ferryhill hotel restaurant

Jillian hopes that residents from the surrounding area will take advantage of the new dining space.

She says: “With the community around here, if they don’t want to go into town, we felt that the restaurant could be a good compromise.

New artwork and seating at Ferryhill House Hotel’s restaurant, Coterie. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

“They could walk here, have a nice bottle of wine, a nice steak, and they don’t have to go all the way into town.

“That’s why we did it – it was really to get that community feel back into the place.”

The restaurant has an entirely new menu, and there is an updated menu in the pub too.

Coterie brasserie will offer a European-inspired menu, featuring dishes such as pil pil prawns, wiener schnitzel and French onion soup.

There is also seafood linguine, Shetland scallops, blackberry venison loin and more to choose from.

Pil Pil Prawns. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Whereas the bar menu includes dishes like Ferryhill steak pie, North Sea haddock and chips, fajitas, burgers and salads.

“We have two menus,” adds Jillian, “so if you do just want something casual, pub-style food then that is here, but if you want to have a more upmarket meal that’s here too.

“I think it’s going to appeal to everyone, whereas I think before we were constricted and just became known for pub grub.”

The Halibut Kiev. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

The restaurant will utilise local suppliers including The Bread Guy, Blue Flag Seafoods and G McWilliam butchers.

Head chef Andy Booth-McCabe will be leading the restaurant.

Coterie Aberdeen will offer a Sunday roast and ‘Saturday Spritz’ events which include cocktails, a three-course meal, additional drinks and live entertainment for £65 per person.

What was involved in the six-figure refurb at the Ferryhill restaurant?

As well as exposing the original stone walls and removing the bar area in the restaurant, the refurbishment involved adding new flooring, wine racks, artwork and new tables.

This brought the restaurant capacity from around 80 covers to 100.

Jillian added: “I think as soon as we stripped out the bar and created more space, it transformed it.

The refurbished Ferryhill House Hotel restaurant. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

“And we stripped it back to the brick wall to bring out more original features in the building.

“It made it feel rustic, but with more modern touches too, helping us to create a modern and vibrant restaurant.”

Coterie is opening this evening. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

The Coterie Brasserie is welcoming guests from 5pm on Friday February 28.

Address: Ferryhill House Hotel, 169 Bon-Accord St, Aberdeen AB11 6UA

