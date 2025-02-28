First look: Aberdeen’s Ferryhill House Hotel restaurant opens after ‘six-figure’ revamp

The Ferryhill House Hotel is opening a new “modern and vibrant” restaurant, Coterie, this evening.

The restaurant has been closed for eight weeks for the ‘six-figure’ refurbishment.

The extensive renovation works include stripping the walls back to the bare stone in some areas, adding fixed seating booths in the conservatory, removing the bar area in the restaurant and more.

The restaurant is owned by the McGinty’s Group, who also run Silver Darling and No.10 Bar and Restaurant.

Several members of the team at The Esslemont – which closed in January – have now moved to roles at Coterie.

Jillian Miller, sales and marketing director for McGinty’s Group told The Press and Journal diners can expect a “vibrant atmosphere”.

She says: “We’re hoping that on a Friday and Saturday night, it will be a fully booked restaurant.

“It will be vibrant, casual but mid-market.

“It’s not fine dining, but it’s good quality food with drinks and service to match.”

More than ‘pub grub’ at new Ferryhill hotel restaurant

Jillian hopes that residents from the surrounding area will take advantage of the new dining space.

She says: “With the community around here, if they don’t want to go into town, we felt that the restaurant could be a good compromise.

“They could walk here, have a nice bottle of wine, a nice steak, and they don’t have to go all the way into town.

“That’s why we did it – it was really to get that community feel back into the place.”

The restaurant has an entirely new menu, and there is an updated menu in the pub too.

Coterie brasserie will offer a European-inspired menu, featuring dishes such as pil pil prawns, wiener schnitzel and French onion soup.

There is also seafood linguine, Shetland scallops, blackberry venison loin and more to choose from.

Whereas the bar menu includes dishes like Ferryhill steak pie, North Sea haddock and chips, fajitas, burgers and salads.

“We have two menus,” adds Jillian, “so if you do just want something casual, pub-style food then that is here, but if you want to have a more upmarket meal that’s here too.

“I think it’s going to appeal to everyone, whereas I think before we were constricted and just became known for pub grub.”

The restaurant will utilise local suppliers including The Bread Guy, Blue Flag Seafoods and G McWilliam butchers.

Head chef Andy Booth-McCabe will be leading the restaurant.

Coterie Aberdeen will offer a Sunday roast and ‘Saturday Spritz’ events which include cocktails, a three-course meal, additional drinks and live entertainment for £65 per person.

What was involved in the six-figure refurb at the Ferryhill restaurant?

As well as exposing the original stone walls and removing the bar area in the restaurant, the refurbishment involved adding new flooring, wine racks, artwork and new tables.

This brought the restaurant capacity from around 80 covers to 100.

Jillian added: “I think as soon as we stripped out the bar and created more space, it transformed it.

“And we stripped it back to the brick wall to bring out more original features in the building.

“It made it feel rustic, but with more modern touches too, helping us to create a modern and vibrant restaurant.”

The Coterie Brasserie is welcoming guests from 5pm on Friday February 28.

Address: Ferryhill House Hotel, 169 Bon-Accord St, Aberdeen AB11 6UA