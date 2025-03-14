Portlethen’s Place to Eat: How was our visit to retail park food van?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Portlethen’s Place to Eat: How was our visit to retail park food van?

The food van is a well-known fixture of the Portlethen's retail park. We visited for the first time to try some of their most popular dishes.

Joanna Bremner and Andy Morton try out some dishes from Portlethen's Place To Eat. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Joanna Bremner and Andy Morton try out some dishes from Portlethen's Place To Eat. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
By Joanna Bremner

You’ll recognise Portlethen’s Place to Eat food van, a longstanding figure in the retail park.

The food van is run by husband and wife Darren and Patricia Robertson, who started the business back in 2014.

You can smell the bacon and chips the moment you arrive in the retail park.

Patricia and Darren Robertson run Portlethen’s Place to Eat together. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

And it’s great to see customers arriving at family-run business Portlethen’s Place to Eat, even with big chain McDonald’s 100 yards away.

The bacon roll is their top seller at the food van, but the menu includes burgers, sandwiches, chips, sweet treats and cakes.

The dishes we tried from Portlethen’s Place to Eat. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

It’s certainly not a place to visit if you’re on a diet, but it’s an ideal spot if you’re looking for some friendly banter and hearty, warm grub.

Starting off with a bacon cheeseburger

The bacon cheeseburger (£4.60) was the first dish we tried, and we got this with added onions and burger sauce.

We tucked into the bacon cheeseburger at Portlethen’s Place to Eat. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

The Aberdeen Angus steak patty is sourced from G McWilliam butcher, and was packed with flavour.

It was a huge burger too, filled with fried bacon and onions.

The cheese on this was mellow, not too sharp, which I appreciated. That meant we could appreciate the flavour of the meat more.

The bacon cheeseburger at Portlethen’s Place to Eat. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

I think I would have enjoyed this a bit more with the addition of lettuce and gherkins, but I still found it to be tasty and satisfying.

Joanna: 4/5

Andy: 4/5

Next up, we tried the three cheese macaroni (£5), served with chips.

The chips were brilliant, with a great crisp to them and nothing soggy in sight.

The three cheese macaroni wowed us both. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

I am a bit fussy when it comes to macaroni and cheese, and often find it bland.

This though? It wasn’t bland at all. This wowed us, and is much better than you might expect for a food van in a car park.

The mix of cheeses (mild cheddar, mature cheddar and red Leicester) combine beautifully to create a gooey, flavourful dish.

A great mix of sharp and more mellow cheese made this punchy but not sickly.

Andy enjoys the macaroni and cheese. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Patricia tells me that this is one of their most popular dishes, and that customers need to call ahead to pre-order this.

I’m not surprised. It’s delicious.

Joanna: 5/5

Andy: 5/5

How was the huge chilli hot dog from the Portlethen food van?

Next up, we eyed the chilli cheese hot dog (£5) from Portlethen’s Place to Eat.

This is enormous, with a bun that fills the whole container, and a heaped portion of homemade chilli packed with peppers and kidney beans.

The chilli hot dog was a sizeable portion. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Personally, I would have preferred if the cheese was melted on top, as a lot of the cheese ended up falling off the hot dog.

The chilli was lacking in heat a little for me, but it was still tasty.

The hot dog was a mouthful. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Joanna: 3/5

Andy: 3.5/5

Lastly, we tried takeaway staple chips, cheese and curry sauce (£4.20).

Chips, cheese and curry sauce from the Portlethen food van. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

The curry sauce was partially homemade, and had the usual mild heat and saltiness.

Again, the chips were nice and crispy, and made this a very tasty, moreish dish.

Our feast at Portlethen’s Place to Eat. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Joanna: 3.5/5

Andy: 4/5

You can try Portlethen’s Place to Eat for yourself 9am-3pm Monday-Saturday.

