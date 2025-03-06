The Bread Guy to sell butteries at Costco after starting business with just 2 employees 6 years ago

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Food and Drink

The Bread Guy to sell butteries at Costco after starting business with just 2 employees 6 years ago

Gary McAllister, director of The Bread Guy, says he couldn't have achieved his success without the apprenticeship he did at 17.

Gary McAllister, director of The Bread Guy in Aberdeen. Image: Scott Baxter / DC Thomson.
By Joanna Bremner

“Leaving school, I had no idea what I was going to do,” admits Gary McAllister, the baker and director at the heart of The Bread Guy, Aberdeen.

Now, at 32, Gary is running his successful empire with a production bakery, four shops across the city and shire, and an annual turnover of £2 million.

The latest win for The Bread Guy is a deal with wholesale giants Costco to sell his butteries at the Westhill site.

Gary says his butteries will be on Costco Aberdeen shelves as early as the end of this month.

Butteries from The Bread Guy. Image: Chris Sumner.

“It’s amazing,” he says. “Everybody knows Costco.

“To get that phone call one day from a buyer from Costco, saying ‘look, we know your stuff, we love it, we want it on our shelves’.

“That’s a mark of quality, that’s a sign we’re doing our jobs right.

“And I think we’re going to make a really good partnership.”

From struggling at school to multi-million pound business

School, says Gary, was just not for him.

“It was very boring for me. It was very hard to capture my attention,” he says.

“And it wasn’t for me.

“I didn’t do that great at school, if I’m honest.”

Working in a café at Aberdeen beach gave him a taste of the hospitality industry, which quickly became “an absolute obsession” for Gary.

At 17, he started a National Food & Drink Training (NFDT) apprenticeship at family baker Kelly of Cults.

“I really enjoyed being in the thick of it, being on the front lines,” he says.

Gary shows some apprentices how to roll dough. Image: Scott Baxter / DC Thomson

“That fast-paced environment, and trying to keep up with the older generation of bakers that were training me.

“It was a challenge every day, and that’s what I liked about it. You’re always trying to be the best in the room.”

During his apprenticeship at Kelly of Cults, Gary worked under Dariusz Wisniewski, who now works as the head baker at The Bread Guy, Aberdeen.

The Bread Guy bakery. Image: Scott Baxter / DC Thomson

“So that’s 16 years we’ve been working together,” he says.

“I did my apprenticeship with him, and now he’s training my apprentices.

“It’s very much a full circle moment.”

How has The Bread Guy achieved his success?

When he started The Bread Guy back in 2019, there were two members of staff – he and Dariusz.

Now, there are 65.

Back then, they would go through 10 bags of flour a week.

Now, they go through around 370 bags a week.

Today, Gary works across different areas of the business.

He laughs: “I try to stay away from the office as much as possible.

“I would be on the bread lines 12 hours a day if I could be. That’s where my passion lies.”

Gary McAllister, The Bread Guy director. Image: Scott Baxter / DC Thomson

The Bread Guy has reached these heights because of “three key things”, says Gary.

“We’ve worked very hard on quality, consistency and innovation.

“And training the bakers to the highest standard possible.”

Gary doesn’t think he could have achieved his success without his apprenticeship as a 17-year-old.

“No,” he says, “you’ve got to learn from the best guys in the industry.

“There are so many moving cogs in the bakery. You’ve got to learn absolutely everything to run a bakery. That’s not just baking – that’s selling in the shops, driving the vans.

Gary McAllister as an apprentice baker at Kelly of Cults.

“So doing a craft apprenticeship where you’re getting thrown into different sectors – I just don’t think you would get that in a classroom.

“I think university is kind of the standard nowadays, but it’s not for everyone.

“It certainly wasn’t for me, that’s for sure.

“I don’t think I would be where I am today if I didn’t do a craft apprenticeship.”

Conversation