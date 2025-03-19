Beauly couple’s Thai street food business was inspired by mum’s passion for food

Couple Gift and Toby Hardwick are on a mission to bring “spice” to Beauly with their new Thai street food business.

The pair started hosting Thai nights at their home serving food to locals back in 2022.

“I love Thai street food,” says Gift, 38.

“And I think there is a lot of love for spice in this area.”

Gift and Toby started serving food from a horse box in June 2024, though they now use a towable catering pod.

Gift worked in the family restaurant Thai Orchid growing up, which

“massively” inspired her journey.

“I mainly worked front of house, but I had a little sneak peek watching my mum cooking as well,” she says.

“There was a lot of love in those dishes. I wanted to do the same.”

‘It has been amazing’ serving Thai food to Beauly and beyond

Working at her mum’s restaurant in Edinburgh at 18 sparked a passion that has continued to burn brightly for Gift.

“I just really loved the ambience,” she says.

“I know how much my mum loved her job. She carefully created each recipe.

“I’m so happy to be carrying on her legacy here.

“I never ever expected it to go so well.”

Gift says that her mum still helps her out with advice over the phone from time to time.

So far, the Beauly Thai street food business has been going well for Gift and Toby, with customers offering plenty of positive feedback.

“It has been amazing,” she adds.

“Locals in Beauly and people in Inverness have been great. It is so rewarding.

“We have been able to try out different dishes and see how spicy people like it.

“A lot of people say it is really easy to approach because it isn’t fancy or fine dining.

“That’s what we are all about.”

Popular items on the menu include Pad Thai, spring rolls, mango chilli chicken stir fry and green curry.

“All of the dishes are made to order and cooked in the pod,” says Gift.

“It’s so important to make it fresh.

“We wanted to bring the style of street food in Thailand, and they always make everything fresh.

“Sometimes people have to wait a bit longer, but they’re happy to because they know they are getting good quality in every single dish.”

‘Big year’ for Thai at Beauly, including Belladrum festival

Thai at Beauly street food business pops up at various local spots and markets on weekends.

The couple are also heading to music festival Belladrum this year for the first time.

“I’m buzzing for that,” says Gift.

“I am scared too, because it will be a lot to do. But it will be a lot of fun.

“My mum might come up from Edinburgh to help.

“It will be a big year for us!”