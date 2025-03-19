Beauly couple’s Thai street food business was inspired by mum’s passion for food

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Food and Drink

Beauly couple’s Thai street food business was inspired by mum’s passion for food

The Thai at Beauly catering pod serves a range of dishes made fresh, including the very popular Pad Thai, green curry and mango chilli chicken.

Gift Hardwick with her husband Toby who run 'Thai at Beauly' street food business. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
By Joanna Bremner

Couple Gift and Toby Hardwick are on a mission to bring “spice” to Beauly with their new Thai street food business.

The pair started hosting Thai nights at their home serving food to locals back in 2022.

“I love Thai street food,” says Gift, 38.

“And I think there is a lot of love for spice in this area.”

Gift with some of her freshly made dishes. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Gift and Toby started serving food from a horse box in June 2024, though they now use a towable catering pod.

Gift worked in the family restaurant Thai Orchid growing up, which
“massively” inspired her journey.

“I mainly worked front of house, but I had a little sneak peek watching my mum cooking as well,” she says.

“There was a lot of love in those dishes. I wanted to do the same.”

‘It has been amazing’ serving Thai food to Beauly and beyond

Working at her mum’s restaurant in Edinburgh at 18 sparked a passion that has continued to burn brightly for Gift.

“I just really loved the ambience,” she says.

Gift alongside her mum Somruedee at the Thai streed food catering pod.

“I know how much my mum loved her job. She carefully created each recipe.

“I’m so happy to be carrying on her legacy here.

“I never ever expected it to go so well.”

Gift prepares Pad Thai prawns. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Gift says that her mum still helps her out with advice over the phone from time to time.

So far, the Beauly Thai street food business has been going well for Gift and Toby, with customers offering plenty of positive feedback.

“It has been amazing,” she adds.

“Locals in Beauly and people in Inverness have been great. It is so rewarding.

“We have been able to try out different dishes and see how spicy people like it.

Gift makes all the dishes fresh in the catering pod. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

“A lot of people say it is really easy to approach because it isn’t fancy or fine dining.

“That’s what we are all about.”

Popular items on the menu include Pad Thai, spring rolls, mango chilli chicken stir fry and green curry.

“All of the dishes are made to order and cooked in the pod,” says Gift.

Chicken Samosa from Thai at Beauly street food. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

“It’s so important to make it fresh.

“We wanted to bring the style of street food in Thailand, and they always make everything fresh.

“Sometimes people have to wait a bit longer, but they’re happy to because they know they are getting good quality in every single dish.”

‘Big year’ for Thai at Beauly, including Belladrum festival

Thai at Beauly street food business pops up at various local spots and markets on weekends.

The couple are also heading to music festival Belladrum this year for the first time.

“I’m buzzing for that,” says Gift.

The mango chilli chicken, Pad Thai prawns, green curry and boiled rice. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

“I am scared too, because it will be a lot to do. But it will be a lot of fun.

“My mum might come up from Edinburgh to help.

“It will be a big year for us!”

