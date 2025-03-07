Customers queue out the door of Greyhope Bay café at Torry Battery on opening weekend

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Customers queue out the door of Greyhope Bay café at Torry Battery on opening weekend

The café has a new menu offering croissants, traybakes and cinnamon rolls from local suppliers.

New manager at Greyhope Bay café Andy Hastie. Image: Joanna Bremner/DC Thomson.
By Joanna Bremner

Greyhope Bay café reopened at the weekend, serving a whopping 600 customers on Saturday and Sunday.

The Torry Battery café, run by charity organisation Greyhope Bay, reopened its doors on March 1.

New café manager Andy Hastie said: “We had people queuing up outside the door 15 minutes before we opened.

“It felt quite surreal. But it gave us the reassurance that if we do this right, it could be really successful.

“When we were doing work in the weeks leading up to the opening, people would ask us again and again ‘are you open yet?’

“People are very excited.”

‘Finally Aberdeen is getting its act together and doing something good’

The coffee spot was previously run by Mount, however they confirmed their departure from Greyhope Bay in November last year.

Volunteers looked after the café for another two weeks, but it closed in mid-December.

The café, well-loved for its expansive views of Aberdeen harbour and the North Sea, is also popular for dolphin spotters.

The bakes available at Greyhope Bay café are all supplied by local businesses.

Bakes from local suppliers at Greyhope Bay cafe. Torry Battery. Image: Joanna Bremner/DC Thomson.

The Bread Guy provides the cafe’s croissants and pain au chocolat, Truffelos the traybakes, while the cinnamon rolls and cookies are made by Vegan Bay Baker.

The café also offers various hot drinks like matcha, espresso, mochas, lattes and more.

“We ran out of food on Sunday,” adds Andy, laughing.

“I didn’t expect it to be that busy!”

Cafe customers Graham and Hazel Black. Image: Joanna Bremner/DC Thomson.

First time customers Graham and Hazel Black raved about the café on their visit this week.

“We love it,” says Hazel.

Graham adds: “I think it’s great that they are developing this area, because it is a stunning beauty spot.

“Finally Aberdeen is getting its act together and doing something good.”

What’s next for Greyhope Bay café?

Greyhope Bay’s CEO Fiona McIntyre said there are expansion plans in the works for the Torry Battery café.

“It’s fantastic to see that there is such support for the café and the charity,” she says.

“It wasn’t ideal to be closed over the winter, but it was a really good moment to reopen and be ready for the 2025 season.

“People came out in force, and the team did really well.

“It goes to show that this is a part of Aberdeen that is growing in popularity, and people do really want a facility there.”

Fiona McIntyre, CEO of Greyhope Bay. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

The team is working with Historic Environment Scotland on plans for expanding the café.

They are hoping to create an outdoor “market area” for local food and craft stalls, and an “exhibition space” for events and workshops.

“Our focus is to keep growing the audience that we have so that we can demonstrate the demand and viability for something a bit bigger on that site,” she adds.

“And it will be better incorporated into the monument of Torry Battery, and speak to the history and heritage of the site.”

The charity is raising funds with a sponsored walk on April 12.

The 31.5km Dee to the Sea walk will start at Bellfield Park in Banchory and end at Torry Battery.

