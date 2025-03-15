The Bank Cafe and Restaurant in Huntly to launch new ‘fine dining’ offering

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Lifestyle Food and Drink

The Bank Cafe and Restaurant in Huntly to launch new ‘fine dining’ offering

Krzysztof Dudkowski, the restaurant's hospitality director, says: "We would love to think that we can play a part in [Huntly's] rejuvenation."

Krzysztof Dudkowski hospitality manager at The Bank Café and Restaurant, Huntly. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Krzysztof Dudkowski hospitality manager at The Bank Café and Restaurant, Huntly. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
By Joanna Bremner

The Bank Cafe and Restaurant in Huntly is launching a new fine dining menu which the team hopes will bring more custom to the town.

The restaurant, which was taken over by Duncan Taylor Scotch Whisky Ltd in 2021, is adapting their menu to create “more of a city type offering”.

Hospitality manager at Duncan Taylor Scotch Whisky Ltd, Krzysztof Dudkowski, told The Press and Journal: “Here in Huntly, we do not have the luxury of being in a city centre like Aberdeen, benefitting from a lot of passing trade.

“The majority of our customers are people who are local. They are our best ambassadors, so we do our very best to look after them.

“But we also want to make sure that our offering is attractive so that people know that it’s worth stopping by in Huntly.”

‘We would love to think that we can play a part in [Huntly’s] rejuvenation’

The new offering at The Bank Café and Restaurant could help bring more people back into Huntly, says Krzysztof.

“If you come to Huntly it’s an absolutely lovely town,” he continues.

“But it is a town that requires some form of rejuvenation. It requires more life and energy being put into it.

The Bank Café & Restaurant, Huntly. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

“If you go around Huntly square which is the centre of the town, there are quite a few commercial properties that are sitting empty.

“There is not a great amount of activity happening in the town centre.

“So having a really thriving, interesting pub could get people talking about it.

“People might think let’s travel to Huntly, let’s see what’s happening there.”

General manager Ellis Allan. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

And this in turn, says Krzysztof, will help other businesses.

“If we can do that, the footfall increases, there are more people coming to town and everyone can benefit from that,” he says.

“We would love to think that we can play a part in [Huntly’s] rejuvenation.

“If we are successful, it helps other businesses in Huntly be successful.”

The Bank Café & Restaurant celebrates the region’s whisky connections. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

The team have been able to utilise feedback from their regular customers to get an idea of what Huntly wants.

“Simply asking the locals what it is they want introduced or changed, helps us,” he says.

“Because if we can do things that the community wants, it helps us to be successful and offer them something that the area has perhaps been lacking for a wee while.”

What is changing at The Bank, Huntly?

The new offering, which is launching in the coming weeks, will bring a fine dining menu to The Bank Café and Restaurant.

“We are going to try to bring a little bit more of a city type offering,” explains Krzysztof.

Pigeon breast roast with roast butternut squash, vanilla and beetroot jus. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

“For example, steak frites.

“One of those classics, done very well, great value for money and full of flavour.”

The interior of The Bank Cafe & Restaurant in Huntly. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

The same menu is currently on offer for both lunch and dinner at the Huntly restaurant.

But in the next few weeks, Head chef is Milozs Wyrwicz is introducing a new menu for dinner new.

“We are going to be focusing on fine dining for the dinner menu,” adds Krzysztof.

“Because our chefs can definitely deliver that, and that’s exactly what Huntly and the local area needs.”

The team at The Bank Cafe & Restaurant. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

“People are very used to what they can expect at The Bank,” he continues.

“We have our classics, our burgers, our fish and chips. And they know that the quality is going to be outstanding.

“So we’re careful with changing or replacing those dishes. But things that we feel we can be a bit more adventurous with, we add or change them.

“In the coming weeks, we are going to be introducing even more changes to the menu, especially considering seasonality and the abundance of beautiful Scottish ingredients that are coming in.”

Read other Huntly stories here:

Conversation