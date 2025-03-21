Review: I try tasting menu at The Macallan Distillery’s restaurant TimeSpirit – complete with phytoplankton mousse

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Review: I try tasting menu at The Macallan Distillery’s restaurant TimeSpirit – complete with phytoplankton mousse

TimeSpirit recently earned a coveted spot on the Michelin Guide. I visited for a meal after a distillery tour - here's what I thought.

The beef tenderloin dish at TimeSpirit, the Michelin Guide restaurant at The Macallan Estate. Image: The Macallan.
By Joanna Bremner

Tasting menus are a Marmite-like phenomenon which people seem to either love or hate.

There were some groans from our tour group at The Macallan, some of whom I overheard saying were already planning to get a takeaway after the meal.

But I suspend judgement, keen to try the offering from TimeSpirit.

I’m on a £250 Mastery Experience Tour at The Macallan Distillery in Aberlour.

And the tour ends with a tasting menu at the new restaurant, from the brothers behind the three-Michelin-starred El Celler de Can Roca in Spain.

The restaurant recently earned a spot on the Michelin Guide.

What is TimeSpirit restaurant like?

I don’t know what to expect from the six-course tasting menu.

But from the moment we enter the restaurant, the décor is striking.

The beautiful décor at TimeSpirit. Image: The Macallan.

The white walls behind the shelves of wine intentionally mimic the white chalky earth where the grapes are grown.

We walk through here to reach our table, where the tour group are to dine together.

The six-course lunch menu costs £60 per person, while the dinner menu costs £95 per person.

Paired wines cost an additional £55, while a whisky pairing is £65.

The view from the restaurant in daylight. Image: The Macallan.

It’s dark by the time we make our way through the restaurant. The floor to ceiling windows offer a view out into the dark countryside beyond.

This would be even more beautiful in daylight, I’m sure.

The kitchen stands in the centre of the room, offering diners a view of their dishes being expertly crafted. A lovely touch.

Vegetarian haggis starts off The Macallan tasting menu

The first course is the “Distil your world appetisers” – we all gasp as this is set down in front of us.

Served on a golden globe instead of a plate, the appetisers each depict the world of distillation.

Scotland is represented by a vegetarian haggis. The plump, doughy parcel is bursting with spice, and paired with a tangy spiced mayonnaise.

The appetisers on the tasting menu at The Macallan Distillery’s restaurant, TimeSpirit.

Jerez, known for its sherry, offers cured mackerel – topped with caviar – which is delicious too.

Mexico City is a tangy taco, topped with radish and mango salad. This is a creamy, flavourful bite, and the punch of lime really comes through.

New York is of course represented by a miniature burger. The tender chunk of steak is melt in the mouth, and definitely my favourite appetiser.

Finally, London’s point on the globe is topped with a paper-thin casing, filled with a generous dome of creamy chicken liver pâté.

The vegetarian sea and surf dish at TimeSpirit.

The awe-inspiring appetisers are followed by the vegetarian sea and surf course.

This dish features phytoplankton mousse, Scottish seaweed and herbs.

It’s like a little ecosystem on a plate – foraged mushrooms, flowers and wild herbs aplenty, sitting in pumpkin seed milk and a drizzle of basil oil.

The combination of land and sea – sans meat – is ingenious, and the presentation is faultless.

Barley has never tasted so good

Our next course focuses on the iconic Macallan barley – without which the distillery and its world-renowned whisky, would not exist.

At the bottom of the plate, there’s a layer of fermented barley. This is topped with a caramelised yeast puree, with barley crisps on top.

All the key components for whisky on a plate, our friendly server Dani tells us.

The barley course at TimeSpirit. Image: The Macallan.

The rustic dish has very rich flavours, and an almost cheesy element to it.

And the contrast in textures of the softened barley with the crunchy crisps makes for an amazing mouthfeel.

The next course feels like luxury on a plate.

Oysters in their bamboo steamer at TimeSpirit.

We are presented with bamboo steamers, which contain oysters steamed in 12-year-old whisky.

There are oysters in multiple forms. As well as the steamed one, there is also a oyster soup, and a seaweed mousse.

My whisky-steamed oyster served with seaweed mousse.

The soup is delicate, silky and creamy, and captures the flavour of the oyster in a very different but very moreish consistency.

What is next at Michelin Guide restaurant TimeSpirit?

At Macallan, whisky is their bread and butter – literally.

Our next course comes with malt sourdough, served with hand-churned whisky-infused butter.

This is spectacular, and utterly delicious.

But the main event is undoubtedly the beef tenderloin, served with chestnut puree.

I am lucky enough to get to watch this being plated, and the precision and attention to detail from the chef is astonishing.

The beef tenderloin dish. Image: The Macallan.

It feels like witnessing an art performance, watching him meticulously place each quenelle of mustard and sauce onto the plate.

This course, says Dani, is inspired by Speyside and the wildlife all around us.

And as well as the meat, whisky is key.

Even the mustard is flavoured with Macallan, in a sherry seasoned cask.

As is the hollandaise sauce, and the whisky cask gel.

The chestnut puree is rich, earthy and delicious, and pairs beautifully with the tender beef.

There is nothing to fault about this dish. I savoured every bite and would have been tempted to lick the plate were I not at a Michelin Guide restaurant.

Dessert and petit fours at The Macallan Distillery

The dessert is a signature disk at El Celler de Can Roca, TimeSpirit’s sister restaurant.

It’s a Dulce de leche, with a caramel disk at the bottom, a tart cranberry gel, topped with an evaporated milk twirled candy.

This is a sweet, light dish, which is the perfect end to the feast we’ve had so far.

Dessert on the tasting menu at The Macallan Distillery’s restaurant, TimeSpirit.

The presentation once again is artful. It felt cruel dipping my spoon into such a pretty plateful.

The tea, coffee and petit fours come next, though none of the tour group have much room for this.

There’s raspberry jellies on a bed of cacao nibs, a little chocolate and nut cluster that Dani says is Macallan’s answer to Ferrero Rocher, and tiny bitesize cranachan rolled in oats and honey.

The Cranachan petit fours.

These are delicious, with my favourite being the raspberry jellies. The texture is spot on and the crunch of the cacao nibs provides that lovely bitter darkness to combat the sweet, tart raspberry.

Verdict:

TimeSpirit at The Macallan Estate offers an amazing tasting menu which left me speechless more than once.

Each element of the dishes I enjoyed during the Mastery Experience took perfection to another level.

And despite the small-looking portions, I was well and truly stuffed by the end of the meal.

The service here was beyond impressive. Not only did our waitress Dani remember a huge script of detail about every dish she served us, she also pre-empted our every need.

The Macallan Distillery offers a “mastery experience” tour and dining for £250 per person. Image: The Macallan.

She went so far as to neatly fold the napkin of someone at our table when he left it on his chair.

The stunning décor added to the faultless experience. It felt as though we had stepped out of Aberlour and into a Hollywood movie set.

Scores:

Food: 5/5
Service: 5/5
Surroundings: 5/5

Information:  

Address: Easter Elchies, Aberlour AB38 9RXA

Tel: 01340 318000

Website: https://www.themacallan.com/en/experience-the-macallan/distillery/timespirit-dining-experience

Disabled access: Fully accessible with an elevator, a wide entrance for easy wheelchair access and accessible toilets.

Dog-friendly: No, except for assistance dogs.

Price: This tasting menu is included in the £250 Mastery Experience. Alternatively, six-course lunch menu is £60 per person, with an additional £55 for paired wines.

Read our latest restaurant reviews online here, or every Saturday in the food and drink magazine, The Menu.

