Brough Bakes: Shannon, 23, put ‘all her savings’ into starting Orkney bakery on wheels

Shannon Foubister took a “leap of faith” in 2021 when she bought a catering trailer for her business Brough Bakes in Orkney.

At just 18, this was self-taught baker Shannon’s first go at running a business by herself.

She “took the plunge” during lockdown, purchasing a catering trailer without seeing it in the flesh.

“I put all my savings into it and went for it,” Shannon, 23, tells me.

“It was a leap of faith.

“I’m really proud of where I’m at after starting the business from nothing at a young age.”

At Shannon’s catering trailer, she serves homemade brownies, blondies, cupcakes, cheesecakes, traybakes and confectionary.

“I try to keep it very sweet,” she adds.

“Many say that I have the best brownies in Orkney.

“I wanted to be unique, and different from the typical burger trailer.”

Shannon’s ‘heart sank’ at arrival of first trailer

The first trailer Shannon bought unfortunately wasn’t quite what she expected.

But together, she and her family helped get it to a usable condition.

And in summer of 2021, she officially started running Brough Bakes on Orkney. She hasn’t looked back since.

“I opened up and it was really busy and popular, I really enjoyed it,” she says.

“I was very chuffed with that.”

Shannon replaced that first trailer with a custom-made trailer in June 2023.

She says there were “happy tears” when this second trailer arrived.

“It was amazing – what a feeling,” she says.

“It made me realise the work and the money that I’d put into it, that was there in front of me.

“It’s one of those moments where you realise you’ve really done it.”

Baking with granny inspired Brough Bakes Orkney founder

Running Brough Bakes is very fulfilling for Shannon, thanks to her loyal customers.

“What I enjoy is providing quality bakes that the customers deserve,” says Shannon.

“And I love meeting customers.

“A full day in the trailer can be very stressful, but once you’ve done the day and you can stand back and look at what you’ve sold, it’s a proud moment.

“There is no better feeling than someone complimenting me and passing their feedback on.

“Plus all the support from my friends, my partner and my family has been amazing.”

This isn’t 23-year-old Shannon’s first stint working in Orkney’s food and drink scene.

“As soon as I could work, I worked in a restaurant,” adds the Orkney baker.

“I preferred to be in the kitchen, even at a young age.

“Growing up, I did baking with my granny.

“If something wasn’t going right, she was always the first person that got a phone call – and she still is.

“I always enjoyed her bakes as well.”

Baking started as a hobby for Shannon.

Now, she attends various events around Orkney, including those she hosts herself, including a Spring fair and a Christmas market.

She also bakes for direct orders.

“It’s such a lovely feeling to be asked along to events,” she adds.

“Especially in Orkney when it is such a small place and there’s a lot of bakery businesses opening up.

“There is a lot more competition now compared to when I started, so it means a lot to still have my customers supporting me.”