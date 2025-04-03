Brough Bakes: Shannon, 23, put ‘all her savings’ into starting Orkney bakery on wheels

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Food and Drink

Brough Bakes: Shannon, 23, put ‘all her savings’ into starting Orkney bakery on wheels

Shannon was just 18 when she bought her first catering trailer for Brough Bakes.

Shannon Foubister runs Brough Bakes mobile bakery business in Orkney. Image: Brough Bakes

By Joanna Bremner

Shannon Foubister took a “leap of faith” in 2021 when she bought a catering trailer for her business Brough Bakes in Orkney.

At just 18, this was self-taught baker Shannon’s first go at running a business by herself.

She “took the plunge” during lockdown, purchasing a catering trailer without seeing it in the flesh.

“I put all my savings into it and went for it,” Shannon, 23, tells me.

“It was a leap of faith.

“I’m really proud of where I’m at after starting the business from nothing at a young age.”

Sweet treat pots from Brough Bakes. Image: Brough Bakes

At Shannon’s catering trailer, she serves homemade brownies, blondies, cupcakes, cheesecakes, traybakes and confectionary.

“I try to keep it very sweet,” she adds.

“Many say that I have the best brownies in Orkney.

“I wanted to be unique, and different from the typical burger trailer.”

Shannon’s ‘heart sank’ at arrival of first trailer

The first trailer Shannon bought unfortunately wasn’t quite what she expected.

But together, she and her family helped get it to a usable condition.

And in summer of 2021, she officially started running Brough Bakes on Orkney. She hasn’t looked back since.

“I opened up and it was really busy and popular, I really enjoyed it,” she says.

“I was very chuffed with that.”

Brough Bakes catering trailer, Orkney. Image: Brough Bakes

Shannon replaced that first trailer with a custom-made trailer in June 2023.

She says there were “happy tears” when this second trailer arrived.

“It was amazing – what a feeling,” she says.

“It made me realise the work and the money that I’d put into it, that was there in front of me.

“It’s one of those moments where you realise you’ve really done it.”

Baking with granny inspired Brough Bakes Orkney founder

Running Brough Bakes is very fulfilling for Shannon, thanks to her loyal customers.

“What I enjoy is providing quality bakes that the customers deserve,” says Shannon.

“And I love meeting customers.

“A full day in the trailer can be very stressful, but once you’ve done the day and you can stand back and look at what you’ve sold, it’s a proud moment.

“There is no better feeling than someone complimenting me and passing their feedback on.

“Plus all the support from my friends, my partner and my family has been amazing.”

Shannon at the Highlands and Islands food and drink awards. Image: Brough Bakes Date; Unknown

This isn’t 23-year-old Shannon’s first stint working in Orkney’s food and drink scene.

“As soon as I could work, I worked in a restaurant,” adds the Orkney baker.

“I preferred to be in the kitchen, even at a young age.

“Growing up, I did baking with my granny.

“If something wasn’t going right, she was always the first person that got a phone call – and she still is.

“I always enjoyed her bakes as well.”

Shannon’s homemade blondies. Image: Brough Bakes

Baking started as a hobby for Shannon.

Now, she attends various events around Orkney, including those she hosts herself, including a Spring fair and a Christmas market.

She also bakes for direct orders.

“It’s such a lovely feeling to be asked along to events,” she adds.

“Especially in Orkney when it is such a small place and there’s a lot of bakery businesses opening up.

“There is a lot more competition now compared to when I started, so it means a lot to still have my customers supporting me.”

