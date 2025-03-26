Sally Adam talks 5 years running successful Portlethen café Sally’s

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sally Adam talks 5 years running successful Portlethen café Sally’s

Sally Adam does all the baking herself for her Portlethen cafe.

Sally Adam, owner of Sally's cafe in Portlethen. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
By Joanna Bremner

Serving up banter with delicious home bakes is the secret to the success of Sally’s in Portlethen.

This according to Sally herself.

The café was known as Lulu’s under previous ownership.

But since 2020, Sally Adam has been running the café with the help of her husband, Mike.

Sally alongside her array of home bakes. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

And the Portlethen café is proving a success – so much so that they can’t fit everyone inside.

“We have to turn people away all the time now,” admits Sally.

“You always hope it’s going to be successful, but it’s been better than we expected.

“We’re really lucky because we’ve got amazing customers.”

Sally: ‘That makes us feel really good’

The majority of the customers are returning customers – proof that Sally and her team have perfected their offering.

“80% of our customers are regular customers,” she says.

“So many of our customers have become friends now.”

Sally serving a customer with a smile. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Sally wanted to create a warm, welcoming space for anyone – and that’s exactly what the team have achieved at Sally’s Cafe.

“We have a huge range of different people that come in,” Sally adds.

“We’ve got young families coming in, guys who work at offices nearby.

“We get a lot of few ladies that come in on their own because they know they’ll get a good chat.

“They know that they’ll always get a bit of banter when they come into the café.

“That makes us feel really good.

“That’s what we want to achieve, that people know they can come and spend time here and feel welcome.

What is on offer at Sally’s Portlethen?

Sally does all the baking in her food trailer. The team also bring the trailer to various local events, offering up their home bakes to a wider customer base.

“Growing up, I was always baking,” she says.

“My granny’s a great baker, my mum was a great baker.

“I think people just love the fact that it’s all homemade.”

Some of the homemade bakes available at Sally’s, Portlethen. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

At Sally’s you can find well-loved favourites like brownies, millionaire’s slice, scones, brookies, Malteser slice and more.

The paninis are a best seller, and the Tuesday deal which offers soup and pudding for £7 is very popular too.

Chocolate treats at Sally’s cafe. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

So what has Sally learned over the last five years?

“I’ve learned the benefits of consistency,” she says.

“People know what they are going to get when they come into the café.”

Some of the Sally’s team: Sally Adam, Mike Gibbon, Gill Clark and Gillian Robertson. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

“I guess I have also learned not to take things to heart,” adds Sally.

“This is a really silly thing, but we got a review that says we’re just an ordinary little café on an industrial estate.

“But that’s what we are. We can’t help where the café is situated.

“People still like coming to visit us.

“That makes me very proud.”

