Aberdeen Royal Infirmary: We review food served to patients

Hospital food conjures up happy memories for some, and less so happy memories for others.

Everyone either seems to have a horror story about food they have eaten at the hospital, or a lovely tale about a meal that got them through a tough time.

A delicious dinner might just have the power to help cheer up a patient at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

And a bad one? Well, the last thing you need if you’re in hospital is a disappointing meal.

So I wanted to find out what sort of food is being offered to patients at ARI.

With my handy reviewing assistant Andy at my heels, I headed into the hospital, not sure what to expect.

Our Aberdeen hospital food review: Curry, pork and soup

The options on the lunch menu we tried included leek and potato soup, beef rogan josh, pork in tarragon cream sauce, lentil lasagne and tuna salad, with sides of mixed vegetables, baby potatoes or rice.

And for dinner, patients could try chicken casserole, smoked fish pie, mushroom gnocci or corned beef salad, with carrots or boiled potatoes.

And the dessert options – you can pick two of these – were semolina, jelly, ice cream and fruit.

The first dish we tried on our visit was the leek and potato soup.

The soup was hearty and traditional, packed with softened leek, tattie and carrot.

It has a good balance of flavour, and a nice salty hit that would be warming on a cold day.

Joanna: 3.5/5

Andy: 4/5

Next up was one of the bigger lunch dishes, the beef rogan josh.

This is a decent sized portion considering how many mouths the team have to feed.

Although the beef wasn’t incredibly tender, there was plenty of it.

The sauce has a nice, aromatic flavour to it, but it isn’t too spicy – likely in order to accommodate to many tastes.

Joanna: 3/5

Andy: 4/5

The pork in tarragon cream sauce, served with mixed veg and boiled potatoes, is another big plateful.

Although I wasn’t keen on the colour of this dish, the flavour more than made up for it.

The pork is soft and tender, and the thick sauce is delicious and moreish.

We were fighting over forkfuls of this, as you can see from the image above.

I’d certainly be satisfied with this on a hospital visit.

Joanna: 5/5

Andy: 4/5

Macaroni pie and modified meals at ARI

Next up, we tried one of the hospital’s popular macaroni and cheese pies.

The pastry on this was simultaneously soft and crispy, exactly how you’d want it.

There is plenty of cheese on top and throughout the macaroni mixture, creating a gooey, melted delight.

The care that goes into every single pie is clear from the presentation and taste.

Joanna: 5/5

Andy: 4/5

Next up, we tried the lentil lasagne at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

This wasn’t our favourite.

The layers of the lasagne were very soft, and it was hard to distinguish them apart.

Nevertheless, it was a good and nutritious mix of veg.

But I’d have liked a wee bit more flavour in this dish.

Joanna: 3/5

Andy: 3/5

I have to admit I was a little wary to try the modified or “moist” meals.

These are meals that are blended with water or other liquids so they aren’t a choke hazard for people unable to eat solid foods.

It really is amazing that the team at ARI put in all this effort to ensure those eating modified meals still feel part of mealtimes.

When others get their mains, desserts or snacks, so do they. They don’t feel left out.

First up, we tried a modified dish of cheese and crackers.

It resembled hummus visually, but upon tasting this, it didn’t have the chunky texture of the chickpea dip.

The cheese flavour comes through strongly, and I would liken it to Primula in taste.

It tasted interesting, and I can see how this would be satisfying for someone unable to tuck into a plate of normal cheese and crackers.

Joanna: 3/5

Andy: 2.5/5

What are desserts like at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary?

Next up, we tried another modified dish – the chocolate cake.

This one was a little confusing for the senses.

It looked and moved like a liquid, but it really tasted like actual chocolate cake – not a mousse, like I was expecting.

The modified chocolate cake tasted very luxurious, and felt like a real treat.

Andy was particularly keen on this one, and left the tub squeaky clean after eating every drop.

Joanna: 5/5

Andy: 5000/5

Last but not least on our Aberdeen Royal Infirmary food review, we couldn’t visit without trying the jelly and ice cream.

I opted for strawberry, while Andy tried orange jelly.

The jelly, made in house, is fruity and flavourful, and pairs so well with the vanilla ice cream.

I am sure everyone will remember having had this at hospital as a kid, and the smile it put on your face.

I have no doubt it would do the same for patients now, young and old.

Joanna: 5/5

Andy: 4.5/5

I was suitably impressed with the Aberdeen Royal Infirmary food, especially the creamy pork dish and the macaroni pie.

From meeting hospital catering manager, Stuart Donald, it is clear that he is passionate about providing the patients with good quality, well made food.

