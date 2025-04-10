Aberdeen Royal Infirmary: We review food served to patients

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen Royal Infirmary: We review food served to patients

Jelly and ice cream, blended cheese and crackers, and macaroni pie were on the menu at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary on our visit.

We find out what the food is like at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
We find out what the food is like at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
By Joanna Bremner

Hospital food conjures up happy memories for some, and less so happy memories for others.

Everyone either seems to have a horror story about food they have eaten at the hospital, or a lovely tale about a meal that got them through a tough time.

A delicious dinner might just have the power to help cheer up a patient at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

Here’s the food we tried on our visit to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

And a bad one? Well, the last thing you need if you’re in hospital is a disappointing meal.

So I wanted to find out what sort of food is being offered to patients at ARI.

With my handy reviewing assistant Andy at my heels, I headed into the hospital, not sure what to expect.

Our Aberdeen hospital food review: Curry, pork and soup

The options on the lunch menu we tried included leek and potato soup, beef rogan josh, pork in tarragon cream sauce, lentil lasagne and tuna salad, with sides of mixed vegetables, baby potatoes or rice.

And for dinner, patients could try chicken casserole, smoked fish pie, mushroom gnocci or corned beef salad, with carrots or boiled potatoes.

And the dessert options – you can pick two of these – were semolina, jelly, ice cream and fruit.

The first dish we tried on our visit was the leek and potato soup.

The soup offered a warm, salty hit. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

The soup was hearty and traditional, packed with softened leek, tattie and carrot.

It has a good balance of flavour, and a nice salty hit that would be warming on a cold day.

The leek and potato soup from ARI. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Joanna: 3.5/5

Andy: 4/5

Next up was one of the bigger lunch dishes, the beef rogan josh.

This is a decent sized portion considering how many mouths the team have to feed.

Rogan josh from ARI. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Although the beef wasn’t incredibly tender, there was plenty of it.

The sauce has a nice, aromatic flavour to it, but it isn’t too spicy – likely in order to accommodate to many tastes.

Joanna: 3/5

Andy: 4/5

The pork in tarragon cream sauce, served with mixed veg and boiled potatoes, is another big plateful.

Although I wasn’t keen on the colour of this dish, the flavour more than made up for it.

Pork in tarragon cream sauce. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

The pork is soft and tender, and the thick sauce is delicious and moreish.

We were fighting over forkfuls of this, as you can see from the image above.

I’d certainly be satisfied with this on a hospital visit.

Joanna: 5/5

Andy: 4/5

Macaroni pie and modified meals at ARI

Next up, we tried one of the hospital’s popular macaroni and cheese pies.

The pastry on this was simultaneously soft and crispy, exactly how you’d want it.

Macaroni and cheese pie. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

There is plenty of cheese on top and throughout the macaroni mixture, creating a gooey, melted delight.

The care that goes into every single pie is clear from the presentation and taste.

Joanna: 5/5

Andy: 4/5

Next up, we tried the lentil lasagne at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

This wasn’t our favourite.

Lentil lasagne at ARI. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

The layers of the lasagne were very soft, and it was hard to distinguish them apart.

Nevertheless, it was a good and nutritious mix of veg.

But I’d have liked a wee bit more flavour in this dish.

Joanna: 3/5

Andy: 3/5

I have to admit I was a little wary to try the modified or “moist” meals.

These are meals that are blended with water or other liquids so they aren’t a choke hazard for people unable to eat solid foods.

It really is amazing that the team at ARI put in all this effort to ensure those eating modified meals still feel part of mealtimes.

When others get their mains, desserts or snacks, so do they. They don’t feel left out.

The smooth texture of the cheese and crackers. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

First up, we tried a modified dish of cheese and crackers.

It resembled hummus visually, but upon tasting this, it didn’t have the chunky texture of the chickpea dip.

Andy trying the cheese and crackers. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

The cheese flavour comes through strongly, and I would liken it to Primula in taste.

It tasted interesting, and I can see how this would be satisfying for someone unable to tuck into a plate of normal cheese and crackers.

Joanna: 3/5

Andy: 2.5/5

What are desserts like at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary?

Next up, we tried another modified dish – the chocolate cake.

This one was a little confusing for the senses.

Modified chocolate cake at ARI. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

It looked and moved like a liquid, but it really tasted like actual chocolate cake – not a mousse, like I was expecting.

The modified chocolate cake tasted very luxurious, and felt like a real treat.

Modified chocolate cake. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Andy was particularly keen on this one, and left the tub squeaky clean after eating every drop.

Joanna: 5/5

Andy: 5000/5

Last but not least on our Aberdeen Royal Infirmary food review, we couldn’t visit without trying the jelly and ice cream.

I opted for strawberry, while Andy tried orange jelly.

Jelly and ice cream from ARI. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

The jelly, made in house, is fruity and flavourful, and pairs so well with the vanilla ice cream.

I am sure everyone will remember having had this at hospital as a kid, and the smile it put on your face.

It looks like I was enjoying the jelly more than Andy! Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

I have no doubt it would do the same for patients now, young and old.

Joanna: 5/5

Andy: 4.5/5

I was suitably impressed with the Aberdeen Royal Infirmary food, especially the creamy pork dish and the macaroni pie.

From meeting hospital catering manager, Stuart Donald, it is clear that he is passionate about providing the patients with good quality, well made food.

