Inverness entrepreneur, 28, used house deposit to start coffee business

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Lifestyle Food and Drink

Inverness entrepreneur, 28, used house deposit to start coffee business

The Highland Coffee Pod is Dmitri’s second business project, having started The Highland Coffee Academy a year previously.

Dimitri Andreas runs The Highland Coffee Pod and Highland Coffee Academy in Inverness. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Dimitri Andreas runs The Highland Coffee Pod and Highland Coffee Academy in Inverness. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
By Cain Lindsay

Dimitri Andreas admits his venture into the coffee industry has really “taken off” despite almost choosing to buy a house instead of starting the business.

“I thought I was going to buy a house, that was my plan,” laughs Dmitri, 28.

“I ended up using the house funds to purchase The Highland Coffee Pod from a local vendor.

“The pod was just sitting idle, it hadn’t been used for months.

“Since then it’s really taken off.”

‘It doesn’t feel like work’

The Highland Coffee Pod is Dmitri’s second business project having started The Highland Coffee Academy a year previously.

It was a decision made with his gut in 2023, and one he hasn’t looked back on as business continues to succeed.

“It’s been pretty busy,” Dimitri adds.

“The pod tends to only be open Thursday to Sunday, and I’m doing all the academy training Monday to Thursday.

“But I absolutely love what I do, so it doesn’t feel like it’s work.”

Doughnuts and coffee at The Highland Coffee Pod. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

He’s come a long way from job-hunting teenager to entrepreneur.

An even more bizarre turn of events when you consider he didn’t enjoy a cuppa until he donned the barista apron.

Dimitri worked at a coffee chain back in school.

“I didn’t actually like coffee when I got started,” he says.

“It was just a way for me to earn some cash and leave school quicker.

“I wasn’t necessarily academic at school.”

Dimitri’s inspiring story is a prime example of the heights attainable simply by grinding away – quite literally in his case.

“I slowly worked my way up the ranks in the chain, became a supervisor, and even came third in an in-house barista competition.”

‘I can’t drink chain coffee’ admits Highland Coffee Pod boss

Soon he was thrust into training programmes, travelling across stores to deliver the brand standards.

He was still only 18, but this planted the seed for what was to come.

“That was my second job, I didn’t necessarily like the sales role, so it was good to step up into that,” Dimitri says.

It took leaving that chain for him to grow into the coffee connoisseur he is today.

“To this day I can’t drink chain coffee,” he laughs.

Dimitri prepares a coffee in the pod. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

“The quality control will never be as good as someone doing it on the smaller scale.”

The Highland Coffee Pod uses social media to its advantage, informing customers of where and when they’re set to pitch up, as well as advertising snacks and drinks with tempting photographs.

Touring the Highlands in his eye-catching yellow pod, Dmitri has managed to secure a loyal band of clientele.

“Since I’m only open four days a week, I think people make the point to come in and grab a coffee.”

Catering for a variety of events, the wee yellow trailer can be seen all over, from music festivals to golf tournaments, and Christmas markets during the festive season.

Highland Coffee pod is all about locally sourced products

Giving back to the community and supporting local projects is something Dimitri is proud to lend a hand to.

“We source our beans locally from a company called Vandyke Bros, originally from Cromarty. And we get our pastries and donuts from Perk Coffee & Donuts in Inverness, those come in fresh every day.”

But as well as keeping locals refreshed, Dimitri is also keen to educate a generation of budding baristas.

“We do a lot of workshops in schools, developing the young workforce by offering education in Inverness and surrounding areas,” he says.

“We set up coffee mornings, so the kids are in a real café environment.

“It allows them to build their skills and delivers a boost of qualifications.

The Highland Coffee Pod. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

“It’s a good way to see potential staff members too,” Dimitri adds.

“I would like to eventually have multiple pods or premises and expand the business.

“But at the moment, it’s just myself.”

Conversation