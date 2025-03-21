Figment: New ‘utterly transformed’ Aberdeen café to officially open next week

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Lifestyle Food and Drink

Figment: New ‘utterly transformed’ Aberdeen café to officially open next week

Business owner and coffee roaster Neil Glover hopes the new Figment café will be "at the heart of the community".

Neil Glover is opening his second Aberdeen cafe. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Neil Glover is opening his second Aberdeen cafe. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
By Joanna Bremner

A new Figment café is opening next week, offering award-winning coffee and pastries in Aberdeen’s West End.

This is the second café for business owner Neil Glover who opened Figment on Countesswells Road six years ago.

After a soft opening this week, the team are even more excited to get started at the Fountainhall Road unit.

“We’ve had so much love,” says Neil.

“People are excited for us to move into the area, wondering what it was going to be like. Because we’ve been teasing this for months now.

“It has been really positive.”

New Figment café Aberdeen will ‘bring a little bit of joy’

Neil hopes new café will become “the heart of the community”.

“We want to create a beautiful space,” he continues.

“So that it doesn’t matter what’s going on in your day, you have five minutes to get a beautiful coffee and something nice to eat that somebody has poured some love into.

“However you come in, you walk out feeling a little bit better.

“And it’s not a catchphrase or a cliché, I find that important in my life.

“Because you can genuinely change someone’s day and bring a little bit of joy.

“That’s certainly the feeling we’ve had these first few days we’ve been open; it’s been really nice.”

Neil with Figment’s award-winning coffee. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

The new café, opening officially on March 24, will be open Monday to Friday 8am-2pm.

Neil says the café might open at the weekends going forward.

“People have already been asking for that,” he adds.

“We could maybe open for a few hours at the weekend just to give people their caffeine fix.”

And the team hope to open the sit-in space in the building next-door this summer.

He adds: “We want to turn that into a beautiful sit-in space – a smaller version of what we have up the road.”

‘Utterly transformed’ Aberdeen café

Renovating the Fountainhall Road unit has involved “absolutely loads” of work, says Neil.

“We thought we could pretty much move straight in as it had been a coffee shop before,” he explains.

“But we had to really transform the entire space.

Before and after the renovation at Figment Cafe, Aberdeen. Image: Neil Glover/DCT design team.

“We replaced all the flooring.

“And we have lined the walls with this amazing washed wood, and added fresh terracotta tiles.

“It’s got this really nice natural, minimalist feeling. It is a very beautiful light space.

“Before, you walked in and straight away the counter was there, and there were always queues out the door.

“So now we’ve changed the layout so that we’re actually bringing people into the space.

“Hopefully that will feel nice for our customers.”

The new coffee machine at Figment cafe. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Figment café is well-loved for their award-winning coffee, which the team roast themselves in the back of the Airyhall café.

“A lot of people don’t realise that we roast our own coffee,” he adds.

“We want to be a world class coffee roaster based here in Aberdeen.”

Neil prioritises a “quality-led” menu, utilising local producers including Aberdeen’s The Bread Maker.

Aberdeen’s new Figment café will serve a range of bakes and pastries.

“We bake nearly everything in our bakery up the road,” he says.

Sweet treats from Figment on Fountainhall Road, Aberdeen. Image: Figment/Facebook

“We’re a little bit famous for our triple chocolate brownies, and our carrot cake is amazing.

“And our cinnamon buns are absolutely fantastic.”

The café will also offer the nostalgic and well-loved empire biscuits, made with “an old granny’s recipe”.

And from next week, Neil is hoping to add “thick, flavourful” freshly made sandwiches to the menu too.

Conversation