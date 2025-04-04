Candy’s Dream Cake: We try Hong Kong bakery in Aberdeen serving authentic pineapple buns

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Candy’s Dream Cake: We try Hong Kong bakery in Aberdeen serving authentic pineapple buns

Candy's Dream Cake has been open on Aberdeen's John Street for one year. What did we think on our visit?

Joanna and Andy visit Candy's Dream Cakes in Aberdeen for a review. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
By Joanna Bremner

Candy’s Dream Cake Aberdeen is a real “dream come true” for Candy Leong who runs the Hong Kong and Macau bakery with her husband, Herman.

The couple have been running the John Street spot since April 2024, tantalising Aberdonian taste buds with their sweet and savoury delights.

The menu includes a range of treats you’d be unlikely to find elsewhere in Aberdeen, including traditional Hong Kong buns, egg tarts and mini fruit cakes.

The huge variety of food we tried at Hong Kong bakery Candy’s Dream Cake. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Some customers travel all the way from Glasgow to enjoy Candy and Herman’s buns, they tell me.

The couple are delighted with the response from people in Aberdeen, with hungry customers queueing down John Street to get a taste.

Candy and Herman Leong run Candy’s Dream Cake together in Aberdeen. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

We couldn’t wait to try the offering from Candy’s Dream Cake.

Here’s how it went.

Candy’s Dream Cake, Aberdeen: Cute, colourful and welcoming

The fairy lights and vibrant pink and yellow cakes are the first thing I notice when we step inside Candy’s Dream Cake.

The cosy café has a handful of table and chairs for people, like us, who are dining in.

But their takeaway option is popular too, with at least two dozen customers popping in and out trying to get their hands on a cake (or three).

Andy and I enjoy a mug of traditional Hong Kong-style milk tea. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

There is so much to choose from at the Hong Kong bakery in Aberdeen, and it all looks exceptional. The offering is certainly different to other bakeries and cafes in the Granite City.

We sip on some delicious Hong Kong milk tea (£3.50) while we eat.

This is very strong, as it is brewed for several hours and made using a mix of different tea leaves and served with evaporated milk.

Starting off with savoury, we try the Macau pork chop sandwich (£5.50) first.

The pork chop sandwich. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

The pork is juicy and moreish, the soft, fluffy bun packed with fresh tomato and cucumber which add a satisfying crunch.

This would make a great lunch and the generous portion would definitely fill you up.

Joanna: 5/5

Andy: 4/5

The chicken fillet sandwich (also £5.50) is pretty much faultless too.

The chicken is moist and tender, but not at all greasy.

A chicken fillet sandwich from Candy’s Dream Cake. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

A bit of sauce would have been a nice addition, but it was still very tasty without it.

Joanna: 4.5/5

Andy: 4/5

The final savoury item we tried was the simply named sausage with cheese (£2.50).

This take on a hot dog was a chicken sausage in a bun, topped with ground fried fish, seaweed, melted cheese and mayo.

Sausage with cheese dish from Candy’s Dream Cake. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

This is a bit of an acquired taste, but if you’re a fan of seafood, you’ll be a fan of this.

Andy loved it. Having lived in China for several years, he’s tried similar dishes – but none which compared to Candy’s.

Joanna: 3/5

Andy: 4/5

How are the tarts, buns and cakes at Candy’s Dream Cake, Aberdeen?

There were so many sweet treats for us to try at this Macau and Hong Kong bakery in Aberdeen – it was impossible to decide which!

So we went for a selection.

First off, we had to try the famous Hong Kong pineapple buns (£2).

Pineapple bun from Candy’s Dream Cake. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Despite the name, these don’t contain any pineapple. But the name comes from the  criss-crossed top of the bun.

The top of the sweet bun is crunchy like a biscuit, and the interior soft and fluffy.

These are unlike anything I’ve ever had before, and are sweet but not sickly, and very, very moreish.

Joanna: 5/5

Andy: 4/5

Next, we tried the Hong Kong style egg tarts (£1.50). These aren’t as sweet as their Portuguese equivalent, but they are still delicious.

The Hong Kong style egg tarts. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

The shortcrust on these is reminiscent of a Bakewell tart, and crumbles satisfyingly when we take a bite.

Andy trying the Hong Kong egg tart. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Joanna: 4/5

Andy: 3.5/5

The Portuguese tarts (Pastel de nata) are £5 for two, and feature that familiar scorched top.

The Portuguese egg tarts (with the Hong Kong style tarts in the background). Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

The custard is smooth, sweet and the top layer has that lovely caramelised flavour to it.

And the pastry is flaky, just how we like it.

Joanna: 4/5

Andy: 5/5

‘The best cheesecake I’ve ever had’

Next up are the colourful cakes I’d spotted the moment we stepped inside the door.

The strawberry and mango mini cakes cost £5 each.

Candy and Herman sell these, and a range of other, bigger cakes, for birthdays and celebrations.

The strawberry mini cake. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

I’d be delighted to receive such a cute cake for a birthday.

The presentation of these is superb.

And the taste? Brilliant.

The mango mini cake. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

The soft, fluffy sponge cake is much lighter than the dense sponges I’ve had elsewhere.

Plus, the team use whipped cream instead of icing, which adds to the lightness of each bite.

The addition of real fruit instead of something artificial makes the whole thing taste fresh.

Joanna: 5/5

Andy: 4/5

Next up – though we were seriously struggling for room at this point – we had a try of another Hong Kong bun.

This is the salted egg yolk custard bun (£2.50).

The salted egg yolk custard bun. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Again, the bun from from this Hong Kong bakery in Aberdeen is different from other bakes I have tried in Aberdeen.

Again, the milk bun had a lovely crispy topping, and a fluffy inside.

The salted egg yolk bun. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

The yolk didn’t ooze out of the bun like I’ve seen on social media, but it was a tasty, almost doughy delight in the centre.

Joanna: 5/5

Andy: 5/5

Last but definitely not least, we tasted the indulgent basque cheesecake (£6).

This was so smooth, light and creamy. I wish I’d had enough room to devour this.

The burnt top wasn’t at all bitter, but somehow added to the sweetness.

Basque cheesecake from Candy’s Dream Cake, Aberdeen. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

This is so decadent I think it would make a lovely gift too.

Joanna: 5/5

Andy: 4/5

What is our verdict on Candy’s Dream Cake?

In my opinion, you must add Candy’s Dream Cake to your list of bakeries to visit in Aberdeen.

The family-run café offer such a unique and delicious range of bakes that really blew our socks off.

Andy and I enjoyed our visit to Candy’s Dream Cakes. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Candy and Herman are so friendly and welcoming too, and a visit to their café would brighten up anyone’s day.

