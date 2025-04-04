Candy’s Dream Cake: We try Hong Kong bakery in Aberdeen serving authentic pineapple buns

Candy’s Dream Cake Aberdeen is a real “dream come true” for Candy Leong who runs the Hong Kong and Macau bakery with her husband, Herman.

The couple have been running the John Street spot since April 2024, tantalising Aberdonian taste buds with their sweet and savoury delights.

The menu includes a range of treats you’d be unlikely to find elsewhere in Aberdeen, including traditional Hong Kong buns, egg tarts and mini fruit cakes.

Some customers travel all the way from Glasgow to enjoy Candy and Herman’s buns, they tell me.

The couple are delighted with the response from people in Aberdeen, with hungry customers queueing down John Street to get a taste.

We couldn’t wait to try the offering from Candy’s Dream Cake.

Here’s how it went.

Candy’s Dream Cake, Aberdeen: Cute, colourful and welcoming

The fairy lights and vibrant pink and yellow cakes are the first thing I notice when we step inside Candy’s Dream Cake.

The cosy café has a handful of table and chairs for people, like us, who are dining in.

But their takeaway option is popular too, with at least two dozen customers popping in and out trying to get their hands on a cake (or three).

There is so much to choose from at the Hong Kong bakery in Aberdeen, and it all looks exceptional. The offering is certainly different to other bakeries and cafes in the Granite City.

We sip on some delicious Hong Kong milk tea (£3.50) while we eat.

This is very strong, as it is brewed for several hours and made using a mix of different tea leaves and served with evaporated milk.

Starting off with savoury, we try the Macau pork chop sandwich (£5.50) first.

The pork is juicy and moreish, the soft, fluffy bun packed with fresh tomato and cucumber which add a satisfying crunch.

This would make a great lunch and the generous portion would definitely fill you up.

Joanna: 5/5

Andy: 4/5

The chicken fillet sandwich (also £5.50) is pretty much faultless too.

The chicken is moist and tender, but not at all greasy.

A bit of sauce would have been a nice addition, but it was still very tasty without it.

Joanna: 4.5/5

Andy: 4/5

The final savoury item we tried was the simply named sausage with cheese (£2.50).

This take on a hot dog was a chicken sausage in a bun, topped with ground fried fish, seaweed, melted cheese and mayo.

This is a bit of an acquired taste, but if you’re a fan of seafood, you’ll be a fan of this.

Andy loved it. Having lived in China for several years, he’s tried similar dishes – but none which compared to Candy’s.

Joanna: 3/5

Andy: 4/5

How are the tarts, buns and cakes at Candy’s Dream Cake, Aberdeen?

There were so many sweet treats for us to try at this Macau and Hong Kong bakery in Aberdeen – it was impossible to decide which!

So we went for a selection.

First off, we had to try the famous Hong Kong pineapple buns (£2).

Despite the name, these don’t contain any pineapple. But the name comes from the criss-crossed top of the bun.

The top of the sweet bun is crunchy like a biscuit, and the interior soft and fluffy.

These are unlike anything I’ve ever had before, and are sweet but not sickly, and very, very moreish.

Joanna: 5/5

Andy: 4/5

Next, we tried the Hong Kong style egg tarts (£1.50). These aren’t as sweet as their Portuguese equivalent, but they are still delicious.

The shortcrust on these is reminiscent of a Bakewell tart, and crumbles satisfyingly when we take a bite.

Joanna: 4/5

Andy: 3.5/5

The Portuguese tarts (Pastel de nata) are £5 for two, and feature that familiar scorched top.

The custard is smooth, sweet and the top layer has that lovely caramelised flavour to it.

And the pastry is flaky, just how we like it.

Joanna: 4/5

Andy: 5/5

‘The best cheesecake I’ve ever had’

Next up are the colourful cakes I’d spotted the moment we stepped inside the door.

The strawberry and mango mini cakes cost £5 each.

Candy and Herman sell these, and a range of other, bigger cakes, for birthdays and celebrations.

I’d be delighted to receive such a cute cake for a birthday.

The presentation of these is superb.

And the taste? Brilliant.

The soft, fluffy sponge cake is much lighter than the dense sponges I’ve had elsewhere.

Plus, the team use whipped cream instead of icing, which adds to the lightness of each bite.

The addition of real fruit instead of something artificial makes the whole thing taste fresh.

Joanna: 5/5

Andy: 4/5

Next up – though we were seriously struggling for room at this point – we had a try of another Hong Kong bun.

This is the salted egg yolk custard bun (£2.50).

Again, the bun from from this Hong Kong bakery in Aberdeen is different from other bakes I have tried in Aberdeen.

Again, the milk bun had a lovely crispy topping, and a fluffy inside.

The yolk didn’t ooze out of the bun like I’ve seen on social media, but it was a tasty, almost doughy delight in the centre.

Joanna: 5/5

Andy: 5/5

Last but definitely not least, we tasted the indulgent basque cheesecake (£6).

This was so smooth, light and creamy. I wish I’d had enough room to devour this.

The burnt top wasn’t at all bitter, but somehow added to the sweetness.

This is so decadent I think it would make a lovely gift too.

Joanna: 5/5

Andy: 4/5

What is our verdict on Candy’s Dream Cake?

In my opinion, you must add Candy’s Dream Cake to your list of bakeries to visit in Aberdeen.

The family-run café offer such a unique and delicious range of bakes that really blew our socks off.

Candy and Herman are so friendly and welcoming too, and a visit to their café would brighten up anyone’s day.

Read our other Taste Tests online now, or every fortnight in the food and drink magazine inside Saturday’s paper.