Family business Mister Singh’s brings curry ‘home’ to Aberdeen in Costco deal

The Singh family are bringing their curry “home” to Aberdeen after nearly 70 years, celebrating their family’s roots in the city.

Satty and Bobbhy Singh, who run the family restaurant Mister Singh’s in Glasgow, and have now launched an a la carte dine at home range.

The conversation began with Costco last March, and in October, they launched their chicken bhoona at Costco in Glasgow in partnership with P K Foods Glasgow.

This month, they have launched the same curries at Costco Aberdeen.

The response to the chicken bhoona in Glasgow has been “unbelievable”, says Satty.

“The feedback has been incredible,” he adds.

“Costco are now saying it is their most popular selling [independent brand] curry they’ve ever had in Glasgow.”

The team are selling a whopping 600-700 units of chicken bhoona a week.

The curry is priced at an affordable £5.49 for two portions (700g).

“One of the objectives here was to make a retail curry at a price point that people can afford,” adds Satty.

“So we’re offering an a la carte curry in your home for that price.”

Singh family has strong links to Aberdeen

Aberdeen was the first place in the UK where the Singh family settled, before relocating to Glasgow.

Satty’s father, Jit Singh Swali Mastana – known as papa Singh to diners in the restaurant – moved to the Granite City in the 1950s.

The launch of the chicken bhoona at Costco is a “dream come true” for the family business.

“It means a lot to the family that the people of Aberdeen are going to be able to enjoy our curries,” adds Satty.

“It is a bit of our legacy.”

Aberdeen still “feels like home” to papa Singh, who visited the Granite City this weekend to celebrate the launch of the chicken bhoona at Costco Aberdeen.

He lived on Nelson Lane from 1957-1972, and he says his family were “welcomed by the kind and friendly people of Aberdeen”.

Local bars were a favourite haunt for the family, especially The Pittodrie bar.

“It feels very emotional to be able to sell our curries in Aberdeen now,” adds papa Singh.

“Every time I come to Aberdeen, so many memories of the good old days come back.

“The city has changed a bit, but the love is still there.

“It’s like coming back home.”

Mister Singh’s aim to ‘make people happy’

The Mister Singh’s restaurant in Glasgow has been incredibly well-loved since it opened in 1994.

It is a popular haunt for football fans and celebrities alike, with their customer base including actors Mel Gibson, Orlando Bloom and Robert Carlisle and singer Sir Cliff Richard.

Sports heroes José Mourinho, Gary Player and Sir Kenny Dalglish have also visited for a meal.

“The prime objective has always been to treat the restaurant like the dining room of our house,” says Satty.

“So any customer that comes in the restaurant door, they are coming into your house for dinner.

“The experience is a big thing – it’s about making people happy.

“We want to bring that same passion and commitment to the retail market.

“In fact, part of the contract with PK Foods says that a member of the family has to be present to supervise the cooking process.”

Why chicken bhoona?

With sampling events planned at Costco Westhill in the coming months, Satty hopes that “people don’t see curry in a container”.

He says: “They will see 30 years of hard work, effort and the family’s heritage.”

The chicken bhoona, which Satty says is at a “medium” bracket in terms of heat, will appeal to a big percentage of curry eaters.

As well as the chicken bhoona, the Singh family are hoping to bring other dishes from their restaurant to Costco shelves.

The next meals in the works are the chicken dahl, South Indian garlic chilli and the chasni.

Satty also hopes to bring the ambala, a Singh family signature dish – and the most popular at Mister Singh’s – to Aberdeen foodies at Costco.

“The release for that has to be in Aberdeen,” says Satty.

“The ambala was the first style of curry my dad, uncle and grandad made in Aberdeen.”

Ambala is named after the city where Satty’s grandad moved in 1947 during the Partition of India.