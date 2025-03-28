The Torridon: Behind the scenes at the ‘best hotel in Scotland’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
The Torridon: Behind the scenes at the ‘best hotel in Scotland’

The Torridon in Wester Ross was recently named the best hotel in Scotland according to The Times. Here's how the team achieved such a title.

The Torridon hotel has been named the best hotel in Scotland. Image: The Torridon/Matt Buckley.
By Joanna Bremner

Husband and wife Rohaise and Dan Rose-Bristow have been running The Torridon hotel for almost 30 years, bringing it from a “zero star hotel” to the five star hotel it is today.

The family-run hotel was recently named on The Times 100 best places to stay list, achieving the title of best hotel in Scotland.

“We were up against some amazing properties in Scotland,” Rohaise told The Press and Journal.

“We reinvested a big amount of money this year.

“So to get the award on the back of all that hard work is so great.”

The award comes following an almost £1 million renovation at the hotel between January and February.

“The inspector came in on the day we reopened,” laughs Rohaise.

“It was a bit crazy, all of us running around.

“The fact that we got this award on day one of opening was really, really special.”

How did The Torridon become ‘the best hotel in Scotland’?

I asked Rohaise why she thinks The Torridon achieved the award.

“Initially, it’s our location,” she tells me.

“It’s part of the journey. You come down a ten mile single track road.

“Then you arrive, and you’re surrounded by mountains coming out of the water.

“Right away, your heart melts. So we’re onto a winner.

The Torridon hotel sits on the edge of Loch Torridon. Image: The Torridon

“And then you open the door and meet our team who are really striving to deliver the best.

“The service is exceptional and faultless, that’s what we drive for.”

Creating a perfect experience for the 60 guests across the resort requires a great deal of work from Rohaise, her husband and the rest of the team.

“It all comes down to attention to detail,” she adds.

“You can’t have a day off – you wake up thinking about it, you go to bed thinking about it.

“That’s what it’s like when you run your own business.”

‘Where we live is magical’

Rohaise and her husband got married and spent their honeymoon at The Torridon.

It is clear that they fell in love with the place.

Rohaise Rose-Bristow. Image: The Torridon/Matt Buckley.

“We got married in ’98, and said we’d never run a hotel or live on the West Coast in the Highlands,” she says.

“Six months later we were here. And we’ve brought up our family here.”

Rohaise admits with a laugh that it can be “challenging” at times to work together as husband and wife.

“But it is also really rewarding,” she adds, “because you’re building something together.

“We’re very similar in that we’re both very driven. And we both have the same vision.

“We both want to make it the best hotel possible, and that’s what drives us.”

Rohaise works as a interior designer at The Torridon, developing the hotel’s “outrageous” and “bold” style. Image: The Torridon/Matt Buckley.

And it seems that Rohaise and her husband have achieved just that.

“Where we live is magical,” she adds.

“To be able to build something here that everyone wants to come and visit makes it even more special.

“We’ve taken it from a zero star hotel to now a five star hotel.

“But we don’t do it all on our own – we have an amazing team.”

Who’s in charge of the ‘admirably local’ menu at The Torridon?

The Torridon hotel boasts not one but two restaurants on site, the fine dining 1887 Restaurant and the Bo & Muc Brasserie.

There’s also the Beinn Bar.

Each of these received plenty of praise, with The Times reviewer describing the menu as “admirably local”.

This is key for head chef Danny Young’s vision for the hotel’s food and drink offering.

Beinn Eighe venison with sweet carrot, cavolo nero kale and red currants from the garden. Image: The Torridon.

And it doesn’t get anymore local than fruit, veg and herbs from the hotel’s garden, and seafood from Loch Torridon.

“We utilise the kitchen garden, local suppliers and fishermen near us,” says Danny.

“I think everyone loves to know that our scallops come straight from Loch Torridon.

Head chef Danny Young of The Torridon hotel in Wester Ross. Image: The Torridon.

“We’re about 100 metres from the loch – it’s pretty much at the end of the garden.

“And we make sure that the menu includes lots of elements that have been grown in our own garden.”

‘Nothing is too big of an ask’ for the team at Scotland’s best hotel

Guest satisfaction is a clear priority at The Torridon.

So much so that no request is too big.

“Personal, elevated experiences” are commonplace at the boutique hotel.

“We want to make sure that everyone who comes and stays feels special,” Rohaise explains.

The 1887 restaurant at The Torridon hotel, Wester Ross. Image: The Torridon

“Everybody works on something unique to every guest, picking out something to do for them.

“It is sometimes the gestures that don’t cost anything that are really important.

“These are things our team has recognised, remembered or anticipated.”

This can be anything from providing a guest with their favourite drink, a tailored hike, a birthday cake, fresh flowers picked from the garden or letting them dine in a different area of the hotel so that their dog can join them for the meal.

The exterior of The Torridon hotel. Image: Matt Buckley/The Torridon.

Danny adds: “That’s something we do very well.

“Every guest has some sort of request – and nothing is too big of an ask.

“Some things are ridiculous – some things are just balloons or flowers in the bedroom.

“It can be bonkers, but that is the reality of what we are trying to deliver.”

Conversation