Sea Salt and Sole to open new sit-in bistro in Dyce

Sea Salt and Sole are opening a new “family-orientated” bistro beside their Dyce takeaway this weekend.

Café 21, co-owned by Sea Salt and Sole’s Rikki Pirie, will remain open during the day, while the new bistro will open at the site in the evenings.

The new menu includes “tapas style” starters and a range of desserts, plus popular dishes from the chipper itself.

Rikki told The P&J: “We’ve been a takeaway since we opened in 2014 so this will give customers the benefit of eating on site.

“I feel there’s definitely a demand for it.

“A lot of people who come say they wish they lived closer.

“Now if people know that they can come and sit in a nice environment and have their food on site, it will suit those people.”

Everything you need to know about Sea Salt and Sole’s new bistro

The new Dyce bistro will be opening on Saturday, March 29 at 5pm.

Openings times going forward will be Thursday to Sunday, 5pm to 9pm.

“There are quite a few pubs in Dyce, so this is something a bit different,” adds Rikki.

“And there will be a relaxed family environment – a space where you can meet your friends and family.

“It’s a nice place to sit and watch the world go by – you can watch the planes taking off, and the trains bustling by.”

Rikki is also considering bringing DJs or live music into the bistro, and utilising the garden area at the back of the café.

The outside seating area has 30 seats, and the bistro 45 seats.

He adds: “It’s a real sun trap from lunchtime till about nine at night, the sun beats down on that space. It’s beautiful.”

The bistro is coincidentally opening its doors on the same day Sea Salt and Sole reopened in 2017 following a devastating fire.

“It wasn’t until this morning I realised,” adds Rikki.

“The fire was 10 years ago this year.

“I feel that we’ve come a long way since then, with the other shops that we’ve opened.”

Fryer favourites and much more

You’ll still be able to enjoy your favourites from the fryer at the sit-in Sea Salt and Sole.

North Sea haddock – battered or panko crumb – plus buttermilk chicken, scampi and more will be available in the bistro.

The Katsu chicken which the takeaway is renowned for will of course be on the menu.

There are also a range of new mains to try.

The team will be serving up monkfish katsu curry, homemade steak and gravy pie, king prawn Caesar salad, and more.

A new Oklahoma burger will also appear on the menu, priced at £14. This consists of a huge three smashed patties (3oz), sliced onion, American cheese and mustard on a toasted brioche bun.

Starters on the new bistro menu include truffle mac and cheese, Cullen skink and black pudding Scotch eggs.

For dessert, you can enjoy traditional sticky toffee pudding, cheesecake, lemon posset or a chocolate brownie.

Sea Salt and Sole was recently named one of Britain’s 16 hidden gems by food writer Tom Parker-Bowles.

The Press and Journal also visited for a Taste Test in November last year.