5 of the best restaurants in Aberdeen

Whether you’re looking for a quick and affordable meal, or celebrating the birthday of a loved one, here are some of the best Aberdeen restaurants for all occasions.

We are lucky in Aberdeen to have many restaurants of an amazing calibre.

But if you’re looking for the very best, I have put together a list of the Aberdeen restaurants where you’ll enjoy amazing food and stellar service in a great environment.

Rustico

A personal favourite, Rustico offers that wholesome, family feel without compromising on quality.

The atmosphere is always buzzing, the Italian restaurant packed with regular customers enjoying a hearty meal.

The authentic, rustic feel here makes this an ideal setting for date night. But it is also perfect for a catch-up with friends or colleagues, or for celebrating a special occasion.

The lunch deal is very affordable, offering two courses a head for just £12.50, or three for £14.50.

At Rustico, I would recommend trying the tagliatelle polpette. The dish combines al dente tagliatelle with lamb meatballs, coated in a flavourful tomato and red wine sauce.

The service at this Aberdeen restaurant is always excellent, with staff greeting you like you’re old friends, whether it’s your first or fiftieth visit here.

I always find this impressive considering the wait staff have several floors to attend to.

Opening times: 12.30-2.30pm and 5-10.30pm Tuesday-Friday, and 12-10.30pm on Saturday.

Address: 62 Union Row, Aberdeen AB10 1SA

Taste of Hong Kong

Moving from Italian to Cantonese cuisine, if you haven’t visited Taste of Hong Kong, you’re missing out.

Tucked away down Adelphi Lane, this Aberdeen restaurant is pretty snug, so I would recommend booking if you are planning a visit.

But it is well worth the extra effort of booking ahead – the food is exceptional.

The menu consists of various soups, rice or noodle dishes, and a variety of meats to choose from.

There is even a customisable option, where you can select any combination of sauce, meat and accompaniment.

The authentic, homely food here is always spot-on, and again the service – always with a smile – is second to none.

Add Taste of Hong Kong to your list to visit.

Opening times: 12-9pm Wednesday-Saturday, and 12-4pm on Sunday.

Address: 28 Adelphi, Aberdeen AB11 5BL

Bistro Verde

Another great Aberdeen restaurant is seafood haven Bistro Verde.

The nautical themed décor represents the menu well, which is packed with succulent seafood.

You can enjoy all the seafood greats here, with scallops, mussels and Cullen Skink on offer for starters.

Steak, seabass and tuna are among your choices for mains at the Aberdeen restaurant, and the Bistro Verde bouillabaisse comes highly recommended.

The mains are a bit on the pricier side, ranging from £19 to £34.

But for a more affordable meal, visit at lunchtime and enjoy two courses for £22.95 or three for £27.95.

Opening times: 5-11pm Monday and Tuesday, 12-2.30pm and 5-11pm Wednedsay and Thursday, and 12-11pm Friday and Saturday.

Address: Unit 1, 2 The Grn, Aberdeen AB11 6NY

Maggie’s Grill

If you’re looking for mouth-watering barbecue “soul food goodness”, Maggie’s Grill is the place to visit.

It was recently named in the top 100 restaurants for brunch or lunch in 2025 by OpenTable.

The menu features the cheesy delight that is poutine. A combination of cheese curds, skin-on fries, smoked brisket and gravy, it is certainly a filling dish.

Don’t knock it till you try it, it’s brilliant.

There are of course a huge range of burgers, fried chicken dishes, loaded mac and cheese and much more.

If you – somehow – still have room, the dessert menu is great too, featuring key lime pie, cherry cheesecake and Bourbon pecan pie. Yum.

Opening times: 12-9pm Tuesday-Saturday, 12-8pm Sunday.

Address: Unit 2, Marischal Square, Aberdeen AB10 1BL

Amuse

Last but definitely not least, Amuse by award-winning chef Kevin Dalgleish is another of the best restaurants in Aberdeen.

The Queen’s Terrace restaurant offers a taste of luxury and class that leaves you feeling thoroughly wowed.

Due to the price, I’d suggest visiting on a special occasion.

At Amuse, the food quality is front and centre, allowing the acclaimed chef to stretch his muscles.

The Spring menu features dishes like a medallion of Aberdeen Angus beef fillet, roast Orkney scallop, lobster ravioli, halibut, roe deer and more.

Once again, the service is exceptional here, and you’re made to feel very welcome by a professional team of wait staff.

Opening times: 6pm-12am Monday and Tuesday, 12pm-12am Wednesday and Thursday, Friday and Saturday 12pm-1am and Sunday 12-6pm.

Address: 1 Queen’s Terrace, Aberdeen AB10 1XL

