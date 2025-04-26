Why Aboyne absinthe distillers think 2025 will be the year for their 64% spirit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Lifestyle Food and Drink

Why Aboyne absinthe distillers think 2025 will be the year for their 64% spirit

While some people are "scared" of absinthe and believe it is poisonous, distillers of the spirit say the unique drink deserves more acclaim.

Jan Leatham of Lost Loch Spirits thinks this could be "the year" for their Murmichan absinthe. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
By Joanna Bremner

Associated with stag dos and incorrectly still believed by some to be poisonous, absinthe gets a bad rep. But this small distillery near Aboyne is fighting to bring about the drink’s revival.

Lost Loch Spirits, based in Deeside Activity Park, produce gin, vodka, rum and haroosh whisky liqueur. But the first product they distilled back in 2017 was absinthe.

The motivation behind the Murmichan launch in November of that year was that “no one else had done it” in Scotland yet.

That’s according to Jan Leatham, the team’s tourism and hospitality manager.

She says: “We’re convinced that this is going to be absinthe’s year.

“It’s really unique. People are always looking for something different.

“People have an opinion on it, and then it turns out they don’t really know anything about it.

An absinthe fountain: you balance a sugar lump on a spoon, drip through ice cold water through the sugar and into the absinthe, known as “louche”.  Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

“Some people think it’s poisonous, some have only had really bad stag experiences with it.

“And I think it is something that is actually really sophisticated, and it has a really interesting history.

“We want to create an atmosphere around absinthe which I think it deserves.

“It’s not a novelty drink, or something just for your Prague stag.”

Aboyne absinthe distiller: ‘no, it’s not poisonous’

The Murmichan name comes from an old Scots term for a wicked fairy.

An apt choice for the absinthe, nicknamed the “green fairy”.

The 64% product comes with a certain notoriety, says Jan.

“People are quite scared of it,” she says.

“Lots of people have experience where they’ve drank something either neon green or black. Maybe they’ve set fire to it on a stag night in Prague.

“But ours is 64%, so it’s weaker than your average absinthe.”

Jan Leatham, tourism and hospitality manager at Loch Loch Spirits. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Jan recalls: “Somebody asked me ‘is it still poisonous?'”

So where does absinthe’s mysticism – and fear of poisoning – come from?

“You have to use juniper in order to create gin, and to make absinthe you need to use wormwood,” Jan explains.

Jan creating “louche” using an absinthe fountain. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

“Wormwood is just a plant. It does have a toxic compound (thujone), but it would only be toxic if you were able to eat or drink it in large quantities.

“And you could say that about a lot of things if you had them in large quantities.”

Absinthe was also banned in France for almost 100 years, though it was never officially banned in the UK.

“People blamed the wormwood – not the 80-90% alcohol they were drinking – for hallucination and death,” says Jan.

How do Lost Loch Spirits make their absinthe near Aboyne?

To make 50 litres of the Scottish absinthe, the team combine 23 litres of water, 13 of ethanol, the equivalent of a jar of honey and a range of botanicals.

Some of the botanicals used in the Murmichan absinthe recipe. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

The botanicals (which means plants or parts of plants) include hyssop, star anise, fennel, aniseed, mint, blackberry leaves, heather flower and lemon thyme.

“This is a traditional Swiss-French recipe, but we’ve added a Scottish twist by including bramble leaves, heather flower and local honey,” says Jan.

Jan adds the botanicals to the still. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

The main flavours that come through when you taste the absinthe are aniseed and fennel.

It takes five hours to make 50 litres – or 36 bottles worth – of the absinthe.

“When you’re distilling it,” Jan says, “it comes off around 75%, so we have to dilute it down to 64%.”

The water which Lost Loch Spirits use in all their drinks is Deeside Water from the Pannanich Wells near Ballater.

The Murmichan absinthe from Lost Loch Spirits. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

“I think people are realising not everything has to be full of sugar, and there are other ways to flavour thing,” Jan adds.

She hopes the Murmichan absinthe will be available on supermarket shelves in the future.

