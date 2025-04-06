Review: I visit Aberdeen’s The Priory on opening night for my first Purple Rain

At 26, I had my first visit to The Priory on Aberdeen’s Belmont Street – on its reopening night.

Aberdeen club boss Grant Leslie has been busy refurbishing the venue.

In a chat with the P&J, Grant promised The Priory would be “not just a night club” when it reopened after the revamp.

Instead, it would be a “bar with entertainment”, including “live music and tribute acts”.

The venue’s social media also refers to it as “state of the art”.

So did my first visit to The Priory last night live up to my high expectations?

First impressions of The Priory on opening night

The soft launch of the reopened venue went down a storm last weekend, with the official opening planned for April 5.

I set aside my Saturday night for my first visit to The Priory.

From the moment I near the entrance of the night club/bar, I’m met with the sound of Wagon Wheel by Darius Rucker.

The song is nostalgic, and conjures up images of me for weddings and family parties.

It’s performed very well live by the duo Pepperpot.

They also sing Journey’s Don’t Stop Believin’, Bryan Adams Summer of ’69, among others.

The music sets the scene for the club.

Usually when I go out, I’m worried I’ll be one of the oldest there, surrounding by 18-year-olds.

I needn’t have worried about that at Priory, for I was definitely one of the youngest there.

This did not, however, dampen the atmosphere in the slightest. There’s a friendly feeling to the place, as friends and couples reminisce about previous visits here.

Many in Aberdeen have great memories of The Priory, and there are people making new memories all around me.

The upstairs is booked up for a 40th birthday celebration.

My sister and I are pulled up to dance by an older gentleman between the band’s sets.

Other songs on the go include 9 to 5, and Come on Eileen which had folk hurrying up to the dancefloor – this was remixed with Blame it on the Boogie.

How was my first Purple Rain at The Priory, Aberdeen?

Part of the venue‘s allure is the well-known flaming Purple Rain cocktails.

I was expecting great things from the cocktail, as some of my colleagues had given the drink very high praise.

It has featured heavily on Priory’s social media too, with a post stating “Purple Rains are BACK, baby!”

There are heaters at the bar, which is a nice touch, keeping you warm while you’re ordering your drink.

When I order the drink, there’s a flurry of activity from the bar staff. They’ve been waiting for this moment, when someone orders the iconic drink.

I suspect several have been ordered throughout the night already.

However, I’m surprised as I watch the bartender pour a clear liquid into a glass, and set this alight.

The sambuca is delicious, of course, but very much not purple.

The bartender tells me they don’t have the liqueur needed for the drink. It isn’t clear whether they’ve ran out, or he can’t find it.

The drinking of the £6 cocktail – more like a shot, really – is certainly memorable though.

It involves downing the lit alcohol, inhaling the vapours and snorting the leftover liquid…

Bizarre. I feel like I’m being pranked.

Since this drink didn’t go to plan, I also try out the Cosmopolitan cocktail.

This, alongside the French martini, margarita, Hendricks ritz and several others, is available for £8 at Priory.

I’m usually served this straight up, without ice, so visually the drink doesn’t seem quite right.

The taste is a wee bit on the bitter side, but on the whole it is pleasant enough.

My verdict on The Priory, Aberdeen:

I enjoyed my first visit to Priory.

The familiar, sing-along type tunes were fun, and the atmosphere was friendly,

This is a place where different generations can come to enjoy a drink after a meal in Aberdeen, without worrying about the intensity they might find in other clubs.

I was a fan of the beautiful church windows, and the fairy lights dangling overhead which added to the cheerful ambience.

I was really impressed with the live music too.

Both of my drinks were sadly a little disappointing, but the bar staff were friendly and their service prompt.

I’ll definitely visit again for the wholesome vibes, affordable drinks and cheesy, feel-good songs.

Scores:

Atmosphere: 5/5

Surroundings: 4/5

Drinks: 3/5

Did you visit The Priory last night? Let me know your thoughts on the reopened Aberdeen venue in the comments below.