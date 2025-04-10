Review: Does Sea Salt and Sole’s new Dyce bistro nail more than just chipper grub?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Lifestyle Food and Drink

Review: Does Sea Salt and Sole’s new Dyce bistro nail more than just chipper grub?

Sea Salt and Sole is known for excellent fish and chips - but have they nailed the menu at the new sit-in restaurant?

The dishes we tried at Sea Salt and Sole, Dyce. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
The dishes we tried at Sea Salt and Sole, Dyce. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
By Joanna Bremner

Sea Salt and Sole is an Aberdeen go-to when it comes to getting a brilliant haddock supper.

The Dyce takeaway is always queueing out the door, with hungry customers keen to get their paws on the team’s fish and chips – or the hugely popular katsu chicken.

So it’s no surprise that chip shop founder Rikki Pirie wanted to open a space where folk can sit in and enjoy the food.

I loved the old black and white photos at the new Dyce bistro. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Based in Café 21 which adjoins the takeaway – and serves a café during the day – the new bistro opened on March 29.

I visited on a sunny evening last week with my boyfriend, Michael.

We were intrigued to find out if the team can nail more than just chip shop favourites.

What is it like at new Sea Salt and Sole Dyce bistro?

When we arrive, we are very tempted by the sunny outside seating area, but decide to head inside instead.

But I will definitely be returning for a meal outside in the sunshine this summer.

The outside seating area is indeed a sun trap. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

We’ve booked, and are promptly directed to table number one – this too, is bathed in sunlight.

The huge windows facing the station allow in swathes of the evening glow, and I felt like I was on holiday somewhere warm despite being beside Dyce train station.

You feel set apart from the hustle and bustle of commuters going about their day, and can watch the world go by in the peace inside the modern bistro.

How are our starters at Sea Salt and Sole bistro?

The menu at the sit-in bistro includes your usual suspects from the fryer – scampi, North Sea haddock – and the well-loved katsu chicken and smash burgers.

It is a feat to divert Michael away from the katsu chicken – the sauce is mind blowing – but this isn’t about trying out our favourites.

We want to know if Sea Salt and Sole has successfully broadened its offering to bistro dining.

So first up, Michael goes for the Cullen skink (£7).

Michael’s Cullen skink. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

The thick, fishy soup is a warm bowl of nostalgia, reminiscent of trips to Cullen for me, and, for Michael, visits to the Broch where he enjoyed his grandma’s delicious homemade version.

Plunked in the middle of the soup is a cheese scone, a much-loved addition perfect for dunking.

I go for the less heart-warming but equally droolworthy mac and cheese bites (£8).

The panko crumbed morsels are topped with daubs of thick and creamy saffron aioli, with what tastes like a pesto drizzle coating the bottom of the plate.

Macaroni and cheese is always a funny one for me – it can be sharp, gooey and flavourful, or it can be bland, gritty and forgettable.

Mac and cheese bites from Sea Salt and Sole, Dyce. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

I am pleased to say these macaroni and cheese bites are the former.

The coating is crisped to perfection, and the soft macaroni and cheese insides are rich with the earthy flavour of truffle.

I would highly recommend giving this classy little starter a try.

‘Flavour bomb’ of a main dish

Our mains are served promptly too, and it’s nice to see Rikki interacting with customers across the bistro while we eat.

He’s clearly passionate about this new venture and it shows in the quality of the food.

Next up, Michael opts for a huge plateful of loaded dirty chips (£13).

The thick chips are smothered in barbecue pulled pork shoulder and black pudding crumble, PLUS a heaped portion of macaroni and cheese.

There’s also a generous drizzle of garlic mayo and a sprinkling of spring onion on top.

The loaded fries are topped with pulled pork, black pudding and spring onions. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Dirty chips may not sound like classy bistro fair, but the flavour bomb this plate provides truly elevates the dish.

The pulled pork is tangy, tender and moist, and even with the heaping of pasta and meat over the top, the chips remain crispy.

The crunch of the black pudding crumb adds a variety in texture and is incredibly moreish.

I go for the Caesar salad (£15), likely the most unhealthy salad known to man.

This is up there as one of the best I’ve had, and it is excellent value for money as it is another huge portion.

There is a generous amount of croutons to find nestled amongst the lettuce, and they are crunchy and salty, not in the least bit slightly soggy or stale.

The lettuce itself is crisp and fresh tasting, and there is a bounty of tasty maple-cured bacon lurking under every leaf.

The Caesar salad. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

I’ve never had prawns in a Caesar salad before, but it is an excellent combination I will be trying again.

The king prawns are huge, plentiful and the batter has such a satisfying crunch to it.

Our side and dessert

I couldn’t finish the salad, so it was a mistake for us to have ordered a side of mozzarella sticks (£5).

I’d have preferred these with a gooier – who knew that was a word? – centre, but they had a satisfying crispy coating.

The chocolate brownie from Sea Salt and Sole, Dyce. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

We had a bit of a wait before ordering our dessert, a shared chocolate brownie (£7) with vanilla ice cream.

But this was delicious – extra points for being warmed – a soft, indulgent treat.

Verdict on Sea Salt and Sole bistro, Dyce:

We had a delightful meal at Sea Salt and Sole’s new bistro.

It is a perfect place to visit with family and friends. The classy, understated décor works well as a transition from daytime café to evening bistro.

The food was brilliant and very affordable for a weeknight dinner.

Sea Salt and Sole’s new Dyce bistro. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

The service was a wee bit on the slow side, but small teething issues are expected – especially when we visited on what was only the restaurant’s third night open.

I will definitely be visiting again, and would recommend it to anyone in Dyce or beyond looking for an affordable meal with reliable quality.

Sea Salt and Sole have proved they can nail not only those chipper favourites, but bistro dishes too.

Scores:

Food: 5/5

Service: 4/5

Surroundings: 5/5

Information:

Address: Station Rd, Dyce, Aberdeen AB21 7BA

Tel: 01224 722403

W: https://seasaltandsole.co.uk/dyce/

Price: £60 for two soft drinks, two starters, two mains, one side and one dessert.

Disabled access: Yes.

Dog friendly: The team allow dogs outside.

Read our other restaurant reviews online here.

Conversation