Review: Does Sea Salt and Sole’s new Dyce bistro nail more than just chipper grub?

Sea Salt and Sole is an Aberdeen go-to when it comes to getting a brilliant haddock supper.

The Dyce takeaway is always queueing out the door, with hungry customers keen to get their paws on the team’s fish and chips – or the hugely popular katsu chicken.

So it’s no surprise that chip shop founder Rikki Pirie wanted to open a space where folk can sit in and enjoy the food.

Based in Café 21 which adjoins the takeaway – and serves a café during the day – the new bistro opened on March 29.

I visited on a sunny evening last week with my boyfriend, Michael.

We were intrigued to find out if the team can nail more than just chip shop favourites.

What is it like at new Sea Salt and Sole Dyce bistro?

When we arrive, we are very tempted by the sunny outside seating area, but decide to head inside instead.

But I will definitely be returning for a meal outside in the sunshine this summer.

We’ve booked, and are promptly directed to table number one – this too, is bathed in sunlight.

The huge windows facing the station allow in swathes of the evening glow, and I felt like I was on holiday somewhere warm despite being beside Dyce train station.

You feel set apart from the hustle and bustle of commuters going about their day, and can watch the world go by in the peace inside the modern bistro.

How are our starters at Sea Salt and Sole bistro?

The menu at the sit-in bistro includes your usual suspects from the fryer – scampi, North Sea haddock – and the well-loved katsu chicken and smash burgers.

It is a feat to divert Michael away from the katsu chicken – the sauce is mind blowing – but this isn’t about trying out our favourites.

We want to know if Sea Salt and Sole has successfully broadened its offering to bistro dining.

So first up, Michael goes for the Cullen skink (£7).

The thick, fishy soup is a warm bowl of nostalgia, reminiscent of trips to Cullen for me, and, for Michael, visits to the Broch where he enjoyed his grandma’s delicious homemade version.

Plunked in the middle of the soup is a cheese scone, a much-loved addition perfect for dunking.

I go for the less heart-warming but equally droolworthy mac and cheese bites (£8).

The panko crumbed morsels are topped with daubs of thick and creamy saffron aioli, with what tastes like a pesto drizzle coating the bottom of the plate.

Macaroni and cheese is always a funny one for me – it can be sharp, gooey and flavourful, or it can be bland, gritty and forgettable.

I am pleased to say these macaroni and cheese bites are the former.

The coating is crisped to perfection, and the soft macaroni and cheese insides are rich with the earthy flavour of truffle.

I would highly recommend giving this classy little starter a try.

‘Flavour bomb’ of a main dish

Our mains are served promptly too, and it’s nice to see Rikki interacting with customers across the bistro while we eat.

He’s clearly passionate about this new venture and it shows in the quality of the food.

Next up, Michael opts for a huge plateful of loaded dirty chips (£13).

The thick chips are smothered in barbecue pulled pork shoulder and black pudding crumble, PLUS a heaped portion of macaroni and cheese.

There’s also a generous drizzle of garlic mayo and a sprinkling of spring onion on top.

Dirty chips may not sound like classy bistro fair, but the flavour bomb this plate provides truly elevates the dish.

The pulled pork is tangy, tender and moist, and even with the heaping of pasta and meat over the top, the chips remain crispy.

The crunch of the black pudding crumb adds a variety in texture and is incredibly moreish.

I go for the Caesar salad (£15), likely the most unhealthy salad known to man.

This is up there as one of the best I’ve had, and it is excellent value for money as it is another huge portion.

There is a generous amount of croutons to find nestled amongst the lettuce, and they are crunchy and salty, not in the least bit slightly soggy or stale.

The lettuce itself is crisp and fresh tasting, and there is a bounty of tasty maple-cured bacon lurking under every leaf.

I’ve never had prawns in a Caesar salad before, but it is an excellent combination I will be trying again.

The king prawns are huge, plentiful and the batter has such a satisfying crunch to it.

Our side and dessert

I couldn’t finish the salad, so it was a mistake for us to have ordered a side of mozzarella sticks (£5).

I’d have preferred these with a gooier – who knew that was a word? – centre, but they had a satisfying crispy coating.

We had a bit of a wait before ordering our dessert, a shared chocolate brownie (£7) with vanilla ice cream.

But this was delicious – extra points for being warmed – a soft, indulgent treat.

Verdict on Sea Salt and Sole bistro, Dyce:

We had a delightful meal at Sea Salt and Sole’s new bistro.

It is a perfect place to visit with family and friends. The classy, understated décor works well as a transition from daytime café to evening bistro.

The food was brilliant and very affordable for a weeknight dinner.

The service was a wee bit on the slow side, but small teething issues are expected – especially when we visited on what was only the restaurant’s third night open.

I will definitely be visiting again, and would recommend it to anyone in Dyce or beyond looking for an affordable meal with reliable quality.

Sea Salt and Sole have proved they can nail not only those chipper favourites, but bistro dishes too.

Scores:

Food: 5/5

Service: 4/5

Surroundings: 5/5

Information:

Address: Station Rd, Dyce, Aberdeen AB21 7BA

Tel: 01224 722403

W: https://seasaltandsole.co.uk/dyce/

Price: £60 for two soft drinks, two starters, two mains, one side and one dessert.

Disabled access: Yes.

Dog friendly: The team allow dogs outside.

