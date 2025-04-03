Shot ‘N’ Roll’s Union Square kiosk disappears

The bakery and coffee shop franchise Shot ‘N’ Roll’s kiosk in Aberdeen’s Union Square shopping centre has been dismantled and removed.

The business, known for its cinnamon rolls with funky and flavourful toppings, formerly had a stall near to the back entrance of Union Square, close to Boots.

However, it is no longer present.

The kiosk was removed a few days ago.

It’s understood that the kiosk is being potentially relocated to a different premises, although it’s not clear yet where this would be.

Shot N’ Roll still has set ups at locations elsewhere in Aberdeen, including Shiprow Village and the Trinity Centre.

Move comes after changes to Torry shop

In November, its outlet on Victoria Road in Torry was made production only, and stopped serving customers directly.

The Trinity Centre shop was open today, and it’s understood the Shiprow unit is also continuing as normal.

The Shot ‘N’ Roll menu includes various “loaded” cinnamon rolls for a price of £4.10 on Uber Eats.

The menu also consists of coffee and other hot and iced drinks, plus milkshakes.

The cinnamon rolls received high scores on a Press and Journal review.

Shot ‘N’ Roll opened its first shop in the Trinity Centre in 2023, and rapidly expanded to multiple locations around Aberdeen.

What’s happening with Shot ‘N’ Roll?

We approached the owners of Shot ‘N’ Roll, however, they did not wish to make an official comment at this time.

It is understood however the brand is seeking to expand its coffee and bakes kiosk approach at a new location.

A spokesman Trinity Centre refused to comment.