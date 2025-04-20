The Waterfront Inverness review: The Cullen skink alone is a reason to go back

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
The Waterfront Inverness review: The Cullen skink alone is a reason to go back

The starters at The Waterfront in Inverness were some of the best I’ve ever had – but were the mains as good?

The chunky Cullen skink from The Waterfront, Inverness. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
By Alberto Lejarraga

I had passed The Waterfront hundreds, if not thousands of times, while heading back to my Inverness home after work.

And every time I had a sneak peek through its window, I thought the food looked incredible.

I called a good friend of mine and we walked to the riverside restaurant on a cold night.

The Waterfront from the outside on Huntly Street
The Waterfront sits on the banks of the River Ness. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

We were warmed up as soon as we stepped inside gastropub’s cosy interior, with bare stone, dark wooden tables and a fireplace.

Friendly staff seated us at one of the tables by the window overlooking the River Ness, which made the experience even more wholesome.

But was the food as nice as the surroundings?

Best haggis bon bons I’ve ever tried

While looking at the extensive menu, I ordered a pint of Fosters (£5.95) while my friend went for a 250ml glass of Pinot Noir (£8.10), which he said was very nice.

As a haggis lover, I knew the haggis bon bons (£7.55) were a must.

haggis bon bons
The Waterfront’s haggis bon bons were delicious. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

I can confidently say they were the best I’ve ever had.

The breading was nice and crispy, and the quality of the haggis was exceptional.

Inside, the bon bons had a lovely texture and the delicious whisky cream sauce made the whole thing unforgettable.

The Waterfront’s Cullen skink alone is a reason to return

Both my friend and I love fish, so the chunky Cullen skink (£10.95) seemed like a great choice for sharing.

But I wished I had ordered it just for me. It was brilliant.

I really enjoyed the big chunks of haddock and their powerful smoky flavour.

Cullen Skink
The Cullen skink at The Waterfront was the best part of my meal. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

The soup, served with crusty bread, was really creamy.

We agreed that it was just incredible.

The only mistake was that we ordered the small portion, we should have definitely ordered the large one (£15.95).

Were the mains at The Waterfront as good as the starters?

One of the reasons I chose The Waterfront for a review is that I saw they had Jacobite chicken (£18.95), often known as Balmoral chicken.

If something has haggis, I must have it, so it was really a no-brainer for me.

The dish contained three pieces of chicken stuffed with haggis, accompanied by sautéed potatoes, honey glazed carrots and whisky onion cream sauce.

I must admit I was a bit disappointed with the chicken, which I found rather dry.

Jacobite chicken
I found the Jacobite chicken a bit dry. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

On the other hand, the honey glazed carrots were beautifully presented and the whisky sauce was on point.

glazed carrots
The glazed carrots were very nice. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Meanwhile, my friend opted for the No Bull (£18.95), slow cooked silverside of beef with BBQ gravy, served with Yorkshire pudding, roast potatoes, onion rings and coleslaw.

I gave it a try and I preferred this over mine, as the meat was very tender.

No bull
The No Bull was a generous portion of tender. slow-cooked beef. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

I’m usually not a huge fan of barbecue flavour, however, I thought the gravy went well with the dish.

I resisted stealing any potatoes, but they looked really nice, as did the onion rings.

A sweet treat is a great way to finish your meal at The Waterfront

Sometimes, I make the mistake of filling up on mains and leaving no room for dessert.

This time I didn’t.

We ordered the apple pie (£7.95) and the Drambuie crème brulée (£7.95).

I must admit I’m not really a big dessert person; I normally just eat a piece of fruit after a meal.

But with the Bramley apple pie, it was love at first sight.

Apple pie
The apple pie was lovely. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

With a delicious custard drizzled over the top, and served with a side of strawberries and raspberries, it was a feast of sweetness.

The biscuit crumbs were a nice addition, adding some crunch to the dish.

The crème brulée was also served with the berries and a biscuit crumb. Plus my all-time favourite biscuits – shortbread.

creme brulee
The Creme Brulee was crunchy on the outside and creamy in the inside. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

The dessert had that perfect crunchy sugar topping.

And the vanilla custard mixture beneath was exceptionally creamy. The flavour from the Drambuie liqueur wasn’t particularly strong, but that wasn’t a problem for us.

Both desserts were a fantastic end to our meal at the Inverness restaurant.

Verdict:

After walking by the Inverness restaurant several times, I’m so glad I decided to give The Waterfront a go.

I really enjoyed the atmosphere, and the quality of the food was impressive – you can tell they use fresh and high-quality produce.

Not to mention the staff are really nice, which always improves a meal.

I will definitely be coming back to The Waterfront, but next time, I’ll be sure to order the large Cullen skink. And no, I won’t be sharing!

Scores: 

  • Food: 4/5
  • Service: 5/5
  • Surroundings: 5/5

Information: 

Address: 70 Huntly Street, Inverness IV3 5JN

Tel: 01463 233870

Website: https://thewaterfrontinverness.co.uk/inverness/

Disabled access: Yes.

Dog-friendly: No

Price: £86.35 for one large glass of wine, a pint of beer, two starters, two mains, and two desserts.

Conversation