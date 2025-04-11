Aberdeen’s Julia Bryce taking stage with Netflix’s Phil Rosenthal this weekend, and bringing him a rowie to try

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Food and Drink

Aberdeen’s Julia Bryce taking stage with Netflix’s Phil Rosenthal this weekend, and bringing him a rowie to try

Julia Bryce is a born and bred Aberdonian who starred in Somebody Feed Phil on Netflix alongside well-loved star Phil Rosenthal.

Food and drink journalist Julia Bryce alongside TV star Phil Rosenthal. Image: Julia Bryce
By Joanna Bremner

Aberdeen born and bred foodie Julia Bryce is teaming up with Somebody Feed Phil star for the second time this weekend.

The duo appeared together during season seven of Phil Rosenthal’s show, Julia showing off her expansive foodie knowledge in the Scotland episode.

Now, she’s joining him for an event in Glasgow, interviewing the star on stage at the O2 Academy this weekend.

Julia, who grew up in Bridge of Don, also plans to bring Phil a selection of “good old Aberdeen rowies”.

Phil Rosenthal on Somebody Feed Phil. Image: Courtesy of NETFLIX/© 2022 Netflix, Inc.

The show will begin with Julia’s Q&A with Phil, before the audience have a turn to ask their own questions.

The food and drink journalist and content creator says: “I’ve got a couple of products I plan to bring, and hopefully he might be able to try these on stage.

“Some whisky, Irn-Bru and I’m doing a buttery run.

“I don’t think he’s ever tried one before!

“I’m just hoping the O2 Academy has a toaster…”

From Bridge of Don to Netflix: Julia’s ‘surreal’ TV appearance

Julia filmed for the Somebody Feed Phil episode back in summer of 2023, and it aired in March 2024.

And at first, she wasn’t planned to make an appearance on the Netflix show.

She explains: “Long story short, his production team reached out to ask if I could help them confirm if the locations they were considering would fit the show nicely.

“I was more than happy to help with that.

Julia alongside Phil Rosenthal while filming in Glasgow. Image: Julia Bryce

“And it wasn’t until the second call that they said: ‘we think you would be great on the show, would you be up for coming down to film?’

“I was like ‘hell yes!’.

“I have watched every episode of this show probably three times over – I am obsessed with it.

“Phil is just like sunshine in a person.”

Being asked, she says, was “really surreal”.

“I just felt so grateful. After the call, I just remember crying,” says Julia.

“It’s not just a Netflix show – people tell me it got them through the pandemic, or difficult times during their lives.”

Julia alongside chef Julie Lin in her Glasgow restaurant Gaga. Image: Julia Bryce

In the episode, Julia appeared alongside Malaysian Scottish restauranteur and author Julie Lin at popular Glasgow restaurant Ga Ga.

“It was like lights, camera, action and let’s roll once Phil arrived,” says Julia.

“So that first interaction of Phil and I meeting on camera is us meeting in real life.

“It was wild.

“I’m quite a people person, so it was like meeting a friend for dinner.

“It was so relaxed, I kind of forgot that I was speaking to a Hollywood star.”

How did Julia end up on Netflix?

After filming, Julia wasn’t sure if she would appear in the episode.

“We had no idea if we were going to make the cut until it actually aired on Netflix,” she admits.

“It was to safeguard the integrity of the show to make sure that it was a surprise for everyone.

The camera filming Julia, Julie and Phil. Image: Julia Bryce

“It was really hush hush, and that’s the magic of it, the anticipation of who is going to be featured.”

Julia is well known for her Instagram page with nearly 20,000 followers, and has recently started working as a presenter on radio station Original 106.

“My network is so vast,” she says, “and I am so grateful to know so many talented people.

“It was all about that community that I’ve built online and in person.

“It was a culmination of a decade of hard graft, of networking with the right people and just being in the right place at the right time.

Phil Rosenthal. Image: Courtesy of NETFLIX/© 2022 Netflix, Inc.

“Being on the show is one of the most insane, epic things I’ve done in my life.

“And I’m so grateful to Phil and his team for involving me again.”

Her Instagram page started off as a personal page, before becoming the North East foodie hub it is today.

“That community has changed my life in ways that I will never be able to repay them,” she adds.

“You are tied nostalgically and emotionally to food – it serves every sense possible.

“It’s at the heart of everything. Your grandma passes away, you’re making her Scottish tablet recipe.

“Your friend is ill, you batch cook for them.

“It ties us all together.”

An Evening with Phil Rosenthal takes place at the O2 Academy Glasgow this Saturday from 6.30pm.

