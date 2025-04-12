Taste Test: We try food at new M&S coffee shop in Union Square, Aberdeen

The new M&S coffee shop is finally open at Union Square in Aberdeen.

The food hall opened with plenty of fanfare yesterday morning, with a ribbon cutting, a huge inflatable Percy Pig and free tote bags for customers.

The coffee shop is situated upstairs, and has a huge array of baked goods to choose from, including seasonal Easter treats at the moment.

It is absolutely packed with eager customers when we arrive for an early lunch.

As for savoury options, there’s sandwiches, sausage rolls, wraps, breakfast rolls and toasties.

Although M&S are moving away from serving bigger meals in their cafes, it looks like there’s still plenty of variety.

Andy and I headed in on the cafe’s opening day to try out the offering.

What did we think of M&S Aberdeen toastie and plant-based sausage roll?

They’ve got some new items which weren’t available in the old café, including the bacon and cheese turnover (£3.5o).

This was the first item we tried and it did not disappoint.

Imagine a savoury pain au chocolat, and you’re halfway there. The all-butter pastry is filled to the brim with a mixture of cheddar and creamy, nutty regato cheese.

The pastry was crispy and flaky just how you’d want it, and the insides were warm and gooey, making this a perfect, satisfying treat.

I’d recommend this if you’re not hungry enough for a sandwich.

Joanna: 4/5

Andy: 3/5

Next up, we tried out a good old ham and cheese toastie (£6.75).

But this isn’t the nostalgic basic bap you’re picturing, it’s elevated.

This isn’t just a toastie, it’s an M&S toastie.

The creamy, tangy and spicy mustard sauce is a tasty addition.

I was surprised by the price, but honestly it seems fair. The sandwich is packed with heaps of filling and it’s pretty huge.

Bonus points for an epic cheese pull.

Joanna: 4/5

Andy: 3.5/5

I was pleasantly surprised by the plant based sausage roll (£3).

I have to admit, the Greggs vegan sausage roll does nothing for me, but this one tasted great.

It is packed with mushroom and onion and it isn’t at all bland.

As a meat eater, I was impressed, and would try this again.

Andy wasn’t a huge fan but liked it better than other plant based pastries he’s tried.

Joanna: 5/5

Andy: 3/5

Did the £4.25 cake live up to expectations?

We moved onto sweet treats next, and the Easter chocolate cake (£4.25) definitely caught our eye.

This soft, gooey, melt in the mouth slab of chocolate cake brings about thoughts of Bruce Bogtrotter.

It is so moreish and such a tasty treat.

The sweetness isn’t too overpowering so this didn’t get sickly. But you get quite a big slice so I would recommend splitting it.

Joanna: 5/5

Andy: 4/5

There are a lot of drinks to choose from, including the trendy spiced turmeric latte, and well-loved favourites like a mocha, hot chocolate, cappuccino and more.

We shared the iced pistachio latte (£4.10) which honestly tasted like a milkshake it was so good.

A creamy, nutty delight, this was right up my street.

Joanna: 5/5

Andy: 4/5

Last but definitely not least on our review of food at Marks and Spencer Aberdeen, we couldn’t visit without trying another coffee shop staple – a huge Devon scone (£2.95).

These are sizeable, and again would be ideal to split with someone.

This is served with butter, which by the time we’d gotten to our scone, was lovely and melted.

Of course we get jam on the side too – no scone is complete without a generous smear of strawberry jam.

The scone is homely: with a crispy edge and a soft centre, it would be perfect alongside a warm cuppa.

Joanna: 4/5

Andy: 4/5

Will we go back to M&S coffee shop?

The new modern interior at the M&S coffee shop looks great, and the offering impressed us both.

We all know that the well-loved food hall at St Nicholas Street closed for the last time this week but I think the new coffee shop will help to fill that hole.

The staff are friendly and attentive, and the huge windows offer a great view of the harbour beyond.

The plant-based sausage roll surprised me the most, and it was up there with the chocolate cake with full marks from me.

