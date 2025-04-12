Taste Test: We try food at new M&S coffee shop in Union Square, Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Lifestyle Food and Drink

Taste Test: We try food at new M&S coffee shop in Union Square, Aberdeen

We visited the new M&S coffee shop on opening day - here's what we thought of the food on offer.

Joanna and Andy visit the new M&S coffee shop for lunch on the opening day. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Joanna and Andy visit the new M&S coffee shop for lunch on the opening day. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
By Joanna Bremner

The new M&S coffee shop is finally open at Union Square in Aberdeen.

The food hall opened with plenty of fanfare yesterday morning, with a ribbon cutting, a huge inflatable Percy Pig and free tote bags for customers.

The coffee shop is situated upstairs, and has a huge array of baked goods to choose from, including seasonal Easter treats at the moment.

It is absolutely packed with eager customers when we arrive for an early lunch.

Shop and cafe managers Cheryl Bradford and Wendy Milne. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

As for savoury options, there’s sandwiches, sausage rolls, wraps, breakfast rolls and toasties.

Although M&S are moving away from serving bigger meals in their cafes, it looks like there’s still plenty of variety.

Andy and I headed in on the cafe’s opening day to try out the offering.

What did we think of M&S Aberdeen toastie and plant-based sausage roll?

They’ve got some new items which weren’t available in the old café, including the bacon and cheese turnover (£3.5o).

This was the first item we tried and it did not disappoint.

The bacon and cheese turnover. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Imagine a savoury pain au chocolat, and you’re halfway there. The all-butter pastry is filled to the brim with a mixture of cheddar and creamy, nutty regato cheese.

The pastry was crispy and flaky just how you’d want it, and the insides were warm and gooey, making this a perfect, satisfying treat.

I’d recommend this if you’re not hungry enough for a sandwich.

Joanna: 4/5

Andy: 3/5

Next up, we tried out a good old ham and cheese toastie (£6.75).

But this isn’t the nostalgic basic bap you’re picturing, it’s elevated.

This isn’t just a toastie, it’s an M&S toastie.

The cheese and ham toastie from M&S coffee shop at Union Square. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

The creamy, tangy and spicy mustard sauce is a tasty addition.

I was surprised by the price, but honestly it seems fair. The sandwich is packed with heaps of filling and it’s pretty huge.

Bonus points for an epic cheese pull.

Joanna: 4/5

Andy: 3.5/5

I was pleasantly surprised by the plant based sausage roll (£3).

I have to admit, the Greggs vegan sausage roll does nothing for me, but this one tasted great.

The food at M&S Aberdeen includes this plant based sausage roll. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

It is packed with mushroom and onion and it isn’t at all bland.

As a meat eater, I was impressed, and would try this again.

Andy wasn’t a huge fan but liked it better than other plant based pastries he’s tried.

Joanna: 5/5

Andy: 3/5

Did the £4.25 cake live up to expectations?

We moved onto sweet treats next, and the Easter chocolate cake (£4.25) definitely caught our eye.

This soft, gooey, melt in the mouth slab of chocolate cake brings about thoughts of Bruce Bogtrotter.

The Easter chocolate cake at new Marks and Spencer Aberdeen coffee shop. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

It is so moreish and such a tasty treat.

The sweetness isn’t too overpowering so this didn’t get sickly. But you get quite a big slice so I would recommend splitting it.

Joanna: 5/5

Andy: 4/5

There are a lot of drinks to choose from, including the trendy spiced turmeric latte, and well-loved favourites like a mocha, hot chocolate, cappuccino and more.

We shared the iced pistachio latte (£4.10) which honestly tasted like a milkshake it was so good.

A creamy, nutty delight, this was right up my street.

Joanna: 5/5

Andy: 4/5

Last but definitely not least on our review of food at Marks and Spencer Aberdeen, we couldn’t visit without trying another coffee shop staple – a huge Devon scone (£2.95).

These are sizeable, and again would be ideal to split with someone.

The Devon scone. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

This is served with butter, which by the time we’d gotten to our scone, was lovely and melted.

Of course we get jam on the side too – no scone is complete without a generous smear of strawberry jam.

The Devon scone from M&S. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

The scone is homely: with a crispy edge and a soft centre, it would be perfect alongside a warm cuppa.

Joanna: 4/5

Andy: 4/5

Will we go back to M&S coffee shop?

The new modern interior at the M&S coffee shop looks great, and the offering impressed us both.

We all know that the well-loved food hall at St Nicholas Street closed for the last time this week but I think the new coffee shop will help to fill that hole.

The staff are friendly and attentive, and the huge windows offer a great view of the harbour beyond.

We tried this food from Marks and Spencer Aberdeen. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

The plant-based sausage roll surprised me the most, and it was up there with the chocolate cake with full marks from me.

