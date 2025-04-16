Scottish tennis legend Judy Murray to host £125 dinner at Meldrum House

Scottish tennis icon Judy Murray is visiting Meldrum House hotel this summer for a Wimbledon-themed dinner and afternoon tea.

Attendees will be treated to “behind the scenes” stories from Judy’s tennis career and her time competing on Strictly Come Dancing.

The event is planned on June 19th, just weeks before Wimbledon kicks off.

Judy, well known for coaching her sons Andy and Jamie Murray, also had her own illustrious tennis career, winning 64 national titles.

She was also a contestant in Strictly Come Dancing back in 2014.

Scottish comedian Fred MacAulay will be hosting a Q&A with Judy during the evening meal.

Judy says: “I’m really looking forward to heading to Aberdeen at the height of the grass court season.

“Tennis has shaped my entire life so I’m looking forward to sharing experiences and insights and answering lots of interesting questions from the guests.

“Plus, I love working with Fred, so I’ve no doubt, there will be plenty of great banter.”

More details on £95 Judy Murray afternoon tea at Meldrum House

The afternoon tea with Judy Murray OBE is an exclusive event with tickets for just 30 guests, priced at £95 per person.

Sponsored by Laurent Perrier and Aberdeen brand agency, Imajica, this will be held between 1.30-3.30pm at Meldrum House’s Titan Sky bar.

The menu includes a range of tasty sandwiches: prawn Marie Rose, roast beef and horseradish, or cucumber and crème fraiche.

For savoury options, guests can enjoy quiche lorraine and sausage rolls.

And there are plenty of sweet treats to choose from.

This includes strawberry tarts, empire biscuits, strawberry and lemonade scones, plus orange and lemon Battenberg cake.

Dinner with Q&A ends with classic Wimbledon treat

The dinner event at Meldrum House is open to 150 guests, with tickets at £125 per person.

It will run from 6.30-11pm in the ballroom.

There will be a range of wines from Corney & Barrow available, plus a three-course meal.

The team will serve a starter of hot smoked salmon bon bon and bellinis, served alongside Eradus sauvignon blanc.

For mains, guests can enjoy roast chicken breast, with mealie pomme Anna, turnip and honey, spring veg and a light whisky sauce. The paired wine for this course is a Tuscan Enrico Santini Poggio Al Moro.

For dessert, staff will serve guests the Wimbledon classic – strawberries and cream.

You can enjoy this with meringue and Laurent-Perrier champagne.