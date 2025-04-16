Scottish tennis legend Judy Murray to host £125 dinner at Meldrum House

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Scottish tennis legend Judy Murray to host £125 dinner at Meldrum House

Well known for winning 64 national tennis titles, Judy will be hosting tennis-themed afternoon tea and dinner at luxury Aberdeenshire hotel Meldrum House.

By Joanna Bremner
Scottish tennis legend Judy Murray will visit Meldrum House for an event this summer. Image: Meldrum House
Scottish tennis icon Judy Murray is visiting Meldrum House hotel this summer for a Wimbledon-themed dinner and afternoon tea.

Attendees will be treated to “behind the scenes” stories from Judy’s tennis career and her time competing on Strictly Come Dancing.

The event is planned on June 19th, just weeks before Wimbledon kicks off.

Judy, well known for coaching her sons Andy and Jamie Murray, also had her own illustrious tennis career, winning 64 national titles.

The Titan Sky bar at Meldrum House, Aberdeenshire. Image: Meldrum House

She was also a contestant in Strictly Come Dancing back in 2014.

Scottish comedian Fred MacAulay will be hosting a Q&A with Judy during the evening meal.

Judy says: “I’m really looking forward to heading to Aberdeen at the height of the grass court season.

“Tennis has shaped my entire life so I’m looking forward to sharing experiences and insights and answering lots of interesting questions from the guests.

“Plus, I love working with Fred, so I’ve no doubt, there will be plenty of great banter.”

More details on £95 Judy Murray afternoon tea at Meldrum House

The afternoon tea with Judy Murray OBE is an exclusive event with tickets for just 30 guests, priced at £95 per person.

Sponsored by Laurent Perrier and Aberdeen brand agency, Imajica, this will be held between 1.30-3.30pm at Meldrum House’s Titan Sky bar.

The Titan Sky bar at Meldrum House. Image: Meldrum House

The menu includes a range of tasty sandwiches: prawn Marie Rose, roast beef and horseradish, or cucumber and crème fraiche.

For savoury options, guests can enjoy quiche lorraine and sausage rolls.

And there are plenty of sweet treats to choose from.

This includes strawberry tarts, empire biscuits, strawberry and lemonade scones, plus orange and lemon Battenberg cake.

Dinner with Q&A ends with classic Wimbledon treat

The dinner event at Meldrum House is open to 150 guests, with tickets at £125 per person.

It will run from 6.30-11pm in the ballroom.

There will be a range of wines from Corney & Barrow available, plus a three-course meal.

Tennis icon Judy Murray. Image: Meldrum House

The team will serve a starter of hot smoked salmon bon bon and bellinis, served alongside Eradus sauvignon blanc.

For mains, guests can enjoy roast chicken breast, with mealie pomme Anna, turnip and honey, spring veg and a light whisky sauce. The paired wine for this course is a Tuscan Enrico Santini Poggio Al Moro.

For dessert, staff will serve guests the Wimbledon classic – strawberries and cream.

You can enjoy this with meringue and Laurent-Perrier champagne.

